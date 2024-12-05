It's Official—This Elevated Winter Nail Trend Is Dethroning the Glazed Manicure
If there's one winter nail trend that's caught my eye this season, it's dark chrome nails. And I'm not surprised that they're all over my feeds right now. Google searches for dark chrome nails are up over 5,000% over the past month, so it's clear that this is one nail trend we're going to see a lot more of this winter.
Rooted in the glazed doughnut manicure trend that we've seen in recent years (thank you, Hailey Bieber), we've typically associated the glazed chrome mani with neutral pinks and milky white bases. However, for winter 2024 the fashion set are co-signing dark chrome nails as the chicest nail trend as we head into the party season. Whether it's chocolate chrome or glazed dark cherry, they combine the sophistication of dark winter nail colours with a high-shine finish that is so chic for this time of the year.
If you're ready to head over to the dark side, then scroll below for some dark chrome nail ideas to take to your next mani appointment.
Dark Chrome Nails
1. Burgundy Chrome Nails
With burgundy being the colour of winter 2024, why not update a Bordeaux nail colour with a dusting of chrome?
2. Dark Green Chrome Nails
Dark green nails are a chic alternative to burgundy, and the addition of chrome elevates it even further.
3. Brown Chrome Nails
Next to burgundy, brown is another trending nail colour that we're obsessed with right now, and it looks even better with chrome on top for an expensive-looking gloss.
4. Cinnamon Chrome Nails
If dark chrome feels too dark for you, cinnamon tones are a great way to tap into the tone without it feeling too much.
5. Emerald Green Chrome Nails
Jewel tones will always give a luxe edge to your manicure.
6. Black Chrome Nails
There's something about black chrome nails that makes a typical black manicure even more shiny and glossy.
7. Olive Chrome Nails
Glazed olive nails are an unexpected yet chic take on the dark chrome trend.
Shop The Trend
Price shown is member price.
Perfect for creating a cinnamon chrome effect.
Dior's luxurious Black Rivoli is a deep black with flecks of purple for a glazed effect.
OPI's I'm Not Really a Waitress nail polish is iconic for its deep red hue and chrome-like shimmer.
How beautiful is this deep chrome brown?
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
