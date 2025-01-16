It's Only January, But These 9 Makeup Trends Are Already Taking Over 2025
We may have only experienced a few weeks of 2025, but the year's makeup trends have already cemented themselves into the zeitgeist. I'm not too surprised, to be honest. The month of January is practically buzzing with new beginnings, and with that comes an itch to dip your toe into something new.
If you're craving inspiration in the beauty department, allow me to point you to these trending looks below. They've been all over my Instagram and TikTok feeds, and experts promise me they'll remain relevant for months to come. Why not master them early on? Ahead, get a jump on the nine makeup trends already dominating 2025.
1. Full Face, No Mascara
I hesitate to call this a trend, as I've personally been a fan of the no-mascara look for years, but I can't ignore the onslaught of makeup lovers skipping the inky pigment as of late—including Alix Earle, who recently hopped on the trend.
"A full face paired with no mascara gives such an elegant look because the focus naturally shifts to the cheekbones, jawline, and overall structure of the face while still looking polished and put-together," notes professional makeup artist Sophia Escobedo. That doesn't mean your liners and shadows must collect dust. In fact, ditching mascara can help those stunning eye products stand out even more.
"To give this look a more fun approach, I recommend using a lash serum to nourish and strengthen, then curl the lashes to lift and open the eyes," Escobedo adds. "To add a subtle shine, I pat a touch of balm, like Aquaphor, onto the tips of the lashes, creating a glossy, wet-lash effect. It's an easy way to achieve a natural, effortless vibe."
2. Fully Rimmed Liner
Call it the Billie Eilish effect. Ever since the star posted her long-awaited GRWM on TikTok, beauty fans have gone wild for her grungy, fully rimmed eyeliner. According to Escobedo, this Eilish-backed trend will take center stage in the months ahead. "Lining the full eye rim—whether with a classic black or brown pencil liner—gives off that '90s edgy vibe that's making a strong comeback," she notes.
Eilish prefers brown liner—namely, Maybelline's Tattoo Studio Gel Pencil in Espressotini—but you can use any color you please. Even bold colors like purple, green, and blue will do the trick, says Escobedo. "It's a fun, fresh way to add personality to your look," she adds.
3. Cool-Toned Eyes
"Lately, I've been noticing a resurgence of ashy color palettes in makeup, and it's giving me serious ''90s red carpet Angelina Jolie, Jessica Alba, and Winona [Ryder]' vibes," says Escobedo. We can likely thank the soft-grunge pendulum swing I've been noticing for the past several months. While bronzy golden-hour glam certainly has its time and place, cooler tones have quickly captured the masses.
"I personally feel really excited about it because cool tones suit absolutely everyone," agrees makeup artist Jamie Genevieve, founder of Vieve. "There's something so sexy about a cool-toned eye." Expect lots of frosty, chrome shadow looks to populate your mood boards with.
4. Nude Lips
Cool-toned eyes and nude lips are really just two sides of the same grungy coin. "We've already seen it with MAC, which has relaunched the nude lipsticks everyone was obsessed with in 2017," Genevieve notes. Discontinued heroes like Fleshpot, Hodgepodge, and Yash are back from the vault and ready to conquer once again—this time with more elevated, creamier formulas.
"We, for sure, will still be having fun with dimensional lips," Escobedo adds. "The dark liner paired with a pale lipstick in the center or just a clear gloss in the middle is still here to stay. Make Up For Ever's Endless Cacao paired with Patrick Ta's Full Syringe Gloss is chef's kiss!"
5. Minimal Skin, Maximalist Eyes
Both Escobedo and Genevieve are fans of the "skinimalism with statement eyes" trend. Essentially, it means emphasizing your natural skin texture—even skipping foundation entirely if you'd like—yet keeping the eyes bold.
"Once upon a time, if you were wearing a heavy eye look, it was usually paired with 'heavy skin,' like all parts of the face were going to be full glam," Genevieve explains. "What is exciting and surprising to me is that we're doing proper barely-there skin [with] big eyes. That contrast is actually really beautiful, and it makes it a bit more wearable for everyone. It doesn't feel like you're wearing tons of makeup, but you're getting that drama."
6. Satin Skin
First, dewy, glasslike, and glazed skin was all the rage; then pillowy soft-matte looks picked up steam. Now? "It's all about finding balance," says celebrity makeup artist Kelly Zhang, founder of Kelly Zhang Makeup. "Satin skin offers a soft, natural glow that isn't overly dewy or matte. It's that sweet spot where your complexion looks smooth, healthy, and lightly radiant—like velvet with a hint of sheen."
Genevieve concurs, noting that "targeted mattifying" is the name of the game. "Imagine: Instead of people saying your makeup looks great, [they say] your skin looks great," she adds. That's the goal with satin skin—to look like, well, skin.
7. Black Cherry Lips
"Right now, I'm noticing a lot of deep, bold colors making their mark, particularly the resurgence of dark cherry lips," says Zhang. "This deep, rich hue is stealing the spotlight in 2025, bringing a perfect blend of elegance and edge." What's great about the cherry-stained hue is that it's endlessly buildable. A mere swipe will give you a beautiful "just bitten" stain, or you can dial up the drama with multiple layers for a bold full-coverage lip.
8. Anti-Trend Brows
To be honest, I don't love the concept of brow trends. As someone with sparse, thin arches, I can't really switch up my brow looks without risking permanent damage, so I tend to avoid altering them altogether. According to Genevieve, this mindset is becoming more and more common.
"It's almost like the anti-trend," she tells me. "I think that people are going to start enjoying different brow shapes that they think fit. … They're not caring about the trends anymore; they're not going to try and fit in with a product that's gone viral because they feel like they have to." That said, expect a spectrum of brow shapes to dominate this year, from super-feathery wisps to pencil-thin arches and everything in between.
9. Mood Board Makeup
Stay with me here. No, switching up your look based on your mood isn't exactly a brand-new venture, but Genevieve predicts more and more people will forgo their signature beat this year. "I think people are going to be looking at Pinterest for their makeup more than ever," she says. One day, perhaps you commit to a '90s grunge moment with a similar outfit and jewelry; later, maybe you decide to curate a balletcore vibe, like Cindy Kimberly above. "It really is about creating an overall aesthetic," Genevieve adds. Makeup is an art form, after all, and there's always an opportunity to craft a capital-L look.
