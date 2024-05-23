Bella Hadid Wore the '90s Dress Trend That's Going to Be Major This Summer

If you've been following Cannes Film Festival fashion, you've probably seen Bella Hadid stealing the show everywhere she goes. Since she arrived in Cannes, she's been photographed in everything from sheer dresses to string bikinis, leaving jaws dropped in every outfit. One of my favourite looks Hadid wore this week was one that she was spotted in at her hotel yesterday.

For the daytime occasion, Hadid wore a vintage Versace dress and vintage Chanel pumps. The yellow satin minidress stood out to me for many reasons (it's brilliant), the main one being that it was the perfect example of why a certain '90s dress trend is back. Halterneck dresses—especially fitted mini ones like Hadid's—have made a comeback just like every other great '90s trend has. Hadid proves how elegant a halter dress can be and how nicely it highlights your collarbone. If you're suddenly feeling inspired to add a halter dress to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop a few that'll give you that '90s look.

(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Vintage Versace dress; vintage Chanel shoes

(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

Shop Chic Halter Dresses:

Reformation Babette Dress £228 SHOP NOW You can always trust Reformation to be on top of a dress trend.

mango Halter-Neck Open-Back Dress £36 SHOP NOW Elevate this simple halter dress with simple jewellery and a pair of kitten-heel mules.

Reiss Cecily Dress £135 SHOP NOW A subtle halterneck that elegantly ties up at the back.

ESSE STUDIOS + Net Sustain Two-Tone Stretch-Knit and Organic Cotton-Poplin Halterneck Maxi Dress £530 SHOP NOW If a mini isn't for you, this longer-ling option is very chic.

Reformation Avielle Dress £128 SHOP NOW A floral mini is a summer wardrobe staple.

A.L.C. Charlie Gathered Stretch-Cotton Halterneck Mini Dress £495 SHOP NOW This dress has major '90s vibes!

COS The Open-Back Necklace Dress £225 SHOP NOW A slinky option for minimalists.

ALAÏA Knitted Halterneck Mini Dress £2660 SHOP NOW Alaïa perfected this style in the '80s and '90s, and now it's back again.