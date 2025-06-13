Kaia Gerber Just Wore the French-Inspired Dress-and-Shoe Combination That’s All Over Zara and H&M
In Kaia Gerber's polkadot dress and heeled ballet pumps outfit, I've found my new summer styling formula, and it's readily available on the high street, too.
Between the white cotton blouses, the pretty ballet pumps and the cropped trousers that all make up key parts of Kaia Gerber's capsule wardrobe, it's safe to say that the model has a penchant for French-inspired styling. This week, however, she really took for eye for a Parisian-worthy buy up a level, stepping out in the two-piece ensemble that had me mistaking her New York surroundings for the Champs-Élysées.
Picking up on the polka dot fashion trend that's been bubbling up this season, Gerber put a decidedly French-forward spin on the trend by picking it up in a fiery shade of red. Both a little bit retro and incredibly 2025 all at the same time, this elegant print feels at once playful and poised—a balance that French women have always mastered.
Stepping into another Parisian favourite, Gerber selected a pair of light cream heeled ballet pumps to complete her daytime look. Adding just a little bit of height, without sacrificing comfort, these low-heel shoes balanced the knee-grazing cut of Gerber's midi-dress, while adding poise and elegance to her outfit that regular ballet flats can't quite achieve.
All in all, Gerber's pretty summer dress and comfortable heeled shoes ensured a polished look and a minimal amount of effort. Luckily for the rest of us, her hero pieces have been cropping up all over the high street this season. From Zara's elegant red polkadot dress to H&M's wearable heeled pumps, read on to shop Gerber's look below.
SHOP RED POLKA DOT DRESSES AND HEELED BALLET PUMPS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
