Kaia Gerber Wore the Easy Trouser Trend People Are Swapping Leggings For

Remember the days when pretty much the only "comfortable" pants fashion girls would wear outside were leggings? Yeah, those days are long gone. There are a plethora of casual pant styles that people wear out and about now, even dressing them up for nights out. Sure, leggings are still very popular, but gone are the days when they were considered the number one casual pant trend. But 2024 has brought us a new comfortable pant trend that I predict you're going to want to own (if you don't already).

The trend I'm referring to is pull-on wide-leg trousers that one might compare to pyjama pants or elastic-waist pairs. There are actually plenty of polished options on the market that won't make you appear as though you just rolled out of bed—and Kaia Gerber just wore one of them recently. Gerber paired her black pull-on trousers with a blue knit top and ballet flats. Follow her lead when choosing a pair and wearing them: low on the waist and long and baggy.

Currently, the most coveted pairs of pull-on trousers include H&M's many affordable pairs and Reformation's Olina pants—both of which I own and can vouch for. With that, keep scrolling for outfit inspiration and to shop my pull-on trouser trend picks.

Kaia Gerber wearing a blue shirt and black pants

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Louis Vuitton bag

Kaia Gerber wearing a blue shirt and black pants

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

More Pull-On Trouser Outfit Inspiration

Woman wearing a chic pull-on pants outfit

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Woman wearing a chic pull-on pants outfit

(Image credit: @monikh)

Woman wearing a chic pull-on pants outfit

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop the Pull-On Trouser Trend

Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers

Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Waistband
ZARA
Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Waistband

Wideleg Trousers With Elastic Waist - Women
Mango
Wideleg Trousers With Elastic Waist

Olina Knit Pant
Reformation
Olina Knit Pant

Pure Cotton Straight Leg Ankle Grazer Trousers
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Straight Leg Ankle Grazer Trousers

Linen Drawstring Trousers - Blue/white - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Drawstring Trousers

Lululemon , Dance Studio Mid-Rise Pant
Lululemon
Dance Studio Mid-Rise Pant

Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers

Tie Waist Trouser
Whistles
Tie Waist Trouser

Serene Extra Wide Leg Trouser
ALIGNE
Serene Extra Wide Leg Drawstring Trouser

High Road Pull-On Barrel Trousers
Free People
High Road Pull-On Barrel Trousers

Wide Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Wide Pull-On Trousers

Organic Cotton Poplin Drawstring Pants
TOTEME
Organic Cotton Poplin Drawstring Trousers

Kaia Gerber
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

