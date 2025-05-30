Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Specific Shoe Trend that Makes Black Dresses Much More Interesting

Truthfully, at first glance, Dakota Johnson's latest look didn’t immediately stop me in my tracks. Yes, she looks stunning—she always does—but a black dress paired with black heels isn't something I haven't seen before. However, after lingering on the image a little longer, I began to notice some subtle detailing that entirely elevated her look.

Let’s start with the shoes. At first, they seem like your standard pointed-toe pumps—a timeless silhouette that’s been a staple in wardrobes for decades. But upon closer inspection, I realised that Johnson has actually picked up on a specific shoe trend that can make the biggest difference to a simple ensemble. Instead of reaching for a pair of classic stilettos, Johnson opted for a sculptural pair with an intriguing curved heel. This unexpected design detail instantly elevated her ensemble, injecting a sense of modernity into the otherwise minimal occasion look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More architectural than your average heel, the curved shape adds a point of distinction that feels both elegant and fashion-forward. In Johnson’s case, the sleek lines of her Ferragamo Eva Pumps (£725) offered just the right amount of visual interest, perfectly complementing the strapless black dress without distracting from it.

Her dress also featured quiet intricacies that caught my eye. With subtle ruching throughout the body, the dress contained just enough movement and texture to feel effortless while still maintaining its sleek silhouette. Finished with Roberto Coin jewellery, the entire look came together with a sense of ease that’s become synonymous with Johnson’s personal style.

Inspired by Johnson's elevated take on occasionwear ahead of a summer full of weddings and events, read on to discover my edit of the best curved heel shoes below.

SHOP CURVED HEELS: