It's Official: "Pool Water" Nails Are Replacing Milky Manicures This Summer

The trend is flooding my FYP. Pun intended.

Pool water nails.

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Another day, another cheeky mani aesthetic to take to your nail tech. I thought milky, watery looks had officially reached a fever pitch (Fruit water nails! Almond milk nails! Syrup nails!), but it seems the sweltering summer temperatures have inspired one more playful iteration. Pool water nails, welcome to the chat.

Simple yet eye-catching, this mani is poised to become the hottest (or should I say coolest?) summer nail trend. But don't just take my word for it. Below, pro manicurists explain all you need to know.

Pool water nails.

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

What Are Pool Water Nails?

Imagine the way sunlight glistens on pool water—mesmerizing, no? Now, imagine that same effect on your nails. Put simply, pool water nails refer to blue polish with a hazy, watery finish, a look that fuses two summer nail trends into one.

See, watery nails (diluted shades with an ultra-glossy finish) have skyrocketed in popularity this season, and shades of blue are always a refreshing choice for summer manis. "Blue can mimic the sky, ocean, and swimming pools—all iconic summer visuals," explains nail artist Priscilla Nguyen. "It naturally gives off a fresh, cool, and breezy feel that balances the heat of the season." You can choose any shade of blue for a pool water mani—from aquamarine to deep cobalt—so long as it has that watery, high-shine finish.

While they are seeing a resurgence for summer 2025, pool water nails have actually been around for over a decade. "Oh my gosh, I have been doing nails so long [that] I remember this being a trend as far back as 2014," notes celebrity manicurist Stephanie Stone. Today's version is more glazed and watery than before, which is what makes it feel modern and fresh, but what goes around always comes back around (and around), especially in the nail space.

Pool water nails.

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

How to Get the Look

"To pull off the pool water nails at home, the first thing to determine is what type of 'blue water' you want to achieve," explains Nguyen. "Do you want clear blue water, or do you want a strong, opaque blue?" Are you game for a simple watery mani or an elevated ripple effect? Steps will also differ if you're using a regular polish versus gel. Regular-polish users, you can follow Stone's tutorial below.

  1. After applying a base coat, paint your nails with your watery blue polish of choice.
  2. Wait for them to dry, then take a deeper blue and paint it over the first color. "While the polish is still wet, gently press/tap your nails with a tiny crumpled-up piece of Saran Wrap. This will create a rippled-water effect," she shares.
  3. Allow that to dry, then seal in the design with a glossy topcoat. This will also smooth out any unwanted texture. If you want to add a little something extra, "a shimmery topcoat might be fun, creating an even more reflective surface, like sunshine hitting a lake," Stone offers.

Pool water nails.

Here's a deeper version if a "midnight ocean" vibe is more up your alley.

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

If you'd rather leave it up to the pros (very fair), both Stone and Nguyen recommend bookmarking some visual references, like any of the photos here. "You can let your nail tech know that you are wanting a design that looks like pool/ocean water. Some key words you can use are 'water ripple effect' and 'a wet look' when mentioning this design," Nguyen shares.

They also suggest achieving a salon look with blooming gel. "It allows the gel polish that is placed on top to fade away like water," Nguyen explains. Just make sure to call the salon in advance, as not all salons carry blooming gel. If they don't, "use a topcoat (don't cure) and apply your gel polish on top," advises Nguyen. "The uncured topcoat will spread out the polish applied."

Pool water nails.

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

