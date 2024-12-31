Dua Lipa Just Wore the Controversial Trend Fashion People Are Swapping Tights For
For the past few days, everyone has been buzzing about what they suspect is an engagement ring on Dua Lipa's finger from boyfriend (fiancé?) Callum Turner. The couple has yet to confirm this suspicion, although her ring finger was certainly featured prominently in her latest Instagram post today. But since it's just hearsay for now, let's talk about something else she wore in the photos.
The item I'm referring to is a somewhat controversial trend, as is often the case when said trend is a catsuit. Lace catsuits have been popping up more and more on the market this winter, and the boudoir trend was a prominent one of the S/S 25 runways. Dua Lipa, for one, saw an end-of-year dinner as the perfect opportunity to wear a long-sleeve black one. She styled the risqué trend with a black dress and ankle-tie black-and-red heels—and yes, that gold dome-band diamond on her ring finger. If you're tired of wearing tights this winter and want something fresh and eye-catching, the catsuit trend is a great swap (although celebrities won't be ending their love affair with tights anytime soon).
Keep scrolling to shop lace catsuits if Dua Lipa has inspired you to try the controversial trend for yourself.
Shop Similar Lace Catsuits
Shop the matching Flora Seamless Sorolla Longsleeve ($74).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
