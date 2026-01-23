Medicube Is Having a Sneaky Sale on Amazon RN—These 13 Items Are Up to 50% Off

A Hailey Bieber–approved skincare device is included.

As a beauty editor, I love two things: Korean skincare and a good sale. So you can imagine my delight on the rare occasion when my two great loves align. Today is one of those occasions because one of the internet's favorite K-beauty brands is having a sneaky sale right now. I'm talking about Medicube, a brand beloved by celebrities like Meghan Markle, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber.

Right now, you can score some of Medicube's best-selling products for up to 50% off on Amazon. There's a high-tech skin device that improves product penetration. There's a PDRN-spiked serum. There's an overnight mask that promises to give you glass skin by morning. I highly recommend you listen to me when I say that this sale is good—like, really good. Ahead, see the 13 items I'm telling my friends to buy before the sale ends on January 25 or, worse, they sell out.