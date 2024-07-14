7 Small Summer Trends That Are Going to Last Well Beyond July
The term "microtrend" is one we use only with serious consideration. Some microtrends are created with the sole intent of going viral and dividing opinion, but those are not the kind we're interested in. Instead, we look for pieces we think will feel relevant for the long haul and will make your outfits feel current and fashionable right now, too. So, how do we identify such pieces?
As a season unfolds, we like to keep a close eye on how the larger trends we've seen on the runways and on celebrities are actually being translated and worn in real life. Subtler offshoots of these creations inevitably begin to form and what we're left with is, for lack of a better word, more "wearable" pieces that echo the overarching mood of the season, but in a digestible, easy-to-add-to-your-wardrobe way.
Summer might feel as if it's hardly even started, but excellent and very stylish microtrends are alive and well; from the print that's taking over right now and proving most covetable when worn in a particular way to the interesting shoe trend fashion people have started trading in their ballet flats for.
Keep scrolling to see the seven summer 2024 microtrends that will make our outfits feel fresh this season and that I think have staying power for future summers, too.
SUMMER MICROTRENDS 2024: 7 I THINK WILL BE JUST AS RELEVANT NEXT YEAR, TOO
1. '90S ROSE PRINTS
Style Notes: Florals are synonymous with summer but, this season, the biggest print trend comes straight from the '90s archives. Set upon a black or white base, rose and rosebud prints in classic red—the type worn by Gwen Stefani in her No Doubt era—are blossoming all over the market and on social media.
2. BALLOON SKIRTS
Style Notes: Another archival trend making a big comeback this summer is the bubble-hem skirt. The '80s had a major influence on this year's designer collections, and bubble hems have become the key buy for the movement. Minimalists will love the many black or white iterations on the market, but brands like Free People are serving up brighter colours that are just as tempting.
3. MODERN WEDGES
Style Notes: When you think of wedges, its likely raffia pairs that come to mind but, for summer 2024, there's a new wave of wedges to choose from. With sculptural silhouettes, striking colours and interesting fabrics, they couldn't be farther from your typical espadrilles.
4. KNITTED WAISTCOATS
Style Notes: We're experiencing a cooler summer than many of us would like, and a consequence of this is the rise of the knitted waistcoat. Fashion people are wearing this fresh top trend with everything from jeans to Bermuda shorts, showcasing its limitless versatility in the process.
5. HIP BELTS
Style Notes: Sometimes it's the smallest tweaks that can make the biggest difference to your outfits, and that's definitely the case when it comes to the recent influx of hip belts I'm seeing on social media right now. Slung over long tops and jersey dresses, this trend might be plucked from the early 2000s but it definitely has a place in 2024 and beyond.
6. NIGHTIE DRESSES
Style Notes: Of all the dress trends I've seen this year, this is the most appealing in terms of comfort. Loose-fitting, throw-on, nightie-style dresses are being worn by chic women across Europe. Lightweight and with an elegant form, this is a piece I'm surprised hasn't been more of a thing in the past. Now, I can't imagine my summers without it.
7. CROCHET BAGS
Style Notes: A close cousin of the basket bag, this summer crochet totes are having a moment. Colourful and fun, these bags are the perfect way to inject some life into a neutral wardrobe or serve as a clash to bolder outfits.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.