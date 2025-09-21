As a Brunette, These Are the 6 Autumn Hair Colours I'm Considering Next

As a brunette, I've experimented with several shades of brown hair during my ten years as a beauty journalist. And when it comes to trying hair colour trends, autumn might just be my favourite time of the year to shake things up. As we begin to update our wardrobes, our makeup bags and swap out our summer fragrances to autumn perfumes, it only makes sense that many of us crave a hair refresh at this time of the year, too. Back-to-school energy is firmly in the air, and as hair trends go, 2025 is fully in favour of brunettes. With Pantone's Colour of the Year being mocha mousse, brown has dominated across beauty trends this year, from nails to hair and even makeup. And I might be biased, but I love being brunette too.

Daisy Edgar Jones wearing a grey dress with her highlighted brunette hair styled in waves and with a fringe

(Image credit: @daisyedgarjones)

So, if you're considering an update soon, what should you keep in mind when considering autumn hair colours for brunettes? I recently sat down with Luke Hersheson, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Hershesons, to consider not just what the hair colour trends for brunettes are right now, but how to find a brunette hair colour that feels authentic to you. Rather than following trends, he tells me that there are a few things to consider to get your best brunette hair colour.

Jasmine Tookes taking a mirror selfie with deep cool-toned brunette hair colour styled with undone waves

(Image credit: @jastookes)

"I view colour more as a way in which to subtly make you look better, without you necessarily looking coloured," says Hersheson. The sign of good hair colour is that it remains undetectable while complementing your style and personality. Similarly, it also depends on your haircut and how you like to style your hair.

"To me, having a more solid brunette colour lends itself more to glass-like hair," says Hersheson. Think structured haircuts like bobs, or straight and sleek styling to enhance the glossiness of deep brunette. On the flipside, if you wear your hair in curls or loose waves, they tend to bring out the lighter tones and depth that you can achieve with techniques like balayage. "Your hair colour has to be in conjunction with a total look," he says.

With this in mind, I've been scrolling through some of the chicest autumn hair colours for brunettes that I've seen on my feeds. Inspiration awaits below, so get ready to screengrab and book in that salon appointment.

Autumn Hair Colours for Brunettes

1. Chestnut

Lily James with warm a brunette hair colour and waves

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Warm tones like chestnut or cinnamon can be a great way to subtly switch up your current brunette hair colour for something a little warmer, and when I saw this rich hair colour on Lily James recently, I was instantly stopped in my tracks. It's chocolately, with a touch of warmth to it, making it a great choice if going copper or red feels too much of a jump. It sits firmly in the brunette side, while still feeling autumnal.

2. Caramel

Hailey Bieber wearing a green silk shirt with sunglasses and her hair styled with soft movement and caramel highlights

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Caramel tones are a brilliant option for brunettes who want to add lightness without necessarily going blonde. Balayage and highlights or lowlights techniques will enable your hair colourist to weave ribbons of colour through your lengths to add dimension and depth to your base colour. Depending on how light or dark your current brunette colour is, your colourist will be able to tailor the best tones for your hair. Plus, adding lighter tones is a great way to make your hair look thicker. And placing lighter colours in curly hair, or hair that's styled with soft curls, only makes the colour look even richer and dimensional.

3. Tobacco Brunette

Laura Harrier with deep cool-toned brunette hair colour styled with loose waves

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

I've been seeing more and more cool-toned, smokey brunette hues doing the rounds on my feeds this year, so much so that it actually influenced me to change from my go-to caramel balayage and try an iced chocolate hair gloss to embrace a darker, glossier hue. The benefit of embracing an all-over deeper hair colour is that you often benefit from enhanced shine, which makes your hair look lustrous and glossy. If you're not ready to commit to permanent salon colour, try a colour-depositing mask. You can deepen the tones in your hair with semi-permanent hair colour that gradually washes out over a few shampoos.

4. Spiced Brunette

Jenn Ortega taking a selfie with a deep brunette-plum hair colour

(Image credit: @jennaortega)

The sister shade to smoked brunette, this brunette tone is just as deep and glossy, but has warmer hues of red—or even plum—that give it a rich look like Jenna Ortega's hair colour here. It's a great colour to try if you want to keep the darkness to your brunette hair colour, but experiment with warmer tones. In terms of upkeep, plum and red tones can be harder to maintain and can be prone to fading prematurely, so invest in good colour-protecting shampoos and conditioners, and consider installing a shower filter like Hello Klean's to filter out impurities that can leech your hair colour when washing your hair.

5. Tiger's Eye Brunette

Lola Tung with long brunette hair and subtle highlights

(Image credit: @misha212)

If, like me, you binged The Summer I Turned Pretty, you might have also fallen in love with Lola Tung's hair colour. She's a natural redhead, but I love the deeper brunette tones she's wearing right now for autumn. Her lengths have an amber-like dimension, much like you see in the reflections of tiger's eye crystals. Subtle woven highlights keep the colour looking dimensional, and when light hits this hair colour, you see multiple tones that keep it from looking flat. In fact, when done right, it can look like your natural hair colour. Sign me up for Belly brunette.

6. Sable

Kendall Jenner wearing a grey dress with her dark brunette hair in a slicked-back bun

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

It's almost black, but not quite. Sable is the deep brunette hair colour that Kendall Jenner has made her signature, and even though she experiments with different hair colours, she always returns to it. And I can see why. This rich, glossy shade looks so striking and has the added benefit of looking exceptionally glossy and luxe. If you're not naturally a deep brunette, it can be a bold transformation to have all over, so consult your hair colourist to ensure the shade will suit you and how to prevent the colour from looking flat.

