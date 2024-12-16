I'm going to be honest with you. I often tell people that I've had the same hair colour for years because it's the only one that suits me, when really, I'm just too afraid to try something different. Balayage has been my safety blanket for forever, but I finally feel ready to switch things up, and what better time to get a new hair colour than the start of a new year? Yep, 2025 is all about experimentation, and luckily for me, it looks as if there are going to be some really chic hair colour trends to choose from.

As you can probably guess, I like to plan ahead, so I've already asked the experts and found out everything there is to know about the biggest hair colour trends of 2025. In fact, I just spoke to Antoinette Beenders, Aveda’s global creative and artistry director, who shared four incredibly elegant shades for me to choose from next year. "2025 will see a resurgence of bold, vibrant colours," says Beenders. "These trends are all about making a statement with your hair while keeping the overall look polished and sophisticated. Expect to see hues that are rich in pigment and radiate confidence and empowerment."

Intrigued to know more? I've rounded up all the info below, alongside lots of inspo pics and product recommendations. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling to find your new shade...

4 Hair Colour Trends to Try in 2025, According to an Expert:

1. Bold Blonde

First up is a statement blonde hue. "Bold blonde shades paired with bold bobs are a trend poised to take over in 2025," says Beenders. "This look combines the classic appeal of blonde hair with the edgy charm of a '90s blunt bob. The bold blonde hues range from icy platinum to golden yellows, creating a dramatic contrast that exudes confidence and style."

This colour really does pair perfectly with this short hair trend, and as explained by Beenders, this shade is perfect for those of you who want to make a bold fashion statement while maintaining a chic appearance.

Not a fan of a bob hairstyle? Not to fear, as this bold blonde shade works well with all hair lengths. Just make sure you have some purple shampoo or conditioner to hand to keep your colour looking as bright as possible...

Shop the Trend:

Aveda Blonde Revival Purple Toning Conditioner £27 SHOP NOW This conditioner from Aveda will ensure that your blonde hair looks vibrant for 2025.

UKLASH Repair Mask £30 SHOP NOW Bleach can leave your hair feeling a little worse for wear, so make sure to nourish your ends with a reparing hair mask.

2. Cool Brunette

Next up is one for the brunettes. "For those who prefer darker tones, the cool brunette trend with a gothic punk edge is set to be a major hit," Beenders tells me. "This trend features deep, cool-toned browns with hints of blue or purple undertones, creating a mysterious and edgy look."

As you can see, this hair colour is a lot darker than your standard brunette shades, giving it a super glossy, polished feel. "The gothic punk influence adds a rebellious and daring element, making it perfect for individuals who want to stand out from the crowd," says Beenders.

The key to getting that salon-worthy finish is to use products that will add extra shine, such as at-home hair gloss treatments and hair oils.

Shop the Trend:

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss £30 SHOP NOW This is one of my favourite in-shower hair treatments to use.

Aveda Dry Remedy Daily Oil £31 SHOP NOW Just a few drops of this will give you some serious shine.

3. Mocha Mousse

If you don't fancy something quite as dark, why not try 'mocha mousse'? "Embrace the warm sophistication of the Mocha Mousse hair colour trend, a perfect harmony inspired by the 2025 Pantone Colour of the Year," says Beenders. "This rich, velvety hue embodies elegance and modernity and is the ultimate choice for those seeking a timeless yet contemporary style."

This shade has a warmer, creamier hue to it, making it super wearable for everyday. You could even add some honey blonde highlights for a lighter touch like Hailey Bieber.

These rich brown tones always look so chic, and after writing about the trend, I think I might have to give this hair colour a go for the new year...

Shop the Trend:

John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Colour Protecting Duo £19 SHOP NOW Protect your new hair colour with John Frieda's shampoo and conditioner duo.

Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss - Chocolate £19 SHOP NOW This hair gloss will enhance the warm brown tones in your hair.

4. Apricot Blonde

Last but by no means least, say hello to apricot blonde hair. "Blondes are taking on a fruity twist with the introduction of apricot blonde," says Beenders. "This delicate blend of blonde with a hint of soft peach offers a fresh and youthful vibe."

This trend is super versatile as you can either go for a subtle apricot hue or something bright and bold. "Apricot blonde is perfect for spring and summer, providing a light and airy feel that is both playful and sophisticated," Beenders adds.

If your hair is a mix between blonde and brunette, these subtle apricot tones can help lift it slightly and add beautiful dimension.

Shop the Trend:

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color £46 SHOP NOW Another great shampoo for enhancing blonde tones.