Every Well-Manicured Hand Is Painted With This Chic, Winter-Coded Nail Colour Right Now

I keep spotting this chic mocha nail colour on the chicest hands right now, so I pinned down the exact shade.

A collage of Mate Janova&#039;s hands wearing Manucurist Green Nail Polish in the shade Mocha, a chocolate brown shade
(Image credit: @matejanova)
As we move into a new season, I've been keeping a keen eye on the nail trends and winter nail colours we can expect to see take over in the coming months. It's no secret that brown nails are one of the defining nail colour trends of the year, but there is one particular nail polish shade I'm seeing all over my feeds right now on the most well-manicured hands, and that's mocha nails.

Manucurist Mocha Nail Polish

@matejanaova wearing Manucurist nail polish in the shade Mocha on her nails and wearing a gold ring

(Image credit: @matejanova)

I first spotted it on the beautiful hands of nail tech, Mate Janova, and I've found the exact shade that I've since been seeing on the fashion set and beauty insiders. The shade? Manucurist Green Flash Nail Polish in Mocha (£19).

Hands resting on a brown leather woven bag with their nails painted with Manucurist Mocha nail colour

(Image credit: @matejanova)

The colour is a rich, chocolatey brown with warm coffee undertones that looks both elegant and stylish. What's great is that Manucurist offer it in two formulas. You can buy it in the Green Nail Polish formula, which applies like regular nail polish. Or, it also comes in Green Flash Nail Polish, which can be used alongside Manucurist's LED lamp to cure the polish for a long-lasting manicure. It's not a gel manicure, but it looks, feels and lasts almost just as well on the nails.

I reviewed Manucurist's Green Flash LED Kit recently and was amazed at how well it lasted on my nails. It's a great gel nail alternative.

Shop the Manucurist Mocha Shade:

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

