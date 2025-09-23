Spotted in London and New York—7 Beauty Trends That Stylish People Can't Get Enough Of

We've been busy analysing the biggest beauty trends on the streets of London and New York this fashion month.

A collage of images from London and New York fashion week 2025 showing three women wearing trending beauty looks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

Fashion month is in full swing, with plenty of stylish outfits to sink our teeth into. However, as a beauty editor, I'm much more interested in the biggest makeup trends, nail trends, and hair trends, both on and off the runway. While we've been busy documenting all the runway-approved SS26 beauty looks to bookmark next year, I've been spending my time analysing the street style trends that are dominating this season.

Don't get me wrong, I love seeing all of the backstage beauty bits, but there's something about street style that is just so good. I've analysed thousands of looks and rounded up some of the biggest beauty trends spotted across both London and New York. From statement hair colours to bold manicure shades, comeback hairstyles and more, keep on scrolling for the inside scoop.

1. Slicked-Back Season

A woman at London Fashion Week wearing a black leather jacket with a slicked-back bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems that the slicked-back hairstyle is making a comeback this season. While we have recently seen this look replaced with relaxed, tousled updos, the fashion set has made a strong case for its return this September.

A woman at London Fashion Week wearing a grey blazer and sunglasses with a slicked-back bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For even more style points, pair your slicked-back bun with some chic sunglasses and statement earrings.

Get the Look:

2. Fringe Fever

A woman at London Fashion Week wearing a cream dress with a short haircut and a wispy fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that fringes have been in style as of late; however, it's this choppy look that could be spotted all over London Fashion Week.

A woman at London Fashion Week with pink hair and a wispy micro fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is a little bit edgier than your usual fringe, but it looks incredible when paired with a statement pixie or shag hairstyle.

Get the Look:

3. Butterscotch Brunette

A woman at New York Fashion Week wearing an embellished dress with curly hair and golden blonde highlights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While deep brunette hair continues to dominate this autumn, this slightly lighter, golden butterscotch shade could be spotted all over the streets of New York. In my opinion, these warm highlights look so expensive.

A woman at London Fashion Week wearing a cream skirt and a black top with brunette hair and golden highlights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pair your butterscotch burnette hair with gold jewellery and a jewel-toned handbag for an elegant finish.

Get the Look:

4. Copper Comeback

A woman at London Fashion Week wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress with copper hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another hair trend that's making a comeback? Cowboy copper. Ask your hairdresser for brunette undertones and deep copper accents to help achieve this look.

A woman at London Fashion Week wearing a green shirt and YSL sunglasses with copper hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter what your hair type, this shade is bound to make a statement.

Get the Look:

5. It's All About the Lob

A woman at London Fashion Week with a lob haircut wearing a dark denim shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While super short bobs reigned supreme in summer, this season it's all about the lob. This hairstyle is a lot more low-maintenance than a micro bob, but still manages to look super chic.

A woman at London Fashion Week with a lob hairstyle wearing a brown leather jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To take your lob to the next level, opt for a middle parting and a statement clip on either side.

Get the Look:

6. Back to Black

A woman at New York Fashion Week wearing a fluffy yellow skirt with a black manicure

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've seen plenty of milky manicures and subtle French tips this season, but one nail trend that I have really been enjoying is this deep black shade. Especially when contrasted with a neon yellow handbag.

A close-up shot of a woman at New York Fashion Week with a black manicure

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a tonal look, pair your statement manicure with an all-black outfit.

Get the Look:

7. Paint the Lips Red

A woman at London Fashion Week wearing sunglasses, big flower earrings and a bold red lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to makeup trends, this season was all about the statement lip. Red and coral shades dominated the scene, accompanied by oversized earrings and stylish sunnies.

A woman at London Fashion Week wearing a blue striped shirt, sunglasses and a bold red lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I need to hunt down this exact lipstick shade ASAP.

Get the Look:

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸