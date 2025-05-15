Milky Manis Are Cute, But Glossy "Fruit Water" Nails Are What I'm Wearing This Summer

Fruit water nails are the manicure trend flooding salons right now—here's what you need to know.

fruit water nail trend graphic
(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland, @matejanova, @betina_goldtsein)
If you've scrolled through TikTok or Instagram lately, chances are you’ve been met by a manicure that looks like berry-infused water. Enter: Fruit water nails. The deliciously sheer, high-shine nail trend that’s dominating summer 2025. Equal parts subtle and juicy, this look is all about barely-there washes of bright, fruity colour.

What Are Fruit Water Nails?

Cranberry fruit water nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Think of fruit water nails as the nail equivalent of a tinted lip oil. They give off that just-bitten, ice lolly-stained vibe, but for your fingertips. Think of it like infusing your water with bright summer fruits. The finish is sheer and watery, almost like a gelée watercolour of fruit tones—think cherry, watermelon, peach, grape, and strawberry to name a few. This isn’t your typical solid or milky nail polish. Instead, it’s more of a sheer, watery nail tint—subtle, juicy, and so glossy. It's also low-maintenance. Just one coat of a sheer polish is all you need, but you can easily layer up for a more fruity jelly finish.

Ready to embrace fruit water nails for your next summer manicure? Scroll ahead for the chicest looks we've found.

Fruit Water Nail Inspiration

Fruit water nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

1. Grape Water Nails

Grape fruit water nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

How delicious is this sheer grape hue?

2. Cranberry Water Nails

Cranberry fruit water nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

The sheer cranberry tone is so pretty.

3. Mango Water French

Mango and blueberry fruit water nails with French tips

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Why not pair your fruit water nails with a contrasting colourful French tip?

4. Watermelon Water French

Cranberry fruit water nails with orange French tips

(Image credit: @matejanova)

I love this juicy watermelon French.

5. Blueberry Water Nails

Fig fruit water nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Soft blues and sheer lilacs look so pretty too.

6. Lychee Water French Ombre Nails

Lychee fruit water nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

An French ombre nail looks great in sheer fruity tones too.

7. Strawberry Water Nails With French Tips

Lavender fruit water nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I love how the sheer pink instantly brighten the nails.

8. Raspberry Water Nails With French Tips

Strawberry fruit water nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Prefer something more subtle? This watery raspberry French manicure is going straight on my mood board.

Shop The Trend

Manucurist Active Glow Polish 15ml - Raspberry
Manucurist
Active Glow Polish in Raspberry

DIOR, Nail Glow Instant French Manicure Effect
DIOR
Nail Glow Instant French Manicure Effect

Make ‘em Jelly | Orange Nail Polish
OPI
Make ‘em Jelly Orange Nail Polish

Nail Polish
H&M
Jelly Nail Polish in Cherry Sorbet

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Yellow Jelly Gloss - Buttercup Jelly
Essie
Nail Art Studio Yellow Jelly Gloss in Buttercup Jelly

Jel Oh Jel Jelly Effect Nail Polish
Nails.INC
Jelly Effect Nail Polish in Jel Oh Jel

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

