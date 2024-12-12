The Exact Nail Polish Selena Gomez Wore for Her Engagement (!) Manicure
It's official! Selena Gomez got engaged last night to producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, who the star has been dating since December 2023. "Forever begins now," the singer and actress captioned a series of Instagram photos capturing the special night. Everything looked perfect—from the intimate picnic to the Taco Bell (so iconic) to, of course, the marquise-cut diamond paired with an elegant, "naked" manicure. A huge fan of the rich-looking trend myself, I did some sleuthing to find out which stunning polish Gomez wore on her special night. Keep scrolling for the exact shade.
Sheer, "naked" nails are the perfect choice for an engagement manicure, IMO. The juxtaposition between a nude, barely-there nail and a sparkly diamond makes the announcement even more eye-catching. So when Gomez sported the "no-makeup makeup" of polish colors at the Chanel Academy women's luncheon (where she was the keynote speaker), we should have known a bridal moment was coming!
Tom Bachik, the master behind Gomez's luncheon nails, used Chanel's Ballerina polish to provide a smooth, delicate base. (Would you expect anything else at the Chanel-hosted soirée?) Ballerina is one of the most popular Chanel shades—well, next to Rouge Noir—as it gives nails a milky wash of color that looks so elegant, like a "your nails, but better" mani. Consider it one of the best "quiet luxury" nail colors. "There isn’t anything like the simplicity of a simple Chanel manicure. If you’re in doubt this is what I’d go for," celebrity nail tech Iram Shelton once shared with Who What Wear.
The very chic lunch was held on December 10, and considering Gomez posted her engagement announcement on December 11, we can assume she's wearing the very same Chanel shade. Bachik even reposted Gomez's "naked" engagement mani to his own grid!
Ballerina was already a popular choice for brides, but now I suspect it to be even more sought after for simple, polished manis. It's such a staple, and it always looks expensive—regardless if you pair it with a blinding diamond.
Shop More "Naked" Nail Polishes
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
According to Instagram, Stylish People Are Only Wearing These Acrylic Nail Designs
BRB, I'm booking my nail appointment.
By Maya Thomas
-
Yep, It's Official: Hailey Bieber's "Sugar Cookie" Nails Are My New Holiday Beauty Obsession
They're frosty and festive.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I'm Kicking Off 2025 With an Elite Beauty Routine—30 Finds I Can't Wait to Start Using
My wallet won't know what hit it.
By Maya Thomas
-
This At-Home Gel Mani Kit Is All Over Instagram, so We Tried It
Honest thoughts (and before-and-after pics) ahead.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Summer-Coded Mani Looks 10 Times Chicer in the Winter—Here's Proof
I know you're stylish if I see you with these nails.
By Jamie Schneider
-
This Trending Nail Color Looks Even More Elegant on Your Toes—Angelina Jolie's Pedi Is Proof
I'm taking screenshots for my next appointment.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Calling It: This Nail Design Trend Is Set to Be Everywhere This Season—I Found 10 Unique Takes
They're so stunning.
By Shawna Hudson
-
No Nail Polish Remover? No Problem—Manicurists Share the Best Tips (and What Not to Do)
This intel is vital.
By Jamie Schneider