Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Ageless Dress That Everyone Looks Good In
As far as mother-daughter duos go, few others can claim such great influence over the fashion industry as Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. With cumulative decades in the industry, both have fronted some of the biggest campaigns out there, and having spent so much time in fashion's inner circle, it's no surprise that the two have honed excellent taste along the way.
However, with a 36-year age gap between them, what is surprising is just how similar their style preferences are. Attending an event in Paris over the weekend, both models opted to wear the same ageless item, selecting chic black dresses for the evening occasion they attended together.
With subtle differences that spoke to their individual tastes, Gerber chose her strappy LBD in a shorter length with an elegant sweetheart neckline. Pairing her black dress with burgundy Gucci slingback shoes, the model kept her outfit minimal and sleek, selecting only a few simple jewels and an elegant watch to complete the look.
Also choosing a sleeveless black dress, Crawford's iteration fell below her knees and included a sophisticated cowl neckline. Accessorising with The Row's Mel Polished Leather Clutch (£1350) and a pair of strappy sandals, Gerber's mother also kept her jewellery to a minimum with a single paper chain necklace and small, gold hoops. With access to endless designer options and countless new-season buys, the fact that they both chose a little black dress speaks to the enduring appeal of this timeless classic. Versatile, flattering and so easy to style, it's a wardrobe staple for a reason.
Read on to shop Kaia Gerber's and Cindy Crawford's black dress outfits, and discover our edit of the best black dresses on the market right now.
SHOP KAIA GERBER'S LOOK:
This rich burgundy shade is set to take off this autumn.
Wear this on its own or layer with your other favourite necklaces.
SHOP CINDY CRAWFORD'S LOOK:
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK DRESSES:
This classic slip also comes in navy and butter yellow.
The summer scarf microtrend is my favourite of the season.
This polished dress mimics a top-and-skirt set.
Halterneck dresses have such a summery vibe.
The cotton-jersey composition ensures a comfortable fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
