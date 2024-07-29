Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Ageless Dress That Everyone Looks Good In

As far as mother-daughter duos go, few others can claim such great influence over the fashion industry as Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. With cumulative decades in the industry, both have fronted some of the biggest campaigns out there, and having spent so much time in fashion's inner circle, it's no surprise that the two have honed excellent taste along the way.

However, with a 36-year age gap between them, what is surprising is just how similar their style preferences are. Attending an event in Paris over the weekend, both models opted to wear the same ageless item, selecting chic black dresses for the evening occasion they attended together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With subtle differences that spoke to their individual tastes, Gerber chose her strappy LBD in a shorter length with an elegant sweetheart neckline. Pairing her black dress with burgundy Gucci slingback shoes, the model kept her outfit minimal and sleek, selecting only a few simple jewels and an elegant watch to complete the look.

Also choosing a sleeveless black dress, Crawford's iteration fell below her knees and included a sophisticated cowl neckline. Accessorising with The Row's Mel Polished Leather Clutch (£1350) and a pair of strappy sandals, Gerber's mother also kept her jewellery to a minimum with a single paper chain necklace and small, gold hoops. With access to endless designer options and countless new-season buys, the fact that they both chose a little black dress speaks to the enduring appeal of this timeless classic. Versatile, flattering and so easy to style, it's a wardrobe staple for a reason.

Read on to shop Kaia Gerber's and Cindy Crawford's black dress outfits, and discover our edit of the best black dresses on the market right now.

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S LOOK:

Reformation Saskia Dress £198 SHOP NOW A versatile LBD with a cute sweetheart neckline.

Gucci 45mm Signoria Leather Slingback Pumps £840 SHOP NOW This rich burgundy shade is set to take off this autumn.

Astrid & Miyu Tennis Chain Necklace £100 SHOP NOW Wear this on its own or layer with your other favourite necklaces.

SHOP CINDY CRAWFORD'S LOOK:

Reiss Isabel Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress £128 SHOP NOW The cowl neck makes for a flattering finish.

Rixo Mavi Sandals £235 SHOP NOW Slingback heels offer light support.

The Row Mel Polished Leather Clutch £1350 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your evening ensembles.

Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace £268 SHOP NOW This also comes in sterling silver and white gold.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK DRESSES:

Ghost Palm Dress £94 SHOP NOW This classic slip also comes in navy and butter yellow.

Mango Knitted Dress With Neck Tie £26 SHOP NOW An instant party dress.

H&M Draped One-Shoulder Dress £13 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots or wear with a strappy heel.

Reformation Astoria Dress £248 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 18–28.

Rixo Sandrine Dress £235 SHOP NOW This jacquard print is so elegant.

Stella McCartney One-Shoulder Scarf-Detailed Silk-Blend Jacquard Gown £1790 SHOP NOW The summer scarf microtrend is my favourite of the season.

H&M Drawstring-Detail Maxi Dress £22 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

Zara Satin Dress With Slit £46 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with an LBD.

Karen Millen Plus Size Tailored Full Skirted Panel Belted Midi Dress £249 £199 SHOP NOW This polished dress mimics a top-and-skirt set.

Me+Em Sheer Halterneck Maxi Slip Dress £95 SHOP NOW Halterneck dresses have such a summery vibe.

Reformation Jamen Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW The off-the-shoulder design adds an elevated touch.