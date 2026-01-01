Merit! Jones Road! Il Makiage! 15 Internet-Viral Items I Added to My Makeup Bag This Year

They're *so* worth the hype.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News
Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock wearing a full face of Merit, Jones Road, and Il Makiage

Here, I'm wearing a full face of Merit, Jones Road, and Il Makiage makeup products.

(Image credit: Kaitlyn McLintock)

In today's day and age, there's no shortage of internet-viral makeup brands and products, but I've been a beauty editor long enough to know that the hype isn't always warranted. (I won't name names, but I've been let down by so many popular products in the past.) That's why I tend to approach "internet-viral" products with a healthy dose of skepticism. If they don't perform exceptionally well, I'm not going to recommend them. It's as simple as that.

The popular products that do perform, though? You can't get me to shut up about them. That's the case with three internet-famous brands—Merit, Jones Road, and Il Makiage. This year, I've introduced multiple products from each one, and I don't see a future in which they ever leave my makeup bag. Ahead, see all 15 internet-viral makeup products that I think are well-worth the time, money, and attention.

Merit

Jones Road

Il Makiage

Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.