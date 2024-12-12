The Exact Nail Polish Selena Gomez Wore for Her Engagement (!) Manicure

It's official! Selena Gomez got engaged last night to producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, who the star has been dating since December 2023. "Forever begins now," the singer and actress captioned a series of Instagram photos capturing the special night. Everything looked perfect—from the intimate picnic to the Taco Bell (so iconic) to, of course, the marquise-cut diamond paired with an elegant, "naked" manicure. A huge fan of the rich-looking trend myself, I did some sleuthing to find out which stunning polish Gomez wore on her special night. Keep scrolling for the exact shade.

Sheer, "naked" nails are the perfect choice for an engagement manicure, IMO. The juxtaposition between a nude, barely-there nail and a sparkly diamond makes the announcement even more eye-catching. So when Gomez sported the "no-makeup makeup" of polish colors at the Chanel Academy women's luncheon (where she was the keynote speaker), we should have known a bridal moment was coming!

Tom Bachik, the master behind Gomez's luncheon nails, used Chanel's Ballerina polish to provide a smooth, delicate base. (Would you expect anything else at the Chanel-hosted soirée?) Ballerina is one of the most popular Chanel shades—well, next to Rouge Noir—as it gives nails a milky wash of color that looks so elegant, like a "your nails, but better" mani. Consider it one of the best "quiet luxury" nail colors. "​​There isn’t anything like the simplicity of a simple Chanel manicure. If you’re in doubt this is what I’d go for," celebrity nail tech Iram Shelton once shared with Who What Wear .

Chanel Le Vernis - Ballerina

The very chic lunch was held on December 10, and considering Gomez posted her engagement announcement on December 11, we can assume she's wearing the very same Chanel shade. Bachik even reposted Gomez's "naked" engagement mani to his own grid!

Ballerina was already a popular choice for brides, but now I suspect it to be even more sought after for simple, polished manis. It's such a staple, and it always looks expensive—regardless if you pair it with a blinding diamond.

