I Tried Hailey Bieber's New Pocket Blush—Here's My Honest Verdict

In her latest YouTube video, Hailey Bieber walked us through her "peachy beachy summer makeup" routine , which included an undisclosed "sunburnt, bronzy, terra-cotta" blush, along with another "pinky-orange" shade. Eagle-eyed viewers surmised she was using a secret Rhode product—and today, we can confirm that Pocket Blush has officially joined the Rhode family. We can also confirm that it is good. Really good.

I've been testing the brand-new blush for the past couple weeks (namely, the summery, "peachy girl" shades), and I already consider it a staple in my makeup routine. See it in action below, along with all you need to know to secure the new, gorgeous drop.

True to its name, Rhode's second color cosmetic (the first being those cult-loved Peptide Lip Tints ) is an adorably pocket-size cream blush intended to easily fit on your person for extra applications throughout the day. It went through several iterations until Bieber landed on the final chunky, camel-colored case. (You might have seen Bieber displaying a black case on Instagram; she later revealed the formula was still in its tester packaging.) When I first uncapped my highly anticipated sample, I expected to see a pot of creamy pigment that filled up the entire width of the cylinder—but instead found a precise applicator inside. I appreciate that little detail; it allows you to apply the blush directly on your skin for a more intense color payoff, as opposed to swiping your finger across the pigment.

Pocket Blush has a creamy, hydrating texture, which effortlessly melts underneath your fingertips or with a sponge or brush. (I prefer to tap it on my cheekbones with my fingers first—Bieber's preferred method, per her YouTube tutorial—then diffuse the pigment with a fluffy brush for an extra wash of color.) It's quite pigmented—a little goes a long way with this lightweight formula!—but it leaves behind a dewy, buildable flush that instantly fuses to my skin. I can even layer two high-impact shades with no fear of looking too clown-like.

I'm fully influenced by Bieber's "peachy girl" beat, so I've been gravitating toward the shade Toasted Teddy (a bronze terra-cotta). I'll apply it on the high points of my cheekbones, blending all the way up to my temples and across my eyelids. Then I'll tap the shade Freckle (a neutral peach), on the apples of my cheeks and blend outward. I'll also dab some extra Freckle on my lips and lids to embrace a monochromatic moment. The look has already earned me more than a few "You're glowing!" comments this summer, and it lasts way longer than other creamy cosmetics I've tried. (Cream formulas, while immensely hydrating, are notorious for slipping off your face by midday.)

Other gorgeous shades include Piggy (a baby pink), Spicy Marg (a bright coral), Sleepy Girl (a soft mauve), and Juice Box (a hot pink). See the full range up close and personal below, then drop your name on the waiting list before the blush officially launches on June 20. The majority of Rhode launches have sold out within minutes—I expect no difference from these stunners!

Browse the Pocket Blush Shades

