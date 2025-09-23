Spotted in London and New York—7 Beauty Trends That Stylish People Can't Get Enough Of

Fashion month is in full swing, with plenty of stylish outfits to sink our teeth into. However, as a beauty editor, I'm much more interested in the biggest makeup trends, nail trends, and hair trends, both on and off the runway. While we've been busy documenting all the runway-approved SS26 beauty looks to bookmark next year, I've been spending my time analysing the street style trends that are dominating this season.
Don't get me wrong, I love seeing all of the backstage beauty bits, but there's something about street style that is just so good. I've analysed thousands of looks and rounded up some of the biggest beauty trends spotted across both London and New York. From statement hair colours to bold manicure shades, comeback hairstyles and more, keep on scrolling for the inside scoop.
The Biggest Beauty Street Style Trends of SS26
1. Slicked-Back Season
It seems that the slicked-back hairstyle is making a comeback this season. While we have recently seen this look replaced with relaxed, tousled updos, the fashion set has made a strong case for its return this September.
For even more style points, pair your slicked-back bun with some chic sunglasses and statement earrings.
Get the Look:
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Self Control Styling Gel
It probably goes without saying, but hair gel is essential for this look, and this one does a great job at keeping your hair in place.
Larry King Haircare
Flyaway With Me Kit
I like to throw this finishing cream and brush in my handbag to tame any flyaways on the go.
2. Fringe Fever
It's no secret that fringes have been in style as of late; however, it's this choppy look that could be spotted all over London Fashion Week.
This look is a little bit edgier than your usual fringe, but it looks incredible when paired with a statement pixie or shag hairstyle.
Get the Look:
GHD
Duet Blowdry 2-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush
This is such a great hot brush for styling your choppy fringe.
K18
Airwash Dry Shampoo
We all know that fringes can sometimes need washing more often than the rest of your hair, which is why a good dry shampoo will be your new best friend.
3. Butterscotch Brunette
While deep brunette hair continues to dominate this autumn, this slightly lighter, golden butterscotch shade could be spotted all over the streets of New York. In my opinion, these warm highlights look so expensive.
Pair your butterscotch burnette hair with gold jewellery and a jewel-toned handbag for an elegant finish.
Get the Look:
dpHUE
Caramel Gloss
This gorgeous hair gloss will help to enhance and deepen your butterscotch brunette tones.
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil
Finish things off with a little bit of hair oil for beautiful shine.
4. Copper Comeback
Another hair trend that's making a comeback? Cowboy copper. Ask your hairdresser for brunette undertones and deep copper accents to help achieve this look.
No matter what your hair type, this shade is bound to make a statement.
Get the Look:
Color Wow
Colour Security Shampoo
Keep your hair looking vibrant with a colour-safe shampoo.
Bleach London
Proper Copper Super Cool Colour
Want to give the trend a go at home? Bleach London has you covered with its semi-permanent hair dye.
5. It's All About the Lob
While super short bobs reigned supreme in summer, this season it's all about the lob. This hairstyle is a lot more low-maintenance than a micro bob, but still manages to look super chic.
To take your lob to the next level, opt for a middle parting and a statement clip on either side.
Get the Look:
GHD
Chronos Max Wide Plate Hair Straighteners
While a smaller straightener is ideal for styling a bob, these wide plates will make styling a lob a whole lot quicker.
Boots
French Snap Clip Tort & Black 4 Singles
These clips give me all of the Y2K vibes.
6. Back to Black
I've seen plenty of milky manicures and subtle French tips this season, but one nail trend that I have really been enjoying is this deep black shade. Especially when contrasted with a neon yellow handbag.
For a tonal look, pair your statement manicure with an all-black outfit.
Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Polish 88 Licorice
A super shiny, long-lasting option.
Mylee
Gel Nail Polish Witching Hour
If you like to do gel nails at home, this Mylee polish looks super chic.
7. Paint the Lips Red
When it comes to makeup trends, this season was all about the statement lip. Red and coral shades dominated the scene, accompanied by oversized earrings and stylish sunnies.
I need to hunt down this exact lipstick shade ASAP.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.