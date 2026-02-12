Cool, Creamy and Chic—This Nail Colour Will Be on the Most Stylish of Hands This Spring

We're not novices when it comes to nail trends, especially stylish nail shades. We've been reporting on some of the biggest nail colours of the season as of late, from brick red to maroon manicures, and we take our job of predicting the next biggest nail looks very seriously. So much so that when I was scrolling on Instagram, and this particular shade caught my eye, I knew I had to write about it straight away. The nail colour in question? Cappuccino, of course.
Spotted on the hands of expert nail artist, Mateja Novakovic, this cappuccino manicure is quite possibly one of the chicest nail trends I've ever seen. A welcome change from the dark brown nail designs we've been seeing all winter, this light brown hue feels fresh and exciting for the season ahead, whilst remaining incredibly sophisticated. I mean, just imagine this manicure paired with an all-white outfit and light brown accessories this spring...
Cappuccino Nails
In my opinion, this hue feels like a perfect middle ground between a chocolatey brown and a milky white nail colour, making it both timeless and elevated. Pair with a stylish short nail shape and you've literally got a match made in heaven.
If you're wondering how Mateja created this coffee-inspired shade, she's shared the exact nail polish online, and it's from none other than French nail brand, Manucurist. The polish itself is called Freckles, and is described as a "subtle, wood-toned brown — as cosy like a hot chocolate between ski runs."
As it turns out, there are actually lots of cool cappuccino nail polishes on the market. I like to think of myself as a bit of an expert at calling out popular nail colours, and I do not doubt that this neutral shade will be everywhere this spring. So, if you want to get ahead of the trends, keep on scrolling for more of the best cappuccino nail polish shades, from the likes of Chanel, Dior and OPI...
