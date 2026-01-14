Not Red, Not Brown—This Is the Stylish Nail Colour Experts Can't Get Enough Of

Maroon nails are trending this January.

When it comes to January nail trends, you can expect to see a lot of milky white and sheer pink shades floating around. It's a new year, so it's no wonder that people are opting for this fresh, minimalist nail aesthetic. However, in my opinion, nothing is chicer than a deep, dark nail colour to start the year right.

Whilst I usually lean towards navy and forest green tones, lately I've been seeing experts opt for an equally sophisticated and timeless shade that is making me want to switch things up at my next salon appointment. Yes, I'm talking about maroon nails.

The perfect mix of brown and red, this deep nail colour looks impossibly elegant. It's a nice move away from the festive red nail shades we saw on the run-up to Christmas, but it still feels wintery enough to wear throughout January and February. No wonder I've seen it trending on Google lately. Additionally, if you're tired of burgundy polishes but want something similar, it's a stylish alternative. Trust me, all the fashion girls will be sporting this nail colour in the coming weeks.

Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite maroon nail looks, so I highly suggest that you keep on scrolling.

Maroon Nail Inspiration

A woman with maroon nails holding a green phone case

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I mean... how chic?

A woman wearing a grey jumper with a short, maroon manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

This colour looks amazing with short, square nail shapes.

A maroon French tip manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Maroon French tips are my new favourite thing.

A woman with a maroon manicure wearing a chunky silver ring

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Pair with chunky jewellery for a stylish look.

A woman with a short, square, maroon manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Obsessed with this high-shine finish.

A close-up picture of a maroon manicure

(Image credit: @buffcs)

It really is the perfect shade for winter.

A woman with long, almond-shaped, maroon nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Maroon polishes also look incredible with long, almond-shaped nails.

A close-up picture of a short, maroon manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

I'm taking this pic to the salon.

The Best Products for Maroon Nails

