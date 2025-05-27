The topic of sea life has been big news in the Who What Wear UK offices in recent weeks. We've seen starfish jewellery, shell bags and prints with an array of marine creatures dominate fashion circles, and now they're coming for our nail trends, too. And I know this trend is destined for big things, because it's one of the rare beauty looks I first spotted out IRL, not on my Instagram feed. It is second nature for me to look at people's manicures, and a couple of weeks ago, I started noticing that all the cool people I walked by were sporting some form of marine nail art—starfish, shells, lobsters, etc.

Then, I started seeing more and more designs crop up on my Instagram feed. Some of the biggest nail artists around started sharing pearlescent nail looks and micro nail art designs inspired by all things beach. I soon realised that I was seeing more marine nails than I was French tips, and that sort of thing sticks with a beauty director. A nail trend capable of knocking the French manicure off its reigning nail trend top spot? Sign me up. And don't just take my word for it—these looks prove that marine nails are going to be the defining summer nail trend.

Oyster Pearls

These silver-toned oyster nails are truly show-stopping. If you want a toned-down version, you can forgo the 3D nail art.

Sunlit Sea

A slightly iridescent nail colour that mimics sunlight hitting the surface of the sea=the ultimate chic marine manicure.

Starfish Accents

Proving that marine manicures can be understated, these micro accents are a thing of beauty.

Mother of Pearl

If nail art isn't for you, a mother of pearl look like this one makes for the perfect minimalist manicure.

Oyster Shells

Another oyster design, this one incorporates gold touches for those who aren't a fan of silver.

Creative Crustaceans

These lobsters are basically mini masterpieces.

Pastel Sealife

Turns out, starfish make for the perfect partners for a pastel nail look.

Shop the Best Products for Marine Nails