As a beauty editor, it's my job to look out for the latest nail trends. There are so many ways in which I keep an eye on the biggest nail colours. I'm always speaking to the best nail artists, analysing Google search terms, looking into social media trends and more, but one way that has helped me predict popular nail looks way ahead of time is by researching fashion trends.
Believe it or not, when a certain colour becomes big in the fashion world, it often starts to influence beauty trends, too. So, when I saw all of the coolest people wearing mole brown hues this winter, I just knew that this chic shade would soon be on our nails.
This mole brown coat is going straight on my Pinterest board.
Brown nails have been in style for a while now, but whilst it's those deep, chocolatey tones that have dominated, I'm gearing up for a shift in shades this January. I think lots of us will be opting for this new neutral, which features cooler undertones and sits somewhere between brown and grey.
Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite mole brown manicures, from block colours to nail art and even mole French tips. If you're struggling to decide on a nail colour this January, I think I may have just found your new favourite.
Mole Brown Nail Inspiration
This mole brown nail art lives rent free in my head.
This trending colour sits somewhere between grey and brown, but you can always lean into one tone more than the other.
