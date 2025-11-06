As we move into a new season, I've been keeping a keen eye on the nail trends and winter nail colours we can expect to see take over in the coming months. It's no secret that brown nails are one of the defining nail colour trends of the year, but there is one particular nail polish shade I'm seeing all over my feeds right now on the most well-manicured hands, and that's mocha nails.
The colour is a rich, chocolatey brown with warm coffee undertones that looks both elegant and stylish. What's great is that Manucurist offer it in two formulas. You can buy it in the Green Nail Polish formula, which applies like regular nail polish. Or, it also comes in Green Flash Nail Polish, which can be used alongside Manucurist's LED lamp to cure the polish for a long-lasting manicure. It's not a gel manicure, but it looks, feels and lasts almost just as well on the nails.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.