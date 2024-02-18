6 Ageless Trends That Will Elevate Your Capsule Wardrobe This Year
Let me start by saying, I think the concept of "dressing your age" is pretty ridiculous. Getting dressed should be a fun means of self-expression, and age, in my opinion, has nothing to do with it. That being said, now that I'm in the final year of my 20s, I know that it is nonetheless inevitable that as we age, the pieces and styles we're drawn to change.
Fashionably speaking, your 20s are a weird time of sartorial shifts. I think I spent the first half of the decade trying to dress way older than I was (in other words, buying overly formal work attire and determinedly buying tall heels in the mistaken belief I would get a lot of wear out of them). Then as I moved into the second half, I began to find my confidence in crafting a personal style that felt true to me. But now looking at the clothes and trends I'm drawn to, I really believe that they are ageless.
The "agelessness" of my wardrobe is in large part down to the fact that I am usually drawn to classic pieces. I learned from my mum early on the value of investing in really well-made, timeless staples (I continue to steal her knitwear and dresses to this day.) But these are just the foundations—it's the fresh trends that pop up every year that really make dressing fun.
This year, there are so many exciting new trends to explore, especially now that we're entering the transitional season. And as many of our favourite influencers, from Abi Marvel to Grece Ghanem, are proving, most of them can be styled in whatever way you deem "age appropriate." From vibrant patterns to reimagined classics, these are the six trends that will elevate your 2024 wardrobe, whatever your age.
1. Shades of Red
Style Notes: There are a few colours that look set to dominate in the coming months, but the one that keeps popping up is red. The key is to find the shade that suits your skin tone—deep burgundy is currently on the top of fashion wish lists, but you could also opt for a more vibrant hue. Follow Neelam's example and contrast with black and white pieces.
Shop the Look:
Such a versatile style that looks especially cool when layered with a white button down shirt.
Style this oversized blazer with a white t-shirt and blue jeans for an easy spring look.
Burgundy may be the trending colour this season, but this bag is truly timeless.
Sergio Hudson always makes beautifully cut pieces in brilliant colours, and these burgundy trousers are no exception.
This wine-coloured dress is deliciously good. Pair with knee high black boots for a seriously chic look.
2. Tailored Skirts
Style Notes: Elegant tailoring is very much en vogue in 2024, and the preference for sharp silhouettes has crossed over into the realm of skirts. Column and pencil skirts are the silhouette to own this season, and they can be styled in so many ways to work for any aesthetic, occasion and age. Pair with an oversized shirt and kitten heels for a more sophisticated outfit, or a cropped jumper and trainers for a more casual look.
Shop the Look:
Don't worry—this has a pretty dramatic split at the back to ensure you don't have any difficulty walking.
Made from stretch-jersey that hugs the waist, this skirt could easily be styled for day and night.
3. Cardigans
Style Notes: The cardigan is truly the transitional season wardrobe hero for every age group. This year, the key is to button yours up so that it works as a top, which means you ideally want a slim-fit silhouette. Layer over a white shirt like Anouk for colder days, or wear as-is when warm spring days arrive.
Shop the Look:
I'm such a fan of & Other Stories' knitwear, and this cardigan is already on my wish list. Style with blue jeans or tailored trousers in any colour.
Bring a touch of Breton stripes to your outfit with this elegant cardigan.
This cardigan is meant to be worn on its own. I'd style this with my favourite high-waisted jeans or a slip skirt.
Pale blue is another trending colour this year, and this cardigan already has me dreaming of all the potential spring oufits...
4. Graphic Florals
Style Notes: Yes, I know—florals for spring, groundbreaking. But this year, florals have been vamped up and reimagined in bright, graphic patterns. In other words, these pieces are not for wallflowers. But as Grece proves, this is a style that fashion enthusiasts of any age should embrace.
Shop the Look:
This silk dress is stunning—and would be a great option for wedding guest attire.
This skirt will work year round—pair with a cropped jumper and knee high boots in cold months, and a t-shirt and sandals once the sunny days arrive.
For those who want something more minimalist, you can still embrace the trend by opting for a 3D floral instead.
Heading to the races, a christening or wedding? Pair this blouse with wide-leg trousers and you have yourself a chic and classic look. Just avoid white if you're a wedding guest, of course!
RIXO brings their signature vintage aesthetic to the graphic floral trend—I'm obsessed with this Seventies-style maxi.
5. Statement Jewellery
Style Notes: This year, jewellery is meant to be noticed. Costume jewellery is set to replace delicate, minimalist styles, which means dramatic shapes, eye-catching colours and a healthy dose of sparkle. My advice? Pick one statement piece and let it do all the talking.
Shop the Look:
The dream spring/summer earring—pair with your favourite LBD or black tailoring for evening wear, or just with a white t-shirt and jeans for a fun day look.
Chokers aren't going anywhere, and this flower style is a brilliant upgrade—bonus points for ticking off the graphic floral trend, too.
I cannot stop thinking about these earrings. My new season must-have.
Make this the year you stop saving your sparkling jewellery for evening events. This beautiful necklace would upgrade even the simplest shirt-and-denim look.
This is the perfect introductory statement jewellery piece for minimalists.
6. Tall Boots
Style Notes: I'm calling it—knee-high boots are the It shoe this year. And as Liv demonstrates, these wardrobe workhorses can be used throughout the transitional season and into spring, when sunny days are suddenly interrupted with sudden rain storms.
Shop the Look:
White boots are a particularly good option for spring dressing.
