I Can't Help But Notice This Summer Nail Trend Has Kicked the Humble French Manicure to the Kerb

My feed right now is starfish, shells and crustaceans galore.

Marine nails trend designs
(Image credit: @betina_goldstein; @iramshelton)
The topic of sea life has been big news in the Who What Wear UK offices in recent weeks. We've seen starfish jewellery, shell bags and prints with an array of marine creatures dominate fashion circles, and now they're coming for our nail trends, too. And I know this trend is destined for big things, because it's one of the rare beauty looks I first spotted out IRL, not on my Instagram feed. It is second nature for me to look at people's manicures, and a couple of weeks ago, I started noticing that all the cool people I walked by were sporting some form of marine nail art—starfish, shells, lobsters, etc.

Then, I started seeing more and more designs crop up on my Instagram feed. Some of the biggest nail artists around started sharing pearlescent nail looks and micro nail art designs inspired by all things beach. I soon realised that I was seeing more marine nails than I was French tips, and that sort of thing sticks with a beauty director. A nail trend capable of knocking the French manicure off its reigning nail trend top spot? Sign me up. And don't just take my word for it—these looks prove that marine nails are going to be the defining summer nail trend.

Oyster Pearls

Marine nails trend designs

(Image credit: @_citre)

These silver-toned oyster nails are truly show-stopping. If you want a toned-down version, you can forgo the 3D nail art.

Sunlit Sea

Marine nails trend designs

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

A slightly iridescent nail colour that mimics sunlight hitting the surface of the sea=the ultimate chic marine manicure.

Starfish Accents

Marine nails trend designs

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Proving that marine manicures can be understated, these micro accents are a thing of beauty.

Mother of Pearl

Marine nails trend designs

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If nail art isn't for you, a mother of pearl look like this one makes for the perfect minimalist manicure.

Oyster Shells

Marine nails trend designs

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Another oyster design, this one incorporates gold touches for those who aren't a fan of silver.

Creative Crustaceans

Marine nails trend designs

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

These lobsters are basically mini masterpieces.

Pastel Sealife

Marine nails trend

(Image credit: @_eleanaforson)

Turns out, starfish make for the perfect partners for a pastel nail look.

Shop the Best Products for Marine Nails

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat - Gilded Galaxy
Essie
Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat in Gilded Galaxy

This top coat delivers a shell-like finish.

Essie Original Special Effects Satin Chrome Nail Polish Topcoat - Mystic Marine
Essie
Original Special Effects Satin Chrome Nail Polish Topcoat in Mystic Marine

This is the same high-impact top coat as the previous one, but with a water-like finish.

Manucurist Active Smooth 01 15ml
Manucurist
Active Smooth

Every nail art design requires a smooth canvas, and this polish will help you achieve it

Boots Nail Art Tools 5pk
Boots
Nail Art Tools 5pk

If you consider yourself a creative, try creating nail art looks at home with this brush set.

Dreamy Nails Nail Polish Trio
Nails.INC
Dreamy Nails Nail Polish Trio

Can't decide what colour to go for? This trio covers all the bases.

Shannon Lawlor
Beauty Director

Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.

