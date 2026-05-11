As hemlines rise and sandals make their long-awaited return, pedicure season is officially back—and this year, it’s fresh and fun. While classic shades will always have their place, May 2026 is ushering in a more creative, fashion-forward approach to toe colour. Think elevated neutrals, playful twists on timeless styles, and bold hues that feel intentionally chosen rather than impulsive.
“The shift I’m seeing this season is towards curated colour,” says nail technician Ashleigh Bamber. “Clients aren’t just picking a shade—they’re thinking about how it complements their wardrobe, their jewellery, even their holiday plans.” From the resurgence of juicy tomato reds to the barely-there elegance of milky pink tones, this month’s trending pedicure shades strike a balance between statement and subtlety. The French pedicure, once considered dated, has also undergone a modern revival, reimagined in both softer tones and unexpected brights. Meanwhile, deeper shades like navy are proving that spring pedicures don’t always have to lean light or pastel.
Whether you gravitate towards understated polish or eye-catching colour, May’s pedicure trends offer something for every aesthetic. Consider this your definitive guide to the shades set to kickstart open-toe season.
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6 Pedicure Colours for May 2026
1. Tomato Red
If there’s one shade that screams effortless chic, it’s tomato-red pedicures. Brighter and more orange-leaning than a classic crimson, this juicy hue feels perfect for sunlit days and warm evenings. “Tomato red is my go-to recommendation for clients who want something timeless but with a modern edge,” says Bamber. “It’s vibrant without being overpowering, and it suits every skin tone beautifully.” Glossy finishes elevate the look further, giving toes a polished, almost lacquered appearance.
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Bright Tomato Nail Colour
A high-shine tomato red with warm undertones that delivers a gel-like finish without the need for a lamp—perfect for long weekends away.
Essie
Tomato Tomahto
A slightly deeper, muted-red polish with a creamy formula that applies evenly in two coats and resists chipping.