Now that April is here (and spring has finally sprung), it only feels right to embrace some spring nail trends and April nail colours to welcome in the new season. And this month, I'm all about the French manicure. I'm seeing it on the most stylish of hands this month, and for me, it's the perfect pairing of a timeless manicure and nail art, allowing you to go for a classic French mani or go for something bolder. How about a colourful French tip? Or maybe even a micro French in a springtime pastel colour? The opportunities really are endless.
If you, too, are considering a French manicure for your April nail appointment, then you're in well-manicured hands. I've been scrolling through my feeds to bring you all the inspo to take to your salon appointment. Whether you're a French manicure traditionalist or a nail art maximalist, these are the French manicure ideas I've bookmarked for April. Decisions, decisions...
1. Micro French
If a classic French manicure feels a bit dated now, then why not try a micro French tip instead? The narrower line makes it feel far cooler for 2026.
Shop the Trend:
Manucurist
Liner Brush
2. Mint French
Spring is the time of the year to welcome back those bright springtime pastel nail colours. And how crisp is this minty green French manicure?
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Shop the Trend:
Essie
Nail Polish in Mint Candy Apple
3. Pastel French Tips
Can't decide on just the one colour? Why not go for a different hue on each nail? This pastel combo is so perfect for spring.
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17
Nail Stickers
4. Classic French
Sometimes, you can't go wrong with a classic French manicure. If you fancy mixing it up, however, why not try a different colour base from your usual pink? The kit below from Manucurist has everything you need for a perfect French, and you can even choose your base colour.
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Manucurist
French Active™ Kit
5. Floral French
Floral nail art is the easiest way to update your French manicure, and these daises are so spring-coded.
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Boots
Nail Art Tools
6. Soft French
I get it, a white French tip can sometimes feel too stark. So why not try a soft French instead? Rather than an opaque white tip, try a sheer white nail polish or soft cream for a more natural-looking and softer French mani. Essie's Marshmallow is the perfect milky white.
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Essie
Nail Polish in Marshmallow
7. Peach French
Peachy tips are a fun way to welcome in the spring season, and they happen to pop even more on short nails.