It's Here: The Most 2026 Accessory to Wear With Denim

Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. The days are getting longer and warmer, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate spring capsule wardrobe, which consists of five practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the five categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the season's chicest basic to the accessory everyone is reaching for, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a spring wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
Now that winter's layers have been shed, spring is the time to once again focus on pieces that'll enhance our outfits—without relying on outerwear. One of those categories is accessories, and we've identified the outfit-transforming trend that's quickly become the It accessory of the season. The trend is big-buckle belts, and more often than not, chic dressers are pairing them with denim. Big-buckle belts are the latest in a long string of Western-inspired items to rise in popularity in recent seasons, and as is the case with many Western trends, the most natural thing to wear with them is denim. That's exactly what these belts were paired with on the buzzy spring/summer 2026 runways of Khaite and Celine. Our editors tested the trend (with denim, of course) and gave their feedback on the big-buckle belts they tried on. Keep scrolling to see how much they enhanced their outfits and shop the exact styles they wore.
One of spring 2026's most sought-after styles is the Khaite belt that our senior fashion editor Anna tried on. With its sculptural buckle, it's a decidedly elegant take on the trend. As we all know, belts are one of the many things Khaite excels at. Get all the details on the belt and see a chic way to style it here.
Anna's take on the belt:"I'll be honest. I never would have considered myself a statement-belt person. My style leans much more minimalist and tailored, and that's especially true of my accessories. But if anyone can get me to feel myself in a big-buckle belt, it's Khaite. Naturally, the designer's take on the trend is oozing with cool-girl energy and finished with a hardware design that reads more sculptural than rodeo inspired. For me, the key is wearing it cinched with something high-waisted so it sits closer to my natural waist, where the chunkier look is the most flattering."
Styling tips: A big-buckle belt as sleek as the Khaite Keefe Leather Belt deserves equally sleek styling. The '90s-inspired combination of the dark-denim pencil skirt and elbow-sleeve tee proves just how versatile the Western accessory can be. The elegant, subdued slingback pumps and structured handbag ensure that the belt is the accessory to take center stage.
If you want to invest in a designer piece you'll wear over and over this season and beyond, the Khaite Keefe Leather Belt is a purchase you won't regret. The high-quality leather molds to your body, and the domed buckle is made of jewelry-grade palladium-plated brass. It'll only get better with age.
Khaite
Franc Crepe Peplum Jacket
Khaite
Keefe Leather Belt
Khaite
Kendra Denim Pencil Skirt
Aeyde
Camila Slingback Pumps
CELINE
Triomphe Sunglasses
Khaite
Audrey Crossbody Bag
Our senior branded content editor Aniyah and associate fashion editor Nikki tried on a minimalist take on the big-buckle-belt trend. Get their firsthand thoughts on the belt and see how cool it makes jeans look ahead.
Aniyah's take on the belt:"I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Westernwear is so back. As told by the runways, the street style shifts in 2025, and Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, fashion people are gravitating toward the major elements of Western style. I'm talking about cowboy hats and boots, fringe, suede, and big belts, of course. This outfit embodies some of those key elements while still tapping into the NYC street style that we all know and love. Funnel jackets are everywhere with no signs of slowing down, so we styled mine tucked into some wide-leg jeans so that this vintage-washed leather belt could shine. The oversize gold buckle breaks up the neutrals that come through in the shoes and jacket. As it warms up, I can see myself wearing this statement belt with distressed and oversize denim shorts, a ribbed tank, and ballet flats."