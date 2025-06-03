Not Leggings, Not Bike Shorts: The Very Specific Activewear Trend L.A. Fashion Girls Wear to Pilates and the Gym
I'm standing behind the foldover-shorts trend this summer.
If you live in L.A., chances are you've been basking in the pre-summer sunshine, with temperatures hovering in the high 20s. Meanwhile, those of us in New York and London are still waiting for our turn, but we’re living vicariously through you. Regardless, the heat is on, and so is the shift in celebrity attire. Case in point? Kaia Gerber’s latest ensemble.
This week, while heading to the Nike Training Studio in West Hollywood, Gerber swapped her usual leggings and bike shorts for something a bit fresher and more suitable for warm weather: foldover micro shorts. She styled them with a matching sports bra and a crew-neck sweatshirt with a leather shoulder bag and On running sneakers
On Kaia Gerber: On sneakers
Foldover micro shorts are quickly becoming the go-to alternative to traditional bike shorts and leggings, offering a breezy and playful twist on summer athleisure. Whether you're running errands, hitting the gym, or just soaking up the sun, these shorts strike the perfect balance between style and function. Their versatility makes them an ideal match for everything from leather bomber jackets to cropped tanks, effortlessly transitioning from a workout to brunch. Ready to try them for yourself? Keep scrolling for the best foldover micro shorts to add to your summer rotation.
Shop the Best Foldover Micro Shorts:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Every Season Has a Fun Heel Trend—This Is the One People Will Wear With Jeans This Summer
Dua Lipa is on board.
-
Hold the Heels: These It Trainers Dominated Monaco (and Will Rule Summer)
Straight from the French Riviera.
-
These Sandals Used to Look "Cheap" But Now They've Transformed Into Classy
What an overhaul.
-
This Is the Only Way to Wear Your Baggy Jeans This Summer, According to Stylish Celebs
I know you pay attention to fashion if you're wearing this style...
-
Hold the Baggy and Skinny Jeans—This Is the Summer Denim Trend Fashion People Are Buying
Get ready for a comeback.
-
I Didn’t Know Shorts Could Look This Elegant Until This New Trend Came Along
Inspired by spring's chicest trouser style.
-
The Casual and Elegant Trouser Trend Fashion People Everywhere Are Wearing With Flats and Trainers
Wear it for the gym, brunch or errands.
-
It's Legs-Out Season—These 9 Shorts Trends Come Fashion-Person Approved
Keeping things brief.