Fashion People Are Wearing French Tips on Their Nails Right Now—11 Chic Designs We're Taking to the Salon

In need of some nail inspiration this month? These are the chicest French manicure ideas we've bookmarked for April 2026.

Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of French manicure designs our editors have bookmarked for april 2026, including a peach French mani, an olive green French manicure and a classic white French tip
(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland, @matejanova, @paintedbyjools)
Jump to category:

Now that April is here (and spring has finally sprung), it only feels right to embrace some spring nail trends and April nail colours to welcome in the new season. And this month, I'm all about the French manicure. I'm seeing it on the most stylish of hands this month, and for me, it's the perfect pairing of a timeless manicure and nail art, allowing you to go for a classic French mani or go for something bolder. How about a colourful French tip? Or maybe even a micro French in a springtime pastel colour? The opportunities really are endless.

If you, too, are considering a French manicure for your April nail appointment, then you're in well-manicured hands. I've been scrolling through my feeds to bring you all the inspo to take to your salon appointment. Whether you're a French manicure traditionalist or a nail art maximalist, these are the French manicure ideas I've bookmarked for April. Decisions, decisions...

1. Micro French

A close-up of a white micro French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

If a classic French manicure feels a bit dated now, then why not try a micro French tip instead? The narrower line makes it feel far cooler for 2026.

Shop the Trend:

2. Mint French

A short square manicure with a pastel green French tip

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Spring is the time of the year to welcome back those bright springtime pastel nail colours. And how crisp is this minty green French manicure?

Article continues below

Shop the Trend:

3. Pastel French Tips

A close-up of longer oval nails with a different pastel French manicure on each nail

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Can't decide on just the one colour? Why not go for a different hue on each nail? This pastel combo is so perfect for spring.

Shop the Trend:

4. Classic French

A short round manicure with a classic pink base and white French tips

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Sometimes, you can't go wrong with a classic French manicure. If you fancy mixing it up, however, why not try a different colour base from your usual pink? The kit below from Manucurist has everything you need for a perfect French, and you can even choose your base colour.

Shop the Trend:

5. Floral French

A short manicure with yellow French tips and tiny daisy nail art

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Floral nail art is the easiest way to update your French manicure, and these daises are so spring-coded.

Shop the Trend:

6. Soft French

Rounded nails with a soft French manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I get it, a white French tip can sometimes feel too stark. So why not try a soft French instead? Rather than an opaque white tip, try a sheer white nail polish or soft cream for a more natural-looking and softer French mani. Essie's Marshmallow is the perfect milky white.

Shop the Trend:

7. Peach French

A close-up of a French manicure with pastel peach French tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Peachy tips are a fun way to welcome in the spring season, and they happen to pop even more on short nails.

Shop the Trend: