I Thought Easter Nails Were Tacky Until I Saw These 9 Elevated, Effortlessly Chic Designs

There’s no doubt about it—a good manicure is one of the most vital components of a polished look, especially when a holiday rolls around. With the chaos that surrounds hosting or traveling, you want something that goes effortlessly with every outfit yet is evergreen enough to wear for several weeks (God willing). Some seasonal holidays are effortless on the nail front: red for Christmas , black for Halloween, etc. But Easter ? That’s a whole different ballgame.

When you think of Easter through a Hallmark lens, your first thoughts might be of plasticky, colorful eggs, kitschy pastel colorways, and tulip overgrowth. It can feel tired, cheesy, and, dare I say, a bit childish. But when I dove into a frenzied Pinterest search for elevated Easter nails, I stumbled across a slew of stunning spring shades and designs that made these springtime nails look impossibly chic.

Whether you want a sophisticated set for Easter or are simply looking for fresh seasonal inspo, discover the sets I’ve fallen in love with from celebrity manicurists and tastemakers below.

Easter 2025 Nail Ideas

Dotty French

Polka dots are back in a big way, from the runways to our fingertips. Try this rising trend with a statement French tip atop a pastel backdrop. Bonus points if both hands are different shades.

Pink Organza

Sheer, baby pink nails (see soap nails ) are absolutely everywhere right now, but I love this sister look for its barely there, nude-pink hue that evokes the delicate details of an organza-adorned Easter dress.

Delicate Florals

The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly may have once scoffed at florals for spring, but there’s no denying how fitting this realistic flower nail art looks on a milky nude base.

Half-Moon French

Get out of a solid polish rut with these half-moon cutouts that show off your bare nails. While any pastel shade would suit this Easter look well, we love this nautical blue for its calming hue.

Butter Yellow

This shade is undoubtedly one of spring 2025’s hottest accent colors , so why not apply it to your nails? I fell hard for this buttermilk hue, a welcome disruption to the baby pinks and nudes we’re far too acquainted with for spring.

Robin Egg Blue

I’d be remiss not to mention this aquamarine shade when it comes to Easter beauty. This color is a prime example of robin’s egg blue and simply screams spring (though we could easily take this hue into summer, too).

Pastel Micro Tips

No, I’m not over micro tips , and yes, I’ll be trying them in this citrusy green. Layer this fine-tipped art on top of soap nails for an extra-trendy yet surprisingly chic set.

Vintage Prints

Go back to the classics with these wallpaper-inspired florals. Start with a faded blue polish (a nostalgic ’70s nod) and re-create these flowers with a small brush and the round end of a dotting tool.

Pistachio Green

Another shade my fellow editors and I can’t stop fawning over this season? Pistachio , sage, whatever you want to call it—this shade is brat green ’s toned-down sister, and she's certainly having her moment in the spotlight this spring.

Egg Embellishments

While 3D embellishments are at the forefront of trendy nail art, these egg-shaped gel appliques feel chicer than ever. Back them on a metallic green base like celebrity manicurist Sabrina Gayle did for an undeniably cool look.

Magnetic Matcha

Cat-eye gel polish is the dimensional medium that so many celebrity artists are swapping chrome for these days, and I love how these matcha-green tips offset the illusory depth of the base.

Playful Polka Dots

If you’re looking for something a little bolder for your Easter set, try these vibrant primary and secondary shades on for size. Add a few pastel egg-shaped accents to add something interesting to these colorful claws.

Shop the Products for Easter Nails

Chanel Longwear Nail Color in Cavalier Seul $33 SHOP NOW This faded sage shade feels so fresh for spring.

Nails Inc. It's Topless Gel Nail Polish in Light Pink $9 SHOP NOW Get the soap-nail look with this 4-in-1 gel polish, which blends a base coat, hydrating treatment, color, and topcoat into one formula.

Olive & June Nail Polish in Yes Please $11 SHOP NOW The ideal shade of robin's egg blue, if I do say so myself.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Galactic Nail Polish in Center of the Universe $8 SHOP NOW All it takes is a few swipes of polish and 60 seconds for a fully dried, ultra-sleek manicure.

Gelcare Dotting Tool $12 SHOP NOW Detail your Easter mani with sweet polka dots or dainty flowers with this two-sided nail art tool.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Muse $33 SHOP NOW This misty blue shade strikes a sophisticated chord between modern and vintage.