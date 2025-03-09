I've Called Every Major Nail Trend of the Past Year—Blancmange Nails Are Set to Dominate This Spring
There are so many nail trends to choose from this spring. From bright, bold hues to fun nail art ideas, we're certainly not short of inspiration for the season ahead. However, as someone who likes something a bit more subtle, I've been searching for the perfect spring nail colour that will brighten up my manicure without being too much this March.
Enter, Blancmange nails. I've been seeing these nails all over Instagram, and as a beauty editor who predicts nail trends for a living, I feel pretty comfortable in saying that this is going to be one of the most popular manicures this season.
What Are Blancmange Nails?
So, what are Blancmange nails? As the name suggests, these nails look pretty similar to the popular French dessert. This glossy, juicy, jelly-like creation may be delicious to eat, but these manicures are even more delicious to look at. They all feature a sheer, pink tint, and the glossy, high-shine finish gives them that jelly-like look that I can't get enough of.
Intrigued to know more? Keep on scrolling for all the inspo, and don't forget to check out all of my nail polish recommendations to help recreate this look at home.
Blancmange Nail Inspiration
Just look at that juicy finish!
This shade looks so good on short, square nail shapes, too.
Opt for one coat of polish for a subtle take on the trend.
The pop of colour is perfect for spring.
The glossier the finish, the better.
Just. So. Chic.
The perfect Blancmange mani.
Best Products for a Blancmange Mani
This strengthening polish adds a sheer, pink glow to the nails.
Another stunning hot pink option from Nails Inc.
If you want something a little lighter, Essie has you covered.
Raspberry from Manucurist is the perfect polish for this trend.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Selena Gomez Is Dripping in Jewels at the Oscars—Her "Peach Champagne" Mani Looks Just as Expensive
*Swoon*
By Jamie Schneider
-
Elegant, Subtle, and Painfully Chic—Licorice French Nails Will Be *It* for Spring
This "anti-trend" is one to watch.
By Jamie Schneider
-
If Chanel Nail Polishes Had a Fan Club, I'd Be President—the Trendiest Spring 2025 Shades to Shop
They're impossibly chic.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Wildly Popular, Taylor Swift–Coded Lipstick Is Rarely in Stock—Now There's a Nail Polish Version
Act fast.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Kerry Washington Just Nailed This Sleeper Hit Shade With Her NAACP Awards Manicure
It's worth copying.
By Maya Thomas
-
Hurry—Selena Gomez Just Cosigned a Major Mani Trend, and Her Exact Color Is Selling Out Fast
It's so good.
By Jamie Schneider
-
From "Exhaustion Blush" to "Party Lips," NYFW's Best Beauty Trends Are Delightfully Unexpected
They'll define the next 10 months.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Lisa's Milky Gold Manicure Is Just What My Spring Mood Board Needed
Timeless with an edge.
By Jamie Schneider