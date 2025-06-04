Hailey Bieber Used This OPI Nail Colour for Her Milky French Manicure—I'm Copying It Immediately

When Hailey steps out with a new manicure, we take notes, and her recent milky French tips were created with this signature OPI nail colour.

Hailey Bieber with OPI funny bunny nails
(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in News

If there's one thing beauty editors can agree on, it's that Hailey Bieber's nails have the power to dictate nail trends. So, when I spotted her recent manicure at the Audemars Piguet 150th anniversary party, I immediately took note.

Hailey Bieber Milky French Manicure

Hailey Bieber with milky French manicure with OPI Funny Bunny at Audemars Piguet's party

(Image credit: @nailzbyzola)

We're used to seeing Hailey wear her iconic doughnut glazed nails, but this time around, she's opted for a sheer, milky French tip manicure with a chrome finish—and it was done using a signature OPI nail colour that you can use at home or ask for in the salon.

What OPI Nail Colour Does Hailey Bieber Wear?

Close up of Hailey Bieber's nails with milky French manicure with OPI Funny Bunny and chrome powder

(Image credit: @nailzbyzola)

To create her milky, glazed French manicure, celebrity nail tech Zola Ganzorigt used OPI's iconic Funny Bunny nail colour. However, to create the milky finish, she mixed it with a top coat to sheer out the formula.

Sharing the nail combo on her Instagram post, she used: "One coat of Funny Bunny for the french tip, one coat of mix of Funny Bunny and top coat ( to sheer out the color) [sic]". Think of it as the milkier version of the naked French manicure. To finish, she used OPI's Tin Man Can chrome powder to give the milky French manicure a glazed, chrome finish. And just look at how chic it is.

If you want to get the look yourself, you're in luck. You can request OPI's Funny Bunny in the salon, but it's also available in nail polish form if you're DIY'ing your manicure at home. Scroll ahead for everything you need to get the look.

Shop the Look:

Funny Bunny® Nail Polish
OPI
Funny Bunny® Nail Polish

OPI's Funny Bunny delivers a milky tint to the nails, which can easily be made sheerer by mixing in a little of your top coat.

Boots, Nail Art Brushes
Boots
Nail Art Brushes

This set of nail art brushes will see you through multiple nail art looks, but they're great for mixing nail colours and perfecting a crisp French tip too.

Opi Infinite Shine Gel-Like Top Coat - Adds Colour & Gloss to Nail Polish - With Pre-Cured Gel Technology & Opi Pro-Wide Brush (15ml)
OPI
Infinite Shine Gel-Like Top Coat

A good top coat will help seal in your manicure, but it's also great to mix into other nail polishes to create a sheerer effect. This one from OPI leaves nails with a plush gel-like finish that is super shiny.

White Glazed Effect Powder
Manucurist
White Glazed Effect Powder

OPI's Tin Man Can chrome powder is only available in salons or professional nail techs' kit bags. But this one from Manucurist is a great alternative if you're using a nail gel kit at home. You simply buff it over a non-wipe gel polish, and you'll be left with a glazed finish.

