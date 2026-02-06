My Stylish Mom Loves a Nordstrom Sale, and the New One Is Legit—She Won't Regret These Chic Items

I recently shared a list of items my stylish mom considered from Nordstrom to expand her 2026 wardrobe. Yes, Nordstrom is one of her favorite stores (hence why the edit came from that retailer specifically). So you can imagine her excitement when Nordstrom launches a sale. Exactly.
The winter end-of-season sale event just dropped, and when I mentioned it to my mom, she said, "Oh, great, send me a list." Naturally, I obliged (hello, it's my mom). She likes classic pieces that feel modern, and in general, elegant items (similar to the elevated basics featured in the photo above). Below you'll find a quick list of the discounted sweater, skirt, jeans, and pair of flats I told her she wouldn't regret because of their versatile nature. I also went ahead and rounded up even more on-sale Nordstrom items to inspire your shopping needs.
Fashion Editor-Approved Items From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
Topshop
Fluffy Crewneck Sweater
As I mentioned to my mother, she could wear this sweater as is or over her shoulders like in the photo above.
These popular loafers are on sale.
Treasure & Bond
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
My mom is in the market for straight-leg jeans that aren't too relaxed.
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Can't go wrong with cashmere on sale.
Dolce Vita
Serina Sneakers
Damson Madder
Saskia Wool Rugby Sweater
Caslon
Ottoman Half Zip Pullover
All about the half zip right now.
Open Edit
Relaxed Fit Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Oversize Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
This cashmere turtleneck sweater comes in a range of colors.
Jeffrey Campbell
Hinted Pointed Toe Flats
This flats shape is very right now.
Julia Jordan
Variegated Rib Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Dress this piece up or down.
Reiss
Lara Double Breasted Coat
Lilysilk
Seamless Silk-Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Sweater
Open Edit
Satin Maxi Skirt
Style this skirt with your favorite sweater.
Topshop
Faux Shearling Oversize Aviator Jacket
This jacket looks more expensive than it is.
Dolce Vita
Alenna Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps
High-vamp heels are a favorite amongst fashion people.
Open Edit
The Curator Relaxed Blazer
You'll get a lot of wear out of this blazer.
Mavi Jeans
Molly Classic Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans
New bootcut jeans, anyone?
Tory Burch
Phoenix Sneakers
All in Favor
Oversize Rib Sweater
Madewell
The Essential Belted Bucket Tote
As the name states, you can store the essentials.
Nordstrom
One-Button V-Neck Rib Cardigan
Wit & Wisdom
Sawyer 'ab'solution Straight Leg Jeans
Topshop
Johnny Collar Sweater
MANGO
Croc Embossed Booties
English Factory
Stripe Balloon Shirt