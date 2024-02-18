6 Ageless Trends That Will Elevate Your Capsule Wardrobe This Year

By Jess Kelham-Hohler
Let me start by saying, I think the concept of "dressing your age" is pretty ridiculous. Getting dressed should be a fun means of self-expression, and age, in my opinion, has nothing to do with it. That being said, now that I'm in the final year of my 20s, I know that it is nonetheless inevitable that as we age, the pieces and styles we're drawn to change.

Fashionably speaking, your 20s are a weird time of sartorial shifts. I think I spent the first half of the decade trying to dress way older than I was (in other words, buying overly formal work attire and determinedly buying tall heels in the mistaken belief I would get a lot of wear out of them). Then as I moved into the second half, I began to find my confidence in crafting a personal style that felt true to me. But now looking at the clothes and trends I'm drawn to, I really believe that they are ageless.

The "agelessness" of my wardrobe is in large part down to the fact that I am usually drawn to classic pieces. I learned from my mum early on the value of investing in really well-made, timeless staples (I continue to steal her knitwear and dresses to this day.) But these are just the foundations—it's the fresh trends that pop up every year that really make dressing fun.

This year, there are so many exciting new trends to explore, especially now that we're entering the transitional season. And as many of our favourite influencers, from Abi Marvel to Grece Ghanem, are proving, most of them can be styled in whatever way you deem "age appropriate." From vibrant patterns to reimagined classics, these are the six trends that will elevate your 2024 wardrobe, whatever your age.

1. Shades of Red

Neelam Gill in red jumper with white jeans.

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

Style Notes: There are a few colours that look set to dominate in the coming months, but the one that keeps popping up is red. The key is to find the shade that suits your skin tone—deep burgundy is currently on the top of fashion wish lists, but you could also opt for a more vibrant hue. Follow Neelam's example and contrast with black and white pieces.

Shop the Look:

Roundneck knitted sweater
Mango
Roundneck Knitted Sweater

Such a versatile style that looks especially cool when layered with a white button down shirt.

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

Style this oversized blazer with a white t-shirt and blue jeans for an easy spring look.

Sofia 8.75 leather cross-body bag
The Row
Sofia 8.75 Leather Cross-Body Bag

Burgundy may be the trending colour this season, but this bag is truly timeless.

Crepe wide-leg pants
Sergio Hudson
Crepe Wide-Leg Pants

Sergio Hudson always makes beautifully cut pieces in brilliant colours, and these burgundy trousers are no exception.

Amor ribbed cashmere and silk-blend midi dress
Gabriela Hearst
Amor Ribbed Cashmere and Silk-Blend Midi Dress

This wine-coloured dress is deliciously good. Pair with knee high black boots for a seriously chic look.

Bambino large leather handbag
Jacquemus
Bambino Large Leather Handbag

An iconic silhouette in a gorgeous colour.

2. Tailored Skirts

Abi Marvel in column skirt and blazer

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Elegant tailoring is very much en vogue in 2024, and the preference for sharp silhouettes has crossed over into the realm of skirts. Column and pencil skirts are the silhouette to own this season, and they can be styled in so many ways to work for any aesthetic, occasion and age. Pair with an oversized shirt and kitten heels for a more sophisticated outfit, or a cropped jumper and trainers for a more casual look.

Shop the Look:

Double-Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt
COS
Double-Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt

The new must-have maxi skirt—so sleek, and oh-so tempting.

Uniform recycled wool-blend pencil skirt
Raey
Uniform Recycled Wool-Blend Pencil Skirt

Don't worry—this has a pretty dramatic split at the back to ensure you don't have any difficulty walking.

Slit Long Skirt
Mango
Slit Long Skirt

A grey skirt will see you through the transitional season.

Leisure Duccio Stretch-Jersey Maxi Skirt
MAX MARA
Leisure Duccio Stretch-Jersey Maxi Skirt

Made from stretch-jersey that hugs the waist, this skirt could easily be styled for day and night.

Satin Linen Blend Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Satin Linen Blend Skirt

The linen gives this skirt such a gorgeous texture.

Back-vent twill maxi skirt
Róhe
Back-Vent Twill Maxi Skirt

Pair with the matching blazer for a polished work outfit.

3. Cardigans

Anouk Yve in cardigan and jeans.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: The cardigan is truly the transitional season wardrobe hero for every age group. This year, the key is to button yours up so that it works as a top, which means you ideally want a slim-fit silhouette. Layer over a white shirt like Anouk for colder days, or wear as-is when warm spring days arrive.

Shop the Look:

Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Knitted Cardigan

I'm such a fan of & Other Stories' knitwear, and this cardigan is already on my wish list. Style with blue jeans or tailored trousers in any colour.

Wool blend cardigan with buttons
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Cardigan with Buttons

The buttons really elevate this high street find.

Wool Crew-Neck Cardigan
COS
Wool Crew-Neck Cardigan

Bring a touch of Breton stripes to your outfit with this elegant cardigan.

Valentina Ribbed Open Cardigan
Reformation
Valentina Ribbed Open Cardigan

This cardigan is meant to be worn on its own. I'd style this with my favourite high-waisted jeans or a slip skirt.

Face-patch wool cardigan
Acne Studios
Face-Patch Wool Cardigan

Pale blue is another trending colour this year, and this cardigan already has me dreaming of all the potential spring oufits...

Emili Cashmere Cardigan
Khaite
Emili Cashmere Cardigan

Khaite's cardigans are iconic—grab yours before it sells out.

4. Graphic Florals

Grace Ghanem in floral dress and heels.

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Style Notes: Yes, I know—florals for spring, groundbreaking. But this year, florals have been vamped up and reimagined in bright, graphic patterns. In other words, these pieces are not for wallflowers. But as Grece proves, this is a style that fashion enthusiasts of any age should embrace.

Shop the Look:

Chrysanthemum print elasticated-waist silk dress
Raey
Chrysanthemum Print elasticated-Waist Silk Dress

This silk dress is stunning—and would be a great option for wedding guest attire.

Diandra Top
Reformation
Diandra Top

Trust Reformation to nail the 2024 floral trend.

Ruched Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Ruched Midi Skirt

This skirt will work year round—pair with a cropped jumper and knee high boots in cold months, and a t-shirt and sandals once the sunny days arrive.

Two-tone floral maxi dress - Women
Mango
Two-Tone Floral Maxi Sress

For those who want something more minimalist, you can still embrace the trend by opting for a 3D floral instead.

Alight floral-print ramie blouse
Zimmermann
Alight Floral-Print Ramie Blouse

Heading to the races, a christening or wedding? Pair this blouse with wide-leg trousers and you have yourself a chic and classic look. Just avoid white if you're a wedding guest, of course!

Emory
RIXO
Emory in Fontainhas Floral Red

RIXO brings their signature vintage aesthetic to the graphic floral trend—I'm obsessed with this Seventies-style maxi.

5. Statement Jewellery

Renia Jaz in flower diamond earring.

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

Style Notes: This year, jewellery is meant to be noticed. Costume jewellery is set to replace delicate, minimalist styles, which means dramatic shapes, eye-catching colours and a healthy dose of sparkle. My advice? Pick one statement piece and let it do all the talking.

Shop the Look:

Rainbow Rhinestone Hanging Earrings
& Other Stories
Rainbow Rhinestone Hanging Earrings

The dream spring/summer earring—pair with your favourite LBD or black tailoring for evening wear, or just with a white t-shirt and jeans for a fun day look.

Flower choker necklace - Women
Mango
Flower Choker Necklace

Chokers aren't going anywhere, and this flower style is a brilliant upgrade—bonus points for ticking off the graphic floral trend, too.

Amary 18kt gold-plated earrings
By Alona
Amary 18kt gold-plated earrings

I cannot stop thinking about these earrings. My new season must-have.

Simply Rainbow crystal necklace
Roxanne Assoulin
Simply Rainbow crystal necklace

Roxanne Assoulin is the queen of colour.

Layered double drop crystal necklace
Completedworks
Layered Double Drop Crystal Necklace

Make this the year you stop saving your sparkling jewellery for evening events. This beautiful necklace would upgrade even the simplest shirt-and-denim look.

+ NET SUSTAIN The Bay of Thoughts recycled gold vermeil, pearl and cubic zirconia earrings
COMPLETEDWORKS
The Bay of Thoughts Recycled Gold Vermeil, Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Earrings

This is the perfect introductory statement jewellery piece for minimalists.

6. Tall Boots

Liv Madeline in tall boots with mini skirt

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: I'm calling it—knee-high boots are the It shoe this year. And as Liv demonstrates, these wardrobe workhorses can be used throughout the transitional season and into spring, when sunny days are suddenly interrupted with sudden rain storms.

Shop the Look:

High heel leather boot - Women
Mango
High Heel Leather Boot

Bring a Western touch to your look.

Knee-High Leather Boots
Arket
Knee-High Leather Boots

No one would believe this ultra sleek boots are a high street find.

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot

The riding boot silhouette is a timeless option.

The Slim 35 crocodile-effect leather boots
Toteme
The Slim 35 Crocodile-Effect Leather Boots

I love everything about these boots.

Blanca leather knee boots
AEYDE
Blanca Leather Knee Boots

A modern classic.

POINTED-TOE LEATHER KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
COS
Pointed-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

White boots are a particularly good option for spring dressing.

