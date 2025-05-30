Meet Madecassoside—The Trending Ingredient that Soothes, Hydrates, and Protects Sensitive Skin

Jump to category:
Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in Features

Woman taking a mirror selfie with an iPhone

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

If you have sensitive skin like me, you know the struggle. Use a high concentration of an active ingredient, reach for the wrong product, or even just rub your skin a little too hard, and you'll see redness and irritation pop up in large, unsightly patches. From there, it often takes the skin a few days (if not longer) to return to baseline. In the meantime, I either have to deal with it or cover it with foundation and concealer. Either way, it's unfortunate.

That's why I consider myself an expert on soothing skincare ingredients. I want to A) prevent redness and irritation from ever appearing and B) soothe it if it does. My MVPs include heartleaf, hypochlorous acid, ectoin, and exosomes. But lately, I've been seeing another soothing ingredient listed on the back of my products (namely Korean ones), and I wanted to know more. So, I reached out to two top dermatologists, and they said it can soothe, hydrate, and prevent irritation. Ahead, learn everything there is to know about this trendy ingredient called madecassoside (I know, it's a mouthful).

What Is Madecassoside?

According to Geeta Yadav, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology, "Madecassoside is a compound known as a terpene found in the Centella Asiatica plant." The Centella Asiatica plant is also known as Cica, Gotu Kola, and Tiger Grass. It's a skincare ingredient renowned for its soothing and reparative benefits, which explains why it's found in so many products formulated specifically for sensitive skin. While Centella Asiatica gets all the credit, Yadav says, "Madecassoside is responsible for many of the benefits associated with Centella Asiatica."

Noah Gratch, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, agrees, adding that it's the primary active ingredient and bioactive compound in Centella Asiatica.

It's worth noting that this ingredient is found in many Korean skincare products and less so in American ones. When I asked the dermatologists why that is, they had some theories. "Korean skincare often includes gentle, anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as Madecassoside, that are known to help repair the skin barrier," Gratch says. "While Centella Asiatica is widely used in the states, this compound alone has yet to be recognized much."

Yadav has a similar take. "I think there is a focus on active skincare in products in the US that prioritizes changing the skin, while K-Beauty has an emphasis on supporting the skin's health, beauty, and function," she says. "Centella Asiatica has increased in popularity in recent years stateside, so I would expect that madecassoside isn't too far behind."

How Does It Benefit the Skin?

Madecassoside offers some serious skin benefits, specifically for sensitive and acne-prone skin. "Madecassoside is beneficial to all skin types, but especially skin that is sensitive or has a compromised skin barrier," Yadav says. "Its greatest benefit is its anti-inflammatory properties — madecassoside helps quell inflammation as well as redness, which makes it great for irritated, sensitive skin as well as skin prone to developing painful, swollen blemishes." It also functions as an antioxidant, meaning it helps "to defend the skin from free-radical damage that can accelerate skin aging," Yadav says.

As if that's enough, it's also hydrating. "Studies show that it helps to both hydrate and moisturize the skin while working to prevent transepidermal water loss," Yadav says. Translation? It keeps moisture in the skin, right where it should be.

Last but certainly not least, madecassoside has a regenerative effect on the skin. "Finally, it also has wound healing benefits, with studies showing that it can stimulate collagen production," Yadav says. How's that for a do-it-all ingredient?

To sum it up, here are all the benefits of madecassoside, according to Gratch:

  • Anti-Inflammatory: "Madecassoside reduces the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which can help reduce redness and irritation of the skin."
  • Antioxidant: "It works like a shield to protect your cells. Madecassoside neutralizes free radicals (which damage and age the skin)."
  • Hydration + Wound-Healing/Collagen Production: "It helps boost collagen production, neutralizes free radicals and reduces inflammation, all of which contribute to hydration and anti-aging."

Is There Anyone Who Should Avoid It?

Both dermatologists say madecassoside can be beneficial for all skin types, including acne-prone skin. Since it's non-comedogenic, you don't have to worry about it contributing to the formation of new acne. "Madecassoside is extremely beneficial to those with inflammatory skin conditions, including acne," Yadav says. "Madecassoside is proven to inhibit the inflammation caused by acne, making it a helpful ingredient to have on deck for treating breakouts." What's more, "Centella Asiatica has been shown to also be helpful in the treatment of eczema or atopic dermatitis due to its anti-inflammatory effects."

Still, it's better to be safe than sorry, which is why Gratch recommends performing a patch test. "Whenever you try out a new product/ingredient, it’s always smart to patch test first to ensure there’s no irritation," he says. "Always consult with your dermatologist before trying something new." Still, he says, "It’s generally well-tolerated by most skin types."

And it might go without saying, but Yadav cautions against using madecassoside if you have a known allergy to Centella Asiatica. "Centella Asiatica and its derivatives are generally well tolerated, but allergies are possible in rare cases," she says. "Anyone with an allergy to Centella Asiatica should avoid madecassoside or other Centella Asiatica-derived compounds."

The Best Madecassoside Products

Cicaplast Balm B5 Soothing Therapeutic Multi Purpose Cream - 1.3 Oz
La Roche-Posay
Cicaplast Balm B5 Soothing Therapeutic Multi Purpose Cream

Both dermatologists recommend this multi-purpose skin cream from the iconic French pharmacy brand, La Roche-Posay. "This formula is a staple for those with irritated skin and is gentle enough to be used on chafing and even diaper rash," Yadav says. "In addition to madecassoside, it contains nourishing shea butter and conditioning panthenol to help soothe skin."

Gratch agrees, saying, "This is a multi-repairing hydrating balm with a rich nourishing texture. It’s safe for sensitive skin, and it works well to hydrate and repair the skin."

Madecassoside Blemish Pad
MEDIHEAL
Madecassoside Blemish Pad

Gratch also recommends these Korean toner pads, saying they're "Great for those who have post-acne skin or discoloration. These help calm the skin and reduce uneven tone and texture."

Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment Spf 30
Dr. Jart+
Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

This iconic product contains both Centella Asiatica leaf water and madecassoside, so it basically has redness-reducing and skin-soothing superpowers. The green-to-beige formul instantly reduces redness for a calm, cool, and collected complexion.

Refreshing Sea Kelp Real Deep Mask - 4 Pack for Calming & Sebum Control
Biodance
Refreshing Sea Kelp Real Deep Mask - 4 Pack

Wear this hydrogel mask overnight or for a minimum of 3-4 hours, and you'll reap all the skin-soothing, redness-reducing benefits. It's all thanks to ingredients like sea kelp, Centella Asiatica, and madecassoside.

Glass Skin Refining Serum - 1.35 Oz
PEACH & LILY
Glass Skin Refining Serum

This is one of my all-time favorite serums. The lightweight, skin-drenching formula contains madecassoside as well as peach extract, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and peptides. Together, these ingredients brighten, firm, hydrate, and smooth the complexion for a glass-like appearance.

Miracle Clear Soothing Spot Gel
Rael
Miracle Clear Soothing Spot Gel

This blemish-busting spot treatment reduces redness and swelling with a madecassoside-spiked formula. The clear, quick-drying gel works on both active and early-stage blemishes and applies quickly with a click of the applicator.

A'pieu Madecassoside Cream 2x (1.69 Fl Oz) - for Combination and Blemish-Prone Skin, Helps Soothe Dryness, Sun Damage, Even Dark Spots - Centella Asiatica, Asiaticoside, Asiatic Acid
A'PIEU
Madecassoside Cream 2x

This madecassoside cream is a must for oily, irritated, or blemish-prone skin.

Soonjung Panthensoside Sheet Mask
ETUDE
Soonjung Panthensoside Sheet Mask

Soaked in a soothing and hydrating essence that contains madecassoside and panthenol, this sheet mask strengthens the skin barrier and reduces irritation with a completely fragrance-free formula.

Soonjung Ph 6.5 Whip Cleanser
ETUDE
Soonjung Ph 6.5 Whip Cleanser

Madecassoside and panthenol are also the star ingredients in the brand's foaming cleanser. It's hypoallergenic and pH-balanced for soft, clean, and calm skin.

Koolsol Ultra Light Invisible Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf50
Knours.
Koolsol Ultra Light Invisible Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf50

This Korean sunscreen is packed with all kinds of soothing and hydrating ingredients, including aloe, snow mushroom, Centella Asiatica, and madecassoside. It's incredibly lightweight and offers SPF 50 with an invisible finish.

Ingrown Microdart Patch
Fur
Ingrown Microdart Patch

Madecassoside's anti-inflammatory effects work well in these ingrown-eliminating micro-dart patches.

Mediheal Madecassoside Repair Serum 1.35 Fl.oz - Blemish Care, Fades Pigmentation and Freckles & Skin Soothing & Hydration - With Centella Asiatica, Niacinamide
Mediheal
Madecassoside Repair Serum

This serum uses a combo of madecassoside and niacinamide to strengthen the skin barrier.

Explore More:
Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸