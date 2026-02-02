Your Perfect Nude Lip Combo Exists—12 Products I Recommend as a Longtime Makeup Artist

Tasha Reiko Brown is a Who What Wear editor in residence, Los Angeles–based makeup artist and male groomer, and a global ambassador for Chanel Beauty.
"The perfect nude lip" is probably the most asked-about and dissected lip color when building a makeup wardrobe. (Although, finding the perfect red might give it a run for its money.) Now that the holidays have come and gone, I’d like to highlight the nude lip—a wearable classic that's not to be mistaken for a sheer pink. I'm talking a signature nude complete with a beautiful liner to anchor. IMO, it's the holy grail of all beauty looks.
A pop culture icon (think goth, grungy "greige," '60s matte, "concealer lips"… I could go on), nude lips are highly versatile and have always been a huge part of the beauty lexicon. The anatomy of perfect nude lip lies in its main color. Not all nudes are created equal—suede browns, peachy-brown nudes, and pinky-browns are the most versatile shades and allow the wearer to customize as needed. The rules are very loose here. If you have skin that pulls a bit pink or rose, skip a pinky-nude to avoid an overpowering pink flush. Instead, opt for a peach-toned nude shade. For medium to deep skin tones, it's really player's choice, but I recommend avoiding any shades that are too cool and bring too high of a contrast to the skin. If your lip appears chalky, the undertone is off and should be warmed up.
To me, the most modern way to wear a nude lip is to focus on a soft, flattering color that has a subtle ombré effect, and for this, the key is liner. For nude lips to stand out against the complexion, the lip absolutely must be anchored with a liner—typically a shade of brown. A good rule of thumb to follow is to veer toward a pink-brown liner for fair girlies, a true warm brown for medium skin tones, and a deep earthy brown for deeper skin tones. If you prefer cool-toned lips, look for a cool brown or even a greige-toned liner.
Ultimately, what really gives the modern nude lip its energy is playing with your layers and their textures. Think nude glosses, satin lipstick finishes, matte lip inks… The options are endless. Nude lips are a mainstay, and thanks to my recommendations below, your perfect nude lip combo is just a click away.
Morphe
Signature Lip Pencil in Spiffy
Morphe offers lots of great options with affordable price points—this shade called Spiffy is the perfect medium-neutral liner for fair skin.
Tower 28 Beauty
Oneliner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil in Color Me Fine
The ultimate taupe-toned medium-brown liner.
Morphe
Signature Lip Pencil in Brulee
Slightly warmer, another medium-brown liner that's beautiful on medium skin tones.
Morphe
Signature Lip Pencil in Trendsetter
A gorgeously rich brown liner for deep skin tones.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Trace'd Out Longwear Waterproof Pencil Lip Liner in I Woodn't
This Fenty pencil is a great neutral brown for anyone with a deep skin tone who wants a greige moment.
CHANEL
Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in 156 Beige Naturel
Such a flattering liner shade for fair skin tones. It has deep beige base that gives the lips a soft and natural look.
Chanel
Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in 54 Boy
Boy is the It girl of cool nude lip colors. It's a frequent flyer on the red carpet and stretches across multiple skin tones. It's one of the rare truly universally beautiful nude lip colors.
Chanel
31 Le Rouge Satin Lipstick in Rouge Beige
This lipstick is an investment, but it is stunning. This delicate beige shade perfectly complements those with fair skin tones.
Chanel
Rouge Coco Baume Satin in 914 Natural Charm
Chanel's caramel beige shade has a comfortable, balmy feel and stretches across multiple skin tones for optimum versatility.
Monika Blunder Beauty
Sweet Talk Lip Oil in Kastanie
I love this lip oil because it delivers non-sticky shine that helps keep the lips moisturized. This latte-esque nude shade is gorgeous and extremely versatile.
Lisa Eldridge
True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Fawn
An exquisite, velvety-matte lipstick with the slightest touch of sheen so it still looks natural and breathable on the lips.
Juvia's Place
The Coffee Shop Lip Gloss in Salted Caramel
The name doesn't lie—this gloss has the most beautiful caramel hue and actually keeps the lips shiny and hydrated for hours on end.