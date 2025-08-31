Not Beige, Not Milky—I’ve Just Found the Chicest Neutral Manicure for Autumn

We all know that when it comes to nail trends, neutral colours can't be beaten, especially for autumn manicures. From deep nudes to chocolate brown nail polish shades, there are lots of expensive-looking options to choose from. However, if you feel like mixing things up but don't want to stray from your usual muted colour palette, I think I've just found the chicest neutral manicure for the new season. As someone who studies nail trends for a living, I predict that mauve nails will be making a huge comeback this autumn.
While this greyish, brownish-purple hue is nothing new, we've seen it replaced this summer by trending neutral manicures, such as milky nails and "soft serve" nails. But this autumn, I know people will be gravitating towards those slightly deeper shades, and mauve is definitely the way to go for a chic-looking finish.
If you still need convincing, check out some of these sophisticated mauve manicures below.
Mauve Nail Inspiration
My autumn manicure of choice.
I love this more subtle mauve manicure for the warmer months.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.