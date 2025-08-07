Kylie Jenner's New Anti-Trend Manicure Is Giving '90s Pamela Anderson, and I'm Obsessed

Kylie Jenner just shook up my summer-to-fall mood board. Lately, I've been saving pictures of trendy micro-French manicures on Pinterest, but she's convinced me to take my next nail appointment in the opposite direction. Let me introduce you to the "deep '90s French" manicure.
Coined and created by Celebrity Nail Artist Zola Ganzorigt, the "deep '90s French" is an homage to the original French manicure—think long, almond-shaped nails and a thick French tip. It's a complete reversal from the itty-bitty "quiet luxury" French manicures I've been seeing all over my FYP. I associate it with an edgy, cool-girl energy, thanks to Pamela Anderson, who was known for the look in the '90s and early 2000s. Decades later, it's still just as cool, and Jenner is proof.
The Reference:
Ganzorigt included a picture of the inspiration behind Jenner's manicure; it appears to be the 1997 cover of Nails magazine, featuring a woman with a French manicure and rose-gold toenail polish. As I said before, I tend to associate the look with Pamela Anderson. Here, she's pictured in Los Angeles in 2003.
The 2025 Look:
Ganzorigt updated the original look in one way, with a sleek, almond-shaped tip, rather than the traditional square one. It seems to be Jenner's signature shape.
Call me crazy, but seeing Jenner in an all-black outfit with voluminous hair and sunglasses is giving '90s Pamela Anderson in the best way. The "deep '90s French" manicure is the cherry on top. Now, excuse me while I book a nail appointment.
Shop the Look:
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Funny Bunny
Ganzorigt didn't share the exact nail polish she used to create the look, but seeing as she's an OPI Global Ambassador, I can make an educated guess. I like Funny Bunny, an iconic soft-white shade.
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Alpine Snow
I also like Alpine Snow, a classic stark white.
Kiss
Impress Design Medium Press on Manicure Nails - Ideal
If you don't want to deal with a DIY French manicure using traditional nail polish, opt for these press-on nails. They have the perfect shape and shine.
Kiss
Walk Away Salon Acrylic Toenail Kit
To really commit to the look, you can use these toenail press-ons.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.