Milky Manis Are Cute, But Glossy "Fruit Water" Nails Are What I'm Wearing This Summer
Fruit water nails are the manicure trend flooding salons right now—here's what you need to know.
If you've scrolled through TikTok or Instagram lately, chances are you’ve been met by a manicure that looks like berry-infused water. Enter: Fruit water nails. The deliciously sheer, high-shine nail trend that’s dominating summer 2025. Equal parts subtle and juicy, this look is all about barely-there washes of bright, fruity colour.
What Are Fruit Water Nails?
Think of fruit water nails as the nail equivalent of a tinted lip oil. They give off that just-bitten, ice lolly-stained vibe, but for your fingertips. Think of it like infusing your water with bright summer fruits. The finish is sheer and watery, almost like a gelée watercolour of fruit tones—think cherry, watermelon, peach, grape, and strawberry to name a few. This isn’t your typical solid or milky nail polish. Instead, it’s more of a sheer, watery nail tint—subtle, juicy, and so glossy. It's also low-maintenance. Just one coat of a sheer polish is all you need, but you can easily layer up for a more fruity jelly finish.
Ready to embrace fruit water nails for your next summer manicure? Scroll ahead for the chicest looks we've found.
Fruit Water Nail Inspiration
1. Grape Water Nails
How delicious is this sheer grape hue?
2. Cranberry Water Nails
The sheer cranberry tone is so pretty.
3. Mango Water French
Why not pair your fruit water nails with a contrasting colourful French tip?
4. Watermelon Water French
I love this juicy watermelon French.
5. Blueberry Water Nails
Soft blues and sheer lilacs look so pretty too.
6. Lychee Water French Ombre Nails
An French ombre nail looks great in sheer fruity tones too.
7. Strawberry Water Nails With French Tips
I love how the sheer pink instantly brighten the nails.
8. Raspberry Water Nails With French Tips
Prefer something more subtle? This watery raspberry French manicure is going straight on my mood board.
Shop The Trend
