The Pretty Summer Dress Loved By Celebrities and Fashion People Is Finally Back In Stock

At last, we've entered my favourite season to dress for. The ease of dressing in the summer months has always drawn me in, simply calling upon three or maybe four items to put together a chic look. Whilst I've often proclaimed my adoration for a tailored linen set, there's nothing quite like the simplicity of throwing on a pretty dress, adding sandals and a basket bag and heading out into the sunshine. Finding the right dress for this summer trio can be the hard part. But if romantic details, a breezy silhouette and a polished finish are what you're searching for, you might want to consider the well-known and well-loved Dôen Quinn Dress (£278).

The Quinn dress is already a best-selling style for the brand, but with a new embroidered version joining the roster and a restock underway, it deserves a spotlight. Like all of the brand's creations, there's an ethereal feel to the Quinn dress, with a delicate scoop neckline that has adjustable ties for a perfect fit. The silhouette of the dress is what draws me in, with a fitted bodice featuring elasticated smocking that is both comfortable and form-fitting, leading to a flared midi-length skirt. Thanks to the smocking, most people I've asked tend to size down.

It's a dress that has all the hallmarks of a Dôen piece. The design is classic, void of trending details that ensure it will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Of course, the brand is known for its pretty details, such as the short puffed sleeves that complete this dress. With summer settling into a rhythm of warm days, the crisp 100% organic cotton is prepared for the high temperatures ahead. Whilst I know I'll be wearing mine first with simple sandals, a pair of strappy heels or mules can elevate this dress even further.

Now, the style is available in 7 iterations, including classic neutrals, playful prints and the recently introduced Broderie eyelet styles in white and black. Currently, I've got my sights set on the soft cobalt shade.

Keep scrolling to shop the Dôen Quinn dress, and shop more romantic Dôen pieces on my wish list.

Shop the Dôen Quinn Dress

Quinn Dress -- Salt
DOEN
Quinn Dress -- Salt

Pair with monochromatic accessories or go bold with a pop of red.

Quinn Dress -- Black
DOEN
Quinn Dress -- Black

Is there anything more classic than black?

Quinn Dress -- Soft Cobalt
DOEN
Quinn Dress -- Soft Cobalt

I've fallen for this exact shade of blue.

Quinn Dress -- Amberwood
DOEN
Quinn Dress -- Amberwood

This deep brown shade feels particularly elevated.

Quinn Dress -- Salt Eyelet
DOEN
Quinn Dress -- Salt Eyelet

The exact dress that Marina wears above.

Quinn Dress -- Adriatic Eyelet
DOEN
Quinn Dress -- Adriatic Eyelet

Note all the intricate Broderie eyelet details.

Quinn Dress -- Dahlia Ditsy
DOEN
Quinn Dress -- Dahlia Ditsy

This version is selling fast.

Shop More Dôen Pieces on My Wish List

Mallory Dress -- Black
DOEN
Mallory Dress -- Black

I've seen so many people wearing this elegant style.

Adeline Top -- Salt
DOEN
Adeline Top -- Salt

Pretty blouses are big this summer, and Dôen does some of the best around.

Belline Dress -- Noir La Maddalena Gingham
DOEN
Belline Dress -- Noir La Maddalena Gingham

This is next on my wish list.

Roselie Tunic -- Salt
DOEN
Roselie Tunic -- Salt

I may have just found the perfect throw on dress for holidays.

Lorraine Dress -- Georgine Dot
DOEN
Lorraine Dress -- Georgine Dot

Dôen takes on the polka dot trend in the chicest way.

Solina Top -- Black
DOEN
Solina Top -- Black

With the same puff shoulders and cut-out as the Quinn dress.

Emmaretta Dress -- Jardin Du Chateau
DOEN
Emmaretta Dress -- Jardin Du Chateau

Just so pretty.

Ischia Dress -- Corfu Blue
DOEN
Ischia Dress -- Corfu Blue

This Ischia is another much-loved style for the brand.

Liriel Top -- Navy Valencia Gingham
DOEN
Liriel Top -- Navy Valencia Gingham

I want to wear this with a matching gingham bandana.

Rachelle Skirt -- Salt
DOEN
Rachelle Skirt -- Salt

Wear this with the matching top, or simply pair with your favourite white T-shirt.

Lula Crop Pant -- Noir Marjorie Gingham
DOEN
Lula Crop Pant -- Noir Marjorie Gingham

I have a feeling we'll be spotting these everywhere very soon.

Nessie Dress -- Salt
DOEN
Nessie Dress -- Salt

It's the finer details that set Dôen's piece apart, like the mother-of-pearl buttons and lace trim.

Orla Bag -- Black Raffia
DOEN
Orla Bag -- Black Raffia

Complete the look with a sweet raffia bag.

