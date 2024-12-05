If there's one winter nail trend that's caught my eye this season, it's dark chrome nails. And I'm not surprised that they're all over my feeds right now. Google searches for dark chrome nails are up over 5,000% over the past month, so it's clear that this is one nail trend we're going to see a lot more of this winter.



Rooted in the glazed doughnut manicure trend that we've seen in recent years (thank you, Hailey Bieber), we've typically associated the glazed chrome mani with neutral pinks and milky white bases. However, for winter 2024 the fashion set are co-signing dark chrome nails as the chicest nail trend as we head into the party season. Whether it's chocolate chrome or glazed dark cherry, they combine the sophistication of dark winter nail colours with a high-shine finish that is so chic for this time of the year.



If you're ready to head over to the dark side, then scroll below for some dark chrome nail ideas to take to your next mani appointment.

Dark Chrome Nails

1. Burgundy Chrome Nails

With burgundy being the colour of winter 2024, why not update a Bordeaux nail colour with a dusting of chrome?

2. Dark Green Chrome Nails

Dark green nails are a chic alternative to burgundy, and the addition of chrome elevates it even further.

3. Brown Chrome Nails

Next to burgundy, brown is another trending nail colour that we're obsessed with right now, and it looks even better with chrome on top for an expensive-looking gloss.

4. Cinnamon Chrome Nails

If dark chrome feels too dark for you, cinnamon tones are a great way to tap into the tone without it feeling too much.

5. Emerald Green Chrome Nails

Jewel tones will always give a luxe edge to your manicure.

6. Black Chrome Nails

There's something about black chrome nails that makes a typical black manicure even more shiny and glossy.

7. Olive Chrome Nails

Glazed olive nails are an unexpected yet chic take on the dark chrome trend.

Shop The Trend

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish Edit £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



Perfect for creating a cinnamon chrome effect.

Dior Dior Vernis in Black Rivoli £29 SHOP NOW Dior's luxurious Black Rivoli is a deep black with flecks of purple for a glazed effect.

OPI I'm Not Really a Waitress® Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW OPI's I'm Not Really a Waitress nail polish is iconic for its deep red hue and chrome-like shimmer.

Nails Inc Beach Bottled Living for the Tan Lines Nail Polish £11 SHOP NOW How beautiful is this deep chrome brown?

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £12 SHOP NOW Emerald is always an expensive-looking colour.