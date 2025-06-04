Hailey Bieber Used This OPI Nail Colour for Her Milky French Manicure—I'm Copying It Immediately
When Hailey steps out with a new manicure, we take notes, and her recent milky French tips were created with this signature OPI nail colour.
If there's one thing beauty editors can agree on, it's that Hailey Bieber's nails have the power to dictate nail trends. So, when I spotted her recent manicure at the Audemars Piguet 150th anniversary party, I immediately took note.
Hailey Bieber Milky French Manicure
We're used to seeing Hailey wear her iconic doughnut glazed nails, but this time around, she's opted for a sheer, milky French tip manicure with a chrome finish—and it was done using a signature OPI nail colour that you can use at home or ask for in the salon.
What OPI Nail Colour Does Hailey Bieber Wear?
To create her milky, glazed French manicure, celebrity nail tech Zola Ganzorigt used OPI's iconic Funny Bunny nail colour. However, to create the milky finish, she mixed it with a top coat to sheer out the formula.
Sharing the nail combo on her Instagram post, she used: "One coat of Funny Bunny for the french tip, one coat of mix of Funny Bunny and top coat ( to sheer out the color) [sic]". Think of it as the milkier version of the naked French manicure. To finish, she used OPI's Tin Man Can chrome powder to give the milky French manicure a glazed, chrome finish. And just look at how chic it is.
If you want to get the look yourself, you're in luck. You can request OPI's Funny Bunny in the salon, but it's also available in nail polish form if you're DIY'ing your manicure at home. Scroll ahead for everything you need to get the look.
Shop the Look:
This set of nail art brushes will see you through multiple nail art looks, but they're great for mixing nail colours and perfecting a crisp French tip too.
OPI's Tin Man Can chrome powder is only available in salons or professional nail techs' kit bags. But this one from Manucurist is a great alternative if you're using a nail gel kit at home. You simply buff it over a non-wipe gel polish, and you'll be left with a glazed finish.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
