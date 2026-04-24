If You're Wearing One of These Spring 2026 Microtrends, You're Obviously a Fashion Person

Fashion people always have their fingers on the pulse. One thing that is always a given for a style connoisseur is their dedication to the details. Fashion is all in the minute, whether that's accessories or clothing—pieces that make an outfit chic. These details could also be called micro-trends. While trends tend to cycle through quite quickly these days, a micro-trend doesn’t, and some even make their way to the everyday mainstream.
I’ve been noticing most of the current micro-trends on TikTok and Instagram, but every now and then, a stylish coworker or neighbor will step out in them too. These tiny but mighty details completely elevate every outfit. They’re also pieces that may be everyday items with a twist, which is always welcome in my wardrobe. If you want to look just as fashionable and cool as a fashion person this spring, try wearing these elegant spring micro-trends for 2026.
Flower Applique Sandals
Cool girls are adding a fun element to their sandals for spring: flower appliqués. I never thought this would come back into trend, but here we are. This trend felt very nostalgic of girlhood. I remember having a pair of flower appliqué sandals as a child. Now, I'm having a full-circle moment, as it’s a mainstream trend again, even for adults. I love how fashion can have such a whimsical energy to it if you let it. Slide on a pair of these types of sandals instead of a plain pair if you want your outfits to pop more.
Shop Flower Applique Sandals
Cult Gaia
Addison Sandals
MANGO
Leather Sandals With Flower Heels
Shopbop
Loeffler Randall Frank Flower Applique Heeled Sandals
Tory Burch
Flower Heeled Sandals in Green
Simone Rocha
Floral-Appliqué Satin Slides in White - Simone Rocha
Two-Tone Flip-Flops
Flip-flops already had a big moment last year and are back and better than ever for this year, thanks to The Row’s viral pair of flip-flops. Now, the trend has been taken up a notch with a two-toned detail between the base of the shoe and the straps. Think red and black or pink and green. The options are such a fun way to add something interesting to an otherwise plain outfit. Style yours how all the It girls are with a pair of loose jeans and a button-down or lightweight sweater.