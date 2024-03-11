Vanessa Hudgens' Oscars Pregnancy Glow Was Accentuated With This $35 Product

(Image credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

In case you missed it, the 96th annual Academy Awards took place last night in Los Angeles. While there were many notable moments in both the beauty and fashion arenas, there was one moment in particular that sparked some serious surprise all over the internet. We're talking about Vanessa Hudgens debuting a baby bump on the red carpet!

The recently married High School Musical alum appeared on the red carpet wearing a sleek, black Vera Wang dress complete with sparkling Chopard jewelry. Sure, the look was stunning, but we couldn't help but notice her glowing skin. What can we say? We're beauty editors, and a flawless complexion is our kryptonite. Keep scrolling to see the surprising $35 skincare-makeup hybrid that accentuated Hudgens' pregnancy glow. Hint: it's infused with sunscreen...

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Celebrity makeup artist, Tonya Brewer, was the expert behind the look. She used the Australian "suncare meets skincare" brand, Naked Sundays to dial up her glow.

"To prep Vanessa's skin I applied the CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops in the shade Bronze by buffing it into the skin," Brewer said in a press release. "I love the warm. glowy, and illuminating finish this serum gives!"



Infused with SPF 30, these serum drops add sun protection to the skin while imparting a serious glow thanks to the combination of illuminating and bronzing pigments. You can apply these to bare skin, add them to your moisturizer, or pat them over the top of makeup for a natural-looking sun-kissed effect.

Naked Sundays SPF Bff Brush $15 SHOP NOW

Brewer used this brush to blend the product into Hudgens skin for a seamless look.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Before attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Hudgens changed into a shoulder-baring dress. To make sure her body was just as radiant as her face, Brewer used another Naked Sundays sunscreen that's infused with golden flecks.

Naked Sundays SPF50 Golden Glow Body Sunscreen $34 SHOP NOW

This formula is a body sunscreen, hydrating cream, and firming lotion all in one. It provides SPF 50, includes green tea extract to firm the skin, and the aforementioned gold flecks for an instant illuminating effect. It's also fragrance-free and 100% vegan. We think it makes for the perfect beach bag companion.

Shop 5 More Naked Sundays SPF Products

Naked Sundays Naked Sundays SPF 50+ Glow Body Mist Sunscreen Spray $34 SHOP NOW A body mist sunscreen is so convenient for re-application.

Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Face Mist Top Up Spray - SPF50+ $23 SHOP NOW This SPF-infused face mist will hydrate your skin without disturbing makeup.

Naked Sundays Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Perfecting Priming Lotion - SPF50 $23.99 SHOP NOW A sunscreen that doubles as a primer? Our favorite.

Naked Sundays Naked Sundays SPF50+ Glow + Go Hydrating Lip Oil $22 SHOP NOW The only thing that can make a lip oil better is to add SPF50.