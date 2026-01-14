Whilst I usually lean towards navy and forest green tones, lately I've been seeing experts opt for an equally sophisticated and timeless shade that is making me want to switch things up at my next salon appointment. Yes, I'm talking about maroon nails.
The perfect mix of brown and red, this deep nail colour looks impossibly elegant. It's a nice move away from the festive red nail shades we saw on the run-up to Christmas, but it still feels wintery enough to wear throughout January and February. No wonder I've seen it trending on Google lately. Additionally, if you're tired of burgundy polishes but want something similar, it's a stylish alternative. Trust me, all the fashion girls will be sporting this nail colour in the coming weeks.
Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite maroon nail looks, so I highly suggest that you keep on scrolling.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.