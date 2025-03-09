I've Called Every Major Nail Trend of the Past Year—Blancmange Nails Are Set to Dominate This Spring

There are so many nail trends to choose from this spring. From bright, bold hues to fun nail art ideas, we're certainly not short of inspiration for the season ahead. However, as someone who likes something a bit more subtle, I've been searching for the perfect spring nail colour that will brighten up my manicure without being too much this March.

Enter, Blancmange nails. I've been seeing these nails all over Instagram, and as a beauty editor who predicts nail trends for a living, I feel pretty comfortable in saying that this is going to be one of the most popular manicures this season.

What Are Blancmange Nails?

So, what are Blancmange nails? As the name suggests, these nails look pretty similar to the popular French dessert. This glossy, juicy, jelly-like creation may be delicious to eat, but these manicures are even more delicious to look at. They all feature a sheer, pink tint, and the glossy, high-shine finish gives them that jelly-like look that I can't get enough of.

Intrigued to know more? Keep on scrolling for all the inspo, and don't forget to check out all of my nail polish recommendations to help recreate this look at home.

Blancmange Nail Inspiration

@harrietwestmoreland pink jelly nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Just look at that juicy finish!

@harrietwestmoreland pink tint nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This shade looks so good on short, square nail shapes, too.

@matejanova sheer pink nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Opt for one coat of polish for a subtle take on the trend.

@themaniclub sheer pink nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

The pop of colour is perfect for spring.

@harrietwestmoreland jelly pink nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

The glossier the finish, the better.

@matejanova sheer pink nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Just. So. Chic.

@harrietwestmoreland sheer pink nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

The perfect Blancmange mani.

Best Products for a Blancmange Mani

Manucurist Active Glow Polish - Blueberry
Manucurist
Active Glow Polish in Blueberry

This strengthening polish adds a sheer, pink glow to the nails.

Nails.inc Glowing My Way Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish
Nails Inc
Glowing My Way Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish

Another stunning hot pink option from Nails Inc.

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 60 Blush Jelly
Essie
Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 60 Blush Jelly

If you want something a little lighter, Essie has you covered.

Kure Bazaar Bubble Vvee
Kure Bazaar
Bubble Vvee

How pretty for spring?

Manucurist Active Glow Polish - Raspberry
Manucurist
Active Glow Polish - Raspberry

Raspberry from Manucurist is the perfect polish for this trend.

