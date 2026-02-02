Your Perfect Nude Lip Combo Exists—12 Products I Recommend as a Longtime Makeup Artist

A liner is nonnegotiable, BTW.

Tasha Reiko Brown is a Who What Wear editor in residence, Los Angeles–based makeup artist and male groomer, and a global ambassador for Chanel Beauty.

"The perfect nude lip" is probably the most asked-about and dissected lip color when building a makeup wardrobe. (Although, finding the perfect red might give it a run for its money.) Now that the holidays have come and gone, I’d like to highlight the nude lip—a wearable classic that's not to be mistaken for a sheer pink. I'm talking a signature nude complete with a beautiful liner to anchor. IMO, it's the holy grail of all beauty looks.

A pop culture icon (think goth, grungy "greige," '60s matte, "concealer lips"… I could go on), nude lips are highly versatile and have always been a huge part of the beauty lexicon. The anatomy of perfect nude lip lies in its main color. Not all nudes are created equal—suede browns, peachy-brown nudes, and pinky-browns are the most versatile shades and allow the wearer to customize as needed. The rules are very loose here. If you have skin that pulls a bit pink or rose, skip a pinky-nude to avoid an overpowering pink flush. Instead, opt for a peach-toned nude shade. For medium to deep skin tones, it's really player's choice, but I recommend avoiding any shades that are too cool and bring too high of a contrast to the skin. If your lip appears chalky, the undertone is off and should be warmed up.

To me, the most modern way to wear a nude lip is to focus on a soft, flattering color that has a subtle ombré effect, and for this, the key is liner. For nude lips to stand out against the complexion, the lip absolutely must be anchored with a liner—typically a shade of brown. A good rule of thumb to follow is to veer toward a pink-brown liner for fair girlies, a true warm brown for medium skin tones, and a deep earthy brown for deeper skin tones. If you prefer cool-toned lips, look for a cool brown or even a greige-toned liner.

Ultimately, what really gives the modern nude lip its energy is playing with your layers and their textures. Think nude glosses, satin lipstick finishes, matte lip inks… The options are endless. Nude lips are a mainstay, and thanks to my recommendations below, your perfect nude lip combo is just a click away.

Tasha Reiko Brown
Editor in Residence

Tasha Reiko Brown is a Los Angeles–based makeup artist and male groomer with clients such as Alicia Keys, Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, and many others. Her work can be seen in publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Porter, Elle, Grazia, and GQ, and she is currently an ambassdor for Chanel Beauty.

Brown is a self-taught artist who dabbles in other artistic mediums, including painting and interior design. She is an avid art collector and mainstay at new-artist gallery shows. She is a globally celebrated multi award–winning talent, including Daily Front Row Makeup Artist of the Year, Hollywood Beauty Awards Groomer of the Year, and The Hollywood Reporter's Best Hollywood Glam. She resides at the intersection of beauty and beautiful things.