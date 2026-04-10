Khloé Kardashian understands the power of a good hair product. She’s been in the public eye since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007. (Back then, she would spend $25 on weekly blow-outs at the walk-in hair salon across the street from the West Hollywood DASH store.) Since then, she’s experimented with countless hair looks—blonde, brunette, straight, curly, long, short, and everything in between. She’s had her hair styled for premieres, red carpets, and all kinds of appearances. She’s worn extensions, let her strands soak in hair dye, and dealt with damage. Through it all, she’s relied on the same brand to care for her hair at home: It’s a 10 Haircare.
The brand’s recognizable bottles have stood on shelves since 2006. Founder and CEO Carolyn Aronson created the brand based on her expertise as a professional hairstylist. This year, Aronson is celebrating its 20th anniversary, launching a packaging rebrand (coming summer 2026), and naming Kardashian as its first Global Ambassador in the process. The former calls it a natural choice. The latter calls it kismet. Whatever it is, I was lucky enough to speak to Kardashian about the partnership, her haircare routine, and the ever-changing aesthetics she's embraced throughout the years. Ahead, read the exclusive interview.
It's A 10
Miracle Leave-In Product
"I get offers to do things quite often," Kardashian says. "I like to keep things that make sense, and that I can talk about from the heart and not necessarily have to memorize something. When It’s a 10 Haircare came to me, I was like, 'I love this product.' I use it on [my daughter] True." In fact, she says it’s always been in her beauty cabinet. "If you came over and you opened it up, you’d see I’ve been using some of their products for years and years."
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Aronson agrees that it was a natural, almost obvious choice to enlist Kardashian as her brand's first-ever Global Ambassador. "I think Khloé has evolved just as It’s a 10 Haircare has evolved,” she says. She notes that the Kardashians are about to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original show, which, I admit, seems like a fateful parallel between the brand and its new ambassador. "It's a 10 Haircare is the people's brand. It's for you, by you. It's prestige for the masses. To me, that’s what Khloé and the Kardashians are about as well. We're all evolving. We're 20 years old, but I really feel like we're just beginning."
Kardashian says the brand played an important role in her hair journey, long before her Global Ambassador title was on the table. "My natural texture is curly," she says. "Curly hair has always been something that I've had to learn how to manage, because no one in my family really had curly hair. With that, I’ve probably put my hair through more damage than the rest of my siblings because I did so many experimental things. We also do so much glam, and [the hairstylists] are really good at it, but learning how to keep the integrity and strength of your hair and use products that are actually supporting it makes such a key difference."
While it’s easy to assume celebrities only use the most expensive beauty products, Kardashian says that’s not accurate, at least not for her. She’s proud to use affordable products and isn’t even one to shy away from a DIY beauty treatment. "If I want to do a conditioning mask, it can be something like mayonnaise, honey, or eggs," she says. "It doesn't have to always be expensive. The price doesn't matter as much as the performance does. And [It’s a 10 Haircare’s] performance, the 20-year history, the endless reviews you're going to see, those don't lie."
She cites Instagram and TikTok as proof that price and performance aren’t mutually exclusive. "What I love about Instagram and TikTok sleuths these days is that they will take a very expensive brand, and they will discover that it’s owned by the same, less-expensive brand. Or, they’ll tell you all the ingredients, and be like, 'If you don’t want to spend $120 on a conditioner, the same formula is available in this less-expensive option.’ It’s so silly. It’s PR and branding. So yeah, one more time. Price doesn't really matter."
When she’s off-duty and out of the glam chair, Kardashian says she’s leaving her hair alone and away from heat in a bid to keep it healthy. "I love not touching it, washing it, any of that. When I don't have my extensions in, like when my hair is my short bob, I love putting conditioner treatments in it, slicking it back, wearing a bun or a beanie or whatever, and just letting it hydrate and relax. I feel like we are constantly doing so much, like it could be body hair, face, whatever. It's sometimes good just to chill and keep it simple." When I ask what product she reaches for on these days, she’s quick to answer: It’s a 10 Haircare’s Miracle Leave-In Treatment. "That's the one that my stylists were using, and that's the first one that I've ever used. And now I use that on my daughter, True. I love that it works for all different hair types and textures. It detangles, smooths, protects from heat, and all that kind of stuff. It's been a product that's always in my bathroom drawer."
The Miracle Leave-In Treatment is the brand’s best-selling product. Aronson tells me she now offers a whopping 11 variations of it, and each one is distilled with her 43 years of professional hairstyling experience. "When I stood behind the chair, there were certain products that I called golden formulas. 20, 30, 40 years later, they're still hot, and people try to duplicate them, but they’re still the best. No one can knock them off their pedestal. That’s what the Miracle Leave-In is. At the time, I was looking for something that could do multiple things in one bottle. As hairdressers, we would concoct, we would layer. One bottle wouldn't do it all. wanted it to do it all, and I really believe it does. It brings amazing body to your hair, detangles, boosts shine—so many attributes. It brings your hair to a condition where you feel like you just walked out of the salon, no matter what. The initial mindset was to create an extremely multifunctional product that would create this full-of-life, healthy head of hair. Because with healthy hair, you can do anything."
Kardashian agrees. She tells me she’s focusing on improving and maintaining hair health after years of undergoing harsh styling, treatments, and color switch-ups. When I ask her how her aesthetic has changed since 2006, she laughs. “In 2006, I was going to Fantastic Sam's for a blowout once a week. I know that because my first season of Keeping Up [With the Kardashians], that's what I did. It was across the street from DASH, and it was all I could do, a weekly blowout for 25 bucks. It was great."
I ask her to cut to 10 years later and describe her 2016 aesthetic. She reminisces about the on-trend hair color of the time. “I might be a year or two off, but I think I'm accurate. I was big into the ombre hair,” she says. “I'm almost positive. I loved it. Sort of everyone was into that.”
Now, in 2026, Kardashian isn’t going to stop embracing change or experimenting with her hair. “I'm not afraid of being a chameleon,” she says. “I love that I go from short to long to slicked to a bouncy blowout to curly, and I love that no one really blinks twice at me because they're so used to me being versatile. That makes me happy and proud all at the same time.”
Shop Khloé's Favorite It's a 10 Haircare Products
It's A 10 Haircare
Miracle Leave-In
The original formula is still #1.
It's A 10 Haircare
Miracle Leave-In Plus Keratin
Kardashian also loves this keratin-spiked version for extra smooth, sleek hair.
It's A 10 Haircare
It’s a 10 Potion Miracle Hair Mask
This ultra-rich mask transforms the hair with proteins, moisturizers and more.
It's A 10 Haircare
It's a 10 Miracle Finishing Spray
This hairspray offers body, control, and a workable, flexible hold.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.