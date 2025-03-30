I Thought Easter Nails Were Tacky Until I Saw These 9 Elevated, Effortlessly Chic Designs
There’s no doubt about it—a good manicure is one of the most vital components of a polished look, especially when a holiday rolls around. With the chaos that surrounds hosting or traveling, you want something that goes effortlessly with every outfit yet is evergreen enough to wear for several weeks (God willing). Some seasonal holidays are effortless on the nail front: red for Christmas, black for Halloween, etc. But Easter? That’s a whole different ballgame.
When you think of Easter through a Hallmark lens, your first thoughts might be of plasticky, colorful eggs, kitschy pastel colorways, and tulip overgrowth. It can feel tired, cheesy, and, dare I say, a bit childish. But when I dove into a frenzied Pinterest search for elevated Easter nails, I stumbled across a slew of stunning spring shades and designs that made these springtime nails look impossibly chic.
Whether you want a sophisticated set for Easter or are simply looking for fresh seasonal inspo, discover the sets I’ve fallen in love with from celebrity manicurists and tastemakers below.
Easter 2025 Nail Ideas
Dotty French
Polka dots are back in a big way, from the runways to our fingertips. Try this rising trend with a statement French tip atop a pastel backdrop. Bonus points if both hands are different shades.
Pink Organza
Sheer, baby pink nails (see soap nails) are absolutely everywhere right now, but I love this sister look for its barely there, nude-pink hue that evokes the delicate details of an organza-adorned Easter dress.
Delicate Florals
The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly may have once scoffed at florals for spring, but there’s no denying how fitting this realistic flower nail art looks on a milky nude base.
Half-Moon French
Get out of a solid polish rut with these half-moon cutouts that show off your bare nails. While any pastel shade would suit this Easter look well, we love this nautical blue for its calming hue.
Butter Yellow
This shade is undoubtedly one of spring 2025’s hottest accent colors, so why not apply it to your nails? I fell hard for this buttermilk hue, a welcome disruption to the baby pinks and nudes we’re far too acquainted with for spring.
Robin Egg Blue
I’d be remiss not to mention this aquamarine shade when it comes to Easter beauty. This color is a prime example of robin’s egg blue and simply screams spring (though we could easily take this hue into summer, too).
Pastel Micro Tips
No, I’m not over micro tips, and yes, I’ll be trying them in this citrusy green. Layer this fine-tipped art on top of soap nails for an extra-trendy yet surprisingly chic set.
Vintage Prints
Go back to the classics with these wallpaper-inspired florals. Start with a faded blue polish (a nostalgic ’70s nod) and re-create these flowers with a small brush and the round end of a dotting tool.
Pistachio Green
Another shade my fellow editors and I can’t stop fawning over this season? Pistachio, sage, whatever you want to call it—this shade is brat green’s toned-down sister, and she's certainly having her moment in the spotlight this spring.
Egg Embellishments
While 3D embellishments are at the forefront of trendy nail art, these egg-shaped gel appliques feel chicer than ever. Back them on a metallic green base like celebrity manicurist Sabrina Gayle did for an undeniably cool look.
Magnetic Matcha
Cat-eye gel polish is the dimensional medium that so many celebrity artists are swapping chrome for these days, and I love how these matcha-green tips offset the illusory depth of the base.
Playful Polka Dots
If you’re looking for something a little bolder for your Easter set, try these vibrant primary and secondary shades on for size. Add a few pastel egg-shaped accents to add something interesting to these colorful claws.
Shop the Products for Easter Nails
Get the soap-nail look with this 4-in-1 gel polish, which blends a base coat, hydrating treatment, color, and topcoat into one formula.
All it takes is a few swipes of polish and 60 seconds for a fully dried, ultra-sleek manicure.
Detail your Easter mani with sweet polka dots or dainty flowers with this two-sided nail art tool.
This misty blue shade strikes a sophisticated chord between modern and vintage.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
