Vanessa Hudgens' Oscars Pregnancy Glow Was Accentuated With This $35 Product
In case you missed it, the 96th annual Academy Awards took place last night in Los Angeles. While there were many notable moments in both the beauty and fashion arenas, there was one moment in particular that sparked some serious surprise all over the internet. We're talking about Vanessa Hudgens debuting a baby bump on the red carpet!
The recently married High School Musical alum appeared on the red carpet wearing a sleek, black Vera Wang dress complete with sparkling Chopard jewelry. Sure, the look was stunning, but we couldn't help but notice her glowing skin. What can we say? We're beauty editors, and a flawless complexion is our kryptonite. Keep scrolling to see the surprising $35 skincare-makeup hybrid that accentuated Hudgens' pregnancy glow. Hint: it's infused with sunscreen...
Celebrity makeup artist, Tonya Brewer, was the expert behind the look. She used the Australian "suncare meets skincare" brand, Naked Sundays to dial up her glow.
"To prep Vanessa's skin I applied the CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops in the shade Bronze by buffing it into the skin," Brewer said in a press release. "I love the warm. glowy, and illuminating finish this serum gives!"
Infused with SPF 30, these serum drops add sun protection to the skin while imparting a serious glow thanks to the combination of illuminating and bronzing pigments. You can apply these to bare skin, add them to your moisturizer, or pat them over the top of makeup for a natural-looking sun-kissed effect.
Brewer used this brush to blend the product into Hudgens skin for a seamless look.
Before attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Hudgens changed into a shoulder-baring dress. To make sure her body was just as radiant as her face, Brewer used another Naked Sundays sunscreen that's infused with golden flecks.
This formula is a body sunscreen, hydrating cream, and firming lotion all in one. It provides SPF 50, includes green tea extract to firm the skin, and the aforementioned gold flecks for an instant illuminating effect. It's also fragrance-free and 100% vegan. We think it makes for the perfect beach bag companion.
Shop 5 More Naked Sundays SPF Products
A body mist sunscreen is so convenient for re-application.
This SPF-infused face mist will hydrate your skin without disturbing makeup.
A sunscreen that doubles as a primer? Our favorite.
The only thing that can make a lip oil better is to add SPF50.
These can be used as blush, bronzer, and highlighter.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
