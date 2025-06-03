Not Leggings, Not Bike Shorts: The Very Specific Activewear Trend L.A. Fashion Girls Wear to Pilates and the Gym

If you live in L.A., chances are you've been basking in the pre-summer sunshine, with temperatures hovering in the high 20s. Meanwhile, those of us in New York and London are still waiting for our turn, but we’re living vicariously through you. Regardless, the heat is on, and so is the shift in celebrity attire. Case in point? Kaia Gerber’s latest ensemble.

This week, while heading to the Nike Training Studio in West Hollywood, Gerber swapped her usual leggings and bike shorts for something a bit fresher and more suitable for warm weather: foldover micro shorts. She styled them with a matching sports bra and a crew-neck sweatshirt with a leather shoulder bag and On running sneakers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: On sneakers

Foldover micro shorts are quickly becoming the go-to alternative to traditional bike shorts and leggings, offering a breezy and playful twist on summer athleisure. Whether you're running errands, hitting the gym, or just soaking up the sun, these shorts strike the perfect balance between style and function. Their versatility makes them an ideal match for everything from leather bomber jackets to cropped tanks, effortlessly transitioning from a workout to brunch. Ready to try them for yourself? Keep scrolling for the best foldover micro shorts to add to your summer rotation.

Shop the Best Foldover Micro Shorts: