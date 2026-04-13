Spotted on Kendall at Coachella: The Comeback Denim-Shorts Trend That's Dated No More

History has shown that Coachella is when many summer trends begin to emerge, and when it comes to Coachella trendsetters, Kendall Jenner has long been at the top of the list. (Read all about Kendall Jenner's Coachella style evolution for more on that.) Coachella weekend one just wrapped, and of course, Jenner was in attendance, wearing the music-festival version of her chic, minimalist aesthetic. One of her outfits for the weekend included a comeback shorts trend that hasn't been considered trendy in a minute: white denim shorts.
Denim shorts, in general, have been put on the back burner in recent years as Bermuda shorts, pull-on shorts, and track shorts moved to the forefront. White denim shorts, in particular, aren't something that It girls such as Jenner have been spotted wearing all that often. Given that she wore her white tank and black mid-calf boots with rolled-up white denim shorts instead of the infinite number of other bottoms to choose from, I think it's worth noting and keeping in mind as you start your summer shopping.
With that, keep scrolling to shop Jenner's desert look along with a handful of cool white denim shorts that are worth adding to your wardrobe.