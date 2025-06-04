If there's one thing beauty editors can agree on, it's that Hailey Bieber's nails have the power to dictate nail trends. So, when I spotted her recent manicure at the Audemars Piguet 150th anniversary party, I immediately took note.

Hailey Bieber Milky French Manicure

We're used to seeing Hailey wear her iconic doughnut glazed nails, but this time around, she's opted for a sheer, milky French tip manicure with a chrome finish—and it was done using a signature OPI nail colour that you can use at home or ask for in the salon.

What OPI Nail Colour Does Hailey Bieber Wear?

To create her milky, glazed French manicure, celebrity nail tech Zola Ganzorigt used OPI's iconic Funny Bunny nail colour. However, to create the milky finish, she mixed it with a top coat to sheer out the formula.



Sharing the nail combo on her Instagram post, she used: "One coat of Funny Bunny for the french tip, one coat of mix of Funny Bunny and top coat ( to sheer out the color) [sic]". Think of it as the milkier version of the naked French manicure. To finish, she used OPI's Tin Man Can chrome powder to give the milky French manicure a glazed, chrome finish. And just look at how chic it is.



If you want to get the look yourself, you're in luck. You can request OPI's Funny Bunny in the salon, but it's also available in nail polish form if you're DIY'ing your manicure at home. Scroll ahead for everything you need to get the look.

