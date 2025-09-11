I've been a huge Bad Bunny fan for years to the point where it's become my personality, so finally seeing him perform during his No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui tour at Coliseo de Puerto Rico felt like a dream come true. His residency was one of the most beautiful experiences I've had—not just because of the music but because of the atmosphere and getting to experience his Debí Tirar Más Fotos album in the setting of his home. What really stuck with me was the energy of the crowd and, specifically, what everyone wore to the show.
Throughout the concert and my time on the island, I saw Puerto Rican heritage reflected in outfit details everywhere—through textures, accessories, and silhouettes that carried both cultural pride and personal style. Attending this concert inspired me to write about how both natives and visitors to the island respectfully celebrated Puerto Rican culture in their outfit choices at the concert. From pava hats worthy of Bad Bunny's most recent Met Gala look to long skirts that are simply a classic Boricua choice, these are six things that stood out and made the trip even more unforgettable.
Flower Details
You can't visit Puerto Rico without being blown away by the beautiful florals that cover the island. At the concert, women adorned their hair and dresses with flowers that gave off the ultimate island girl charm. It's the main thing I regret not packing.
Crochet
Artisan practices like crochet have long been intertwined with Caribbean culture, and in Puerto Rico, it carries this breezy elegance that's perfect for both beachside days and concerts at El Choli. I saw crochet dresses, tops, and accessories woven into the crowd and took the textured style for a spin myself in Old San Juan.
Long Skirts
While concerts tend to lead to revealing skirt choices, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí inspired something different. An iconic silhouette that was impossible to miss was the long, flowy, often-tiered skirt. At the concert, I noticed so many women choosing this piece, and it struck me as a modern continuation of a style that's been around for generations. Long skirts felt like a graceful homage to classic Boricua dressing.
PR Jerseys
I couldn't walk two steps around the venue without spotting a Puerto Rico baseball jersey. Baseball is deeply ingrained in Puerto Rican culture (the island has produced some of the sport's biggest legends), so seeing jerseys styled as concert outfits felt like the perfect personal touch.
Long Jorts
An outfit that I saw everywhere that felt very specific to this tour was long, long denim shorts paired with nothing but a bikini. This might be less of a nod to the island's heritage and more of a modern fashion trend among this particular crowd, but after noticing Becky G wear it while dancing in La Casita, I was instantly spotting it everywhere throughout the concert venue during the shows that followed.
Pava Hats
The pava hat is one of the most recognizable symbols of Puerto Rican heritage. You might remember seeing it in Bad Bunny's Met Gala look, but for people of Puerto Rican descent, this piece goes back so much further than that. Originally worn by jíbaros, or rural farmers, it's crafted from palm leaves and represents hard work, resilience, and national pride. At Bad Bunny's show, seeing fans in pavas felt especially powerful. It was a bridge between past and present. While I couldn't find pavas that would be easily shoppable for you, I've linked some hats that give off a similar vibe.
