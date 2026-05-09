Sandal season is well and truly upon us, and we've been busy researching the biggest pedicure trends for spring and summer. Much like my fashion sense, I personally tend to gravitate towards understated nail polish colours that deliver a subtle wash of colour, as I like knowing that no matter what I'm wearing, my pedicure will always match. It's lucky then that this season we've noticed a shift towards barely there nail polishes and neutral pedicure shades that look like your nails, but better. Sheer manicures are all over my social media as of late, which is why I don't doubt that fashion people will be swapping milky pedicures for an even more sheer finish on their toes this month, too. Pair the sheer pedicure trend with a minimal sandal, and you have what can only be described as a match made in heaven.
Below, I've rounded up lots of sheer pedicure looks to help you get inspired for the season ahead. If you're thinking about doing an at-home pedi, I've also rounded up my essentials to help you get the look, as this trend is nice and easy to recreate. It really does tick all the boxes...
Sheer Pedicure Inspiration
A high-shine finish makes a sheer pedicure look so expensive.
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Simple and sophisticated.
Pair your sheer pedicure with a white French tip for a fashion-forward look.
I love the subtle hint of peach in this sheer pedicure look.