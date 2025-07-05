The Pretty Summer Dress Loved By Celebrities and Fashion People Is Finally Back In Stock
Dôen's Quinn dress has been a best-seller for years. Now, a new Broderie style has arrived along with a much-anticipated restock.
At last, we've entered my favourite season to dress for. The ease of dressing in the summer months has always drawn me in, simply calling upon three or maybe four items to put together a chic look. Whilst I've often proclaimed my adoration for a tailored linen set, there's nothing quite like the simplicity of throwing on a pretty dress, adding sandals and a basket bag and heading out into the sunshine. Finding the right dress for this summer trio can be the hard part. But if romantic details, a breezy silhouette and a polished finish are what you're searching for, you might want to consider the well-known and well-loved Dôen Quinn Dress (£278).
The Quinn dress is already a best-selling style for the brand, but with a new embroidered version joining the roster and a restock underway, it deserves a spotlight. Like all of the brand's creations, there's an ethereal feel to the Quinn dress, with a delicate scoop neckline that has adjustable ties for a perfect fit. The silhouette of the dress is what draws me in, with a fitted bodice featuring elasticated smocking that is both comfortable and form-fitting, leading to a flared midi-length skirt. Thanks to the smocking, most people I've asked tend to size down.
It's a dress that has all the hallmarks of a Dôen piece. The design is classic, void of trending details that ensure it will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Of course, the brand is known for its pretty details, such as the short puffed sleeves that complete this dress. With summer settling into a rhythm of warm days, the crisp 100% organic cotton is prepared for the high temperatures ahead. Whilst I know I'll be wearing mine first with simple sandals, a pair of strappy heels or mules can elevate this dress even further.
Now, the style is available in 7 iterations, including classic neutrals, playful prints and the recently introduced Broderie eyelet styles in white and black. Currently, I've got my sights set on the soft cobalt shade.
Keep scrolling to shop the Dôen Quinn dress, and shop more romantic Dôen pieces on my wish list.
Shop the Dôen Quinn Dress
Shop More Dôen Pieces on My Wish List
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
