As a beauty editor, I love two things: Korean skincare and a good sale. So you can imagine my delight on the rare occasion when my two great loves align. Today is one of those occasions because one of the internet's favorite K-beauty brands is having a sneaky sale right now. I'm talking about Medicube, a brand beloved by celebrities like Meghan Markle, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber.
Right now, you can score some of Medicube's best-selling products for up to 50% off on Amazon. There's a high-tech skin device that improves product penetration. There's a PDRN-spiked serum. There's an overnight mask that promises to give you glass skin by morning. I highly recommend you listen to me when I say that this sale is good—like, really good. Ahead, see the 13 items I'm telling my friends to buy before the sale ends on January 25 or, worse, they sell out.
medicube
Age-R Booster Pro
Jenner is a fan of this skin device, and Bieber is a fan of Medicube's Age-R Booster-H, a similar variation of it. When two celebs who both have incredible skin agree on the same skin device, I listen and then add it to my cart, especially if it's on sale.
Medicube's Age-R Booster Pro has four modes, and each is designed to improve the skin in a specific way, whether it's boosting radiance, sculpting facial contours, balancing the skin, or minimizing the appearance of pores. Overall, though, it's known for improving the absorption of skincare products for faster, more efficient results. Jenner, for example, seems to use it to enhance the results of Medicube's PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, but you can use any skincare product you see fit. Right now, it's $45 off its original price, so it's the perfect opportunity to improve my skincare game and put my Amazon Prime account to good use.
medicube
PDRN Pink Peptide Serum
PDRN is one of the trendiest skincare ingredients, and for good reason. It's a compound famously derived from salmon sperm, but you can get versions of it from plant sources as well. It facilitates skin healing, increases collagen production, and reduces inflammation. This, dear reader, is one of the most popular PDRN products on the market. It uses salmon-derived PDRN as well as niacinamide and peptides to firm, hydrate, brighten, and illuminate the skin. It even fades hyperpigmentation and reduces pore visibility.
medicube
Zero Pore Pad 2.0
Speaking of pores, these exfoliating pads are *the* item to buy if you want to minimize the look of yours, especially now that they're a whopping 51% off. Each pad is soaked in a solution of 4.5% AHA and 0.45% BHA to clear gunk from inside the pores, slough off dead skin from the surface, and generally give the skin a smoother, more uniform appearance.
medicube
Hyaluronic Ceramide Jelly Cream
If you want skin-quenching moisture without any heaviness or stickiness whatsoever, let me introduce you to Medicube's Hyaluronic Ceramide Jelly Cream. It's packed with hyaluronic acid (duh) and ceramides to reinforce the moisture barrier and peptides to give the skin a plump appearance. The brand promises it will give your skin up to 120 hours of lasting hydration. I don't know about you, but that's exactly what my dehydrated midwinter skin needs…
medicube
PDRN Pink Niacinamide Milky Toner
Milky toners are everywhere right now, and they're my number one winter skincare staple for deep, soothing moisture. This one is no different. It will soak the skin in cushiony hydration, and PDRN, peptides, ceramides, and niacinamide give the skin a 360-degree glow-up. I'm talking about a brighter, dewier, smoother, and firmer complexion.
medicube
PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask
This is the ultimate glass skin mask. Leave it on for three to four hours or overnight, and the pink gel mask will turn transparent as your skin absorbs the PDRN and hydrolyzed collagen. The former targets uneven skin tone and enlarged pores. The latter targets loss of firmness and elasticity. The hydrogel material seals it all in and leaves the skin with a dewy, high-shine finish. It's perfect for wearing before a big event or whenever you want people to stop you on the street and ask for your skincare routine. Yeah, it's that good.
medicube
PDRN Pink Peptides Eye Cream
Can you tell I love Medicube's PDRN line? This product brings the power of the popular ingredient to the eye area. It also contains retinol and peptides for line-smoothing and skin-firming benefits. The best part? It's all delivered in a silky, lightweight serum, so you don't have to deal with stickiness, heaviness, or pilling.
medicube
One Day Exosome Shot 7,500
This powerhouse serum combines two highly effective skincare ingredients—exosomes and spicules. Let's start with exosomes. These are vesicles secreted by cells that contain things like growth factors, RNA, and other good-for-skin supplies. They essentially tell the skin to do things, like regenerate, boost collagen production, and tackle inflammation.
Spicules, on the other hand, are super-tiny needles that pierce the surface of the skin and boost product absorption. They're basically a liquid form of micro-needling, and in this case, they help minimize the appearance of pores, banish blackheads, and give the skin a less textured appearance.
medicube
Zero Pore Blackhead Cleansing Oil
If you love double cleansing as much as I do, I recommend trying Medicube's Zero Pore Blackhead Cleansing Oil. Apply it to dry skin, then emulsify it with water. You'll watch it melt through makeup, sunscreen, and other debris. Meanwhile, niacinamide targets blackheads and enlarged pores, hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin, and guaiazulene soothes irritation.
medicube
Zero Foam Cleanser
Use this gel cleanser as the second step in your double-cleansing routine. It uses effective botanical ingredients, including a naturally derived form of salicylic acid, to cleanse the skin and purify pores.
medicube
Deep Vita C Capsule Serum
This is Medicube's take on a traditional vitamin C serum. It uses capsules to deliver high-purity vitamin C to the skin in a nonirritating way. The addition of niacinamide provides even more skin-brightening and dark spot–fading benefits. Did I mention it's 30% off right now?
medicube
Collagen Glow Booster Milk Serum