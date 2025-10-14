Moody, Syrupy and Expensive-Looking—Rum-Raisin Nails Are About to Be Everywhere This Autumn

As soon as autumn hits, mauvy, moody shades become my new neutrals—an unwavering rule for my wardrobe, my makeup bag, and, of course, my manicures. The latter is arguably the easiest to switch up in a snap, as committing to a new nail trend doesn't require a huge overhaul—just a stunning polish and plenty of inspo.
Luckily, there's no shortage of cosy, expensive-looking mani aesthetics to go around, but my heart's currently set on one deliciously on-trend nail shade: rum raisin. Experts agree the rich hue will be on everyone's tips this autumn (and beyond), so scroll ahead to stay up to speed.
What Are Rum-Raisin Nails?
Rum raisin basically refers to a berry mauve hue. Think of the rich, cinnamon-like wash of colour from Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick or Revlon's TikTok-viral Super Lustrous Lipstick (which is actually named Rum Raisin!), just on your nails instead of your lips. "It's very '90s," says celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec, who shares that cool, "greyed-out" mauvy tones are very much en vogue. Depending on the exact shade you choose, the overall nail look can read slightly more purple, grey, or brown, but those deep, cool tones are the crucial factors.
Why Are They Trending for Autumn 2025?
While moodier, richer hues always become popular as the weather cools ("There’s a sense of cosiness and warmth that these tones bring up," notes nail artist Coca Michelle), we can really thank the grungy beauty revival for the eruption of the rum raisin shade. From hollowed eye makeup to blurred, berry-stained lips, cool, purple-brown shades have been commanding the beauty scene for quite some time, adding a gothic-romantic touch perfect for autumn—even if you commit to nothing but a raisin-hued mani.
"No matter your style, this autumn trend is pretty versatile. It can give grunge but also chic and mysterious," adds Michelle. "I actually used a rum raisin shade for one of the nail looks for Grace Ling’s spring/summer 2026 show, where I created a custom “burgundy stiletto” nail look that embodies the same moody, mauvy energy." That being said, we can likely expect the nail look to linger way beyond autumn and winter. All the more reason to hop on the bandwagon as the mani trend picks up steam.
How to Get the Look
"Lucky you, this is a shade that complements many skin tones," Kandalec shares. "Rum raisin is considered a berry mauve shade, so look in the berry family to avoid going too brown if you can't try it on first." She also suggests opting for sheer, layerable shades you can either keep glossy (think rum raisin "syrup") or build to a true, rich-looking mauve.
To make the set appear extra high-fashion and elevated, choose a sharp stiletto silhouette á la Grace Ling S/S 2026. Otherwise, "A shorter square shape pairs beautifully with this tone and makes for a sleek autumn manicure," notes Michelle. As for the best rum raisin nail colours to shop? Find all those listed below.
OPI
Raisin’ the Bar Nail Polish
This gorgeously rich shade from OPI is perfect for the rum raisin nail trend.
Essie
Original Nail Polish 897 No to Do
A chocolatey purple with a stunning glossy finish.
Essie
Original Neutral Nail Polish Mismatch to Match
On the other hand, this Essie number looks perfectly cool-toned.
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish Take Me to Thread
For a gel-like finish, try Essie's Take Me to Thread polish.
Manucurist
Rose Mountbatten
A stunning shade from Manucurist.
OPI
You Don't Know Jacques! Nail Polish
Another brown-purple option, this creamy shade looks quite delicious.
H&M
Nail Polish Mulberry Mood
If you'd rather enhance those rich, wine-coloured tones, H&M has you covered.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.