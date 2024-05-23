Bella Hadid Wore the '90s Dress Trend That's Going to Be Major This Summer

If you've been following Cannes Film Festival fashion, you've probably seen Bella Hadid stealing the show everywhere she goes. Since she arrived in Cannes, she's been photographed in everything from sheer dresses to string bikinis, leaving jaws dropped in every outfit. One of my favourite looks Hadid wore this week was one that she was spotted in at her hotel yesterday.

For the daytime occasion, Hadid wore a vintage Versace dress and vintage Chanel pumps. The yellow satin minidress stood out to me for many reasons (it's brilliant), the main one being that it was the perfect example of why a certain '90s dress trend is back. Halterneck dresses—especially fitted mini ones like Hadid's—have made a comeback just like every other great '90s trend has. Hadid proves how elegant a halter dress can be and how nicely it highlights your collarbone. If you're suddenly feeling inspired to add a halter dress to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop a few that'll give you that '90s look.

Bella Hadid wearing a yellow dress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Vintage Versace dress; vintage Chanel shoes

Bella Hadid wearing a yellow dress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

Shop Chic Halter Dresses:

Babette Dress
Reformation
Babette Dress

You can always trust Reformation to be on top of a dress trend.

mango, Halter-Neck Open-Back Dress

mango
Halter-Neck Open-Back Dress

Elevate this simple halter dress with simple jewellery and a pair of kitten-heel mules.

Reiss cecily dress
Reiss
Cecily Dress

A subtle halterneck that elegantly ties up at the back.

+ Net Sustain Two-Tone Stretch-Knit and Organic Cotton-Poplin Halterneck Maxi Dress
ESSE STUDIOS
+ Net Sustain Two-Tone Stretch-Knit and Organic Cotton-Poplin Halterneck Maxi Dress

If a mini isn't for you, this longer-ling option is very chic.

Reformation, Avielle Dress
Reformation
Avielle Dress

A floral mini is a summer wardrobe staple.

A.L.C., Charlie Gathered Stretch-Cotton Halterneck Mini Dress
A.L.C.
Charlie Gathered Stretch-Cotton Halterneck Mini Dress

This dress has major '90s vibes!

The Open-Back Necklace Dress
COS
The Open-Back Necklace Dress

A slinky option for minimalists.

Knitted Halterneck Mini Dress
ALAÏA
Knitted Halterneck Mini Dress

Alaïa perfected this style in the '80s and '90s, and now it's back again.

Nobody's Child, Palermo Racer Mini Dress
Nobody's Child
Palermo Racer Mini Dress

A retro twist on the classic denim dress.

