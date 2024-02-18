6 Ageless Trends That Will Elevate Your Capsule Wardrobe This Year

Let me start by saying, I think the concept of "dressing your age" is pretty ridiculous. Getting dressed should be a fun means of self-expression, and age, in my opinion, has nothing to do with it. That being said, now that I'm in the final year of my 20s, I know that it is nonetheless inevitable that as we age, the pieces and styles we're drawn to change.

Fashionably speaking, your 20s are a weird time of sartorial shifts. I think I spent the first half of the decade trying to dress way older than I was (in other words, buying overly formal work attire and determinedly buying tall heels in the mistaken belief I would get a lot of wear out of them). Then as I moved into the second half, I began to find my confidence in crafting a personal style that felt true to me. But now looking at the clothes and trends I'm drawn to, I really believe that they are ageless.

The "agelessness" of my wardrobe is in large part down to the fact that I am usually drawn to classic pieces. I learned from my mum early on the value of investing in really well-made, timeless staples (I continue to steal her knitwear and dresses to this day.) But these are just the foundations—it's the fresh trends that pop up every year that really make dressing fun.

This year, there are so many exciting new trends to explore, especially now that we're entering the transitional season. And as many of our favourite influencers, from Abi Marvel to Grece Ghanem, are proving, most of them can be styled in whatever way you deem "age appropriate." From vibrant patterns to reimagined classics, these are the six trends that will elevate your 2024 wardrobe, whatever your age.

1. Shades of Red

Style Notes: There are a few colours that look set to dominate in the coming months, but the one that keeps popping up is red. The key is to find the shade that suits your skin tone—deep burgundy is currently on the top of fashion wish lists, but you could also opt for a more vibrant hue. Follow Neelam's example and contrast with black and white pieces.

2. Tailored Skirts

Style Notes: Elegant tailoring is very much en vogue in 2024, and the preference for sharp silhouettes has crossed over into the realm of skirts. Column and pencil skirts are the silhouette to own this season, and they can be styled in so many ways to work for any aesthetic, occasion and age. Pair with an oversized shirt and kitten heels for a more sophisticated outfit, or a cropped jumper and trainers for a more casual look.

3. Cardigans

Style Notes: The cardigan is truly the transitional season wardrobe hero for every age group. This year, the key is to button yours up so that it works as a top, which means you ideally want a slim-fit silhouette. Layer over a white shirt like Anouk for colder days, or wear as-is when warm spring days arrive.

4. Graphic Florals

Style Notes: Yes, I know—florals for spring, groundbreaking. But this year, florals have been vamped up and reimagined in bright, graphic patterns. In other words, these pieces are not for wallflowers. But as Grece proves, this is a style that fashion enthusiasts of any age should embrace.

5. Statement Jewellery

Style Notes: This year, jewellery is meant to be noticed. Costume jewellery is set to replace delicate, minimalist styles, which means dramatic shapes, eye-catching colours and a healthy dose of sparkle. My advice? Pick one statement piece and let it do all the talking.

6. Tall Boots

Style Notes: I'm calling it—knee-high boots are the It shoe this year. And as Liv demonstrates, these wardrobe workhorses can be used throughout the transitional season and into spring, when sunny days are suddenly interrupted with sudden rain storms.

