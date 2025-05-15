If you've scrolled through TikTok or Instagram lately, chances are you’ve been met by a manicure that looks like berry-infused water. Enter: Fruit water nails. The deliciously sheer, high-shine nail trend that’s dominating summer 2025. Equal parts subtle and juicy, this look is all about barely-there washes of bright, fruity colour.

What Are Fruit Water Nails?

Think of fruit water nails as the nail equivalent of a tinted lip oil. They give off that just-bitten, ice lolly-stained vibe, but for your fingertips. Think of it like infusing your water with bright summer fruits. The finish is sheer and watery, almost like a gelée watercolour of fruit tones—think cherry, watermelon, peach, grape, and strawberry to name a few. This isn’t your typical solid or milky nail polish. Instead, it’s more of a sheer, watery nail tint—subtle, juicy, and so glossy. It's also low-maintenance. Just one coat of a sheer polish is all you need, but you can easily layer up for a more fruity jelly finish.



Ready to embrace fruit water nails for your next summer manicure? Scroll ahead for the chicest looks we've found.

Fruit Water Nail Inspiration

1. Grape Water Nails

How delicious is this sheer grape hue?

2. Cranberry Water Nails

The sheer cranberry tone is so pretty.

3. Mango Water French

Why not pair your fruit water nails with a contrasting colourful French tip?

4. Watermelon Water French

I love this juicy watermelon French.

5. Blueberry Water Nails

Soft blues and sheer lilacs look so pretty too.

6. Lychee Water French Ombre Nails

An French ombre nail looks great in sheer fruity tones too.

7. Strawberry Water Nails With French Tips

I love how the sheer pink instantly brighten the nails.

8. Raspberry Water Nails With French Tips

Prefer something more subtle? This watery raspberry French manicure is going straight on my mood board.

