If there’s one thing we know about beauty, it’s that nail trends are the ultimate playground for self-expression. Whether you’re a minimalist who swears by barely-there shades (hello, milky white nails and sheer pink manis) or a maximalist leaning into bold patterns, textures and nail art, nails have become the accessory that completes any look. In 2025, this obsession shows no signs of slowing down.



While quiet luxury and minimalist nails dominated over the last 12 months, in 2025 we can expect the pendulum to shift to more maximalist designs. From TikTok-viral techniques like cat eye nails to polished colours (brown nails aren't going anywhere, FYI) the nail trends of 2025 strike a perfect balance between nostalgia and futurism. Think chrome metallics, Y2K nail art and embellishments and 3D charms that are works of art in their own right. The focus is on individuality, and your nails are the canvas.

To find out the nail trends that will dominate 2025, I asked celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton to detail the key nails trend we're about to see in 2025. Whether you're booking your next salon appointment or experimenting with DIY nail art at home, these are guaranteed to give you plenty of inspo. Scroll on to discover the nail trends everyone will be talking about this year—and trust us, you'll want to add these for your Pinterest board ASAP.

Nail Trends 2025

1. Cat Eye

Cat eye nails have been trickling back for a while now, with Google searches for the trend up 5,000%, and we can expect to see them more and more as we head into 2025. Cat eye nails are created by using a polish with particles that shift under a magnet, which makes a glassy, velvet-like effect to the nails. The technique is typically created with gel polishes, but there are also magnetic nail polishes and dual-chrome nail colours that create a similar look at home.

I'm bookmarking these rainbow cat eye nails immediately.

Red cat eye nails are so luxurious.

Shop the trend:

MAYCHAO Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish £7 SHOP NOW

nails inc Magnet Effect Nail Polish £10 £4 SHOP NOW

dolce and gabbana Nail Lacquer in 02 Idol £21 SHOP NOW

2. Mocha Brown

With Pantone declaring Mocha Mousse as it's Colour of the Year for 2025, we'll undoubtedly see our manicures following suit. Brown has been trending across fashion and beauty for a while as one of the leading luxury colours, so it's not going away anytime soon in 2025.

Brown and chrome is a chic combination.

Dark brown nails always look sophisticated.

Shop the trend:

HERMÈS Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel - 95 Brun Bistre £45 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Le Vernis in PARTICULIÈRE £29 SHOP NOW

essie Gel-Like Nail Polish in All Checked Out £11 SHOP NOW

3. 3D Nail Art

"I think of bold nails when it comes to 2025," says Shelton. "Ones that will make a statement and really showcase you and your personality, such as different textures like 3D nail art." And we're seeing it all over our social feeds, with fun 3D accents (think cherries and flowers), nail charms and abstract nail art designs with multiple textured effects. Think of it as the nail version of all the cute bag charms we've been seeing lately.

How cute are these 3D olives?

3D nail art is going to enhance your standard manicure.

Shop the trend:

CHANEL Set Le Vernis £87 SHOP NOW

SUPWEE Supwee Sculpture Gel 3d Gel Nail Art, 15g Clear Carving Gel for Nail Art Molding Gel Diy Nail Painting Carved Gel Nail Polish 5d Embossed Candy Gel Nail Decoration Manicure £8 £7 SHOP NOW

nanaxagly Flower Nail Art Charms £4 SHOP NOW

4. Bold Colours

While the trend for quiet luxury and stealth wealth dominated in 2024, our manicures followed with neutral pinks, milky whites and soft beiges. But that is set to change in 2025, says Shelton. "There’s been a huge shift from everything once being beige to people incorporating colour into their lives, whether this is fashion or home interior, so I think there’ll definitely be more colourful nails in 2025," she says. "I’m thinking cobalt blues, deep reds and even metallics." This year is the return of colour and fun.

A bright red is a chic take on the bold nail colour trend.

Apple green is another fashion-forward nail colour we'll see in 2025.

Shop the trend:

CHANEL Le Vernis £29 SHOP NOW

Dior Dior Vernis £29 SHOP NOW

Gucci Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish £26 SHOP NOW

5. Nail Art Revival

Alongside the 3D nail enhancements, we're also seeing a big return to nail art for 2025. "I’m not fully saying the quiet luxury trend has been put to bed, but it definitely has taken a back seat recently," says Shelton. "People are starting to opt for more nail art and fun colours for their nails, so I definitely think we’ll be seeing a change there," she says. From aura nails to animal print nail art, this is the time to get experimental.

Give your mani great vibes with aura nail art designs.

Animal print nail art is back, from cow print to crocodile.

Shop the trend:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW

Manucurist Dotting Tool Nail Art £16 SHOP NOW

Neon Mani Marker Nail Art Pen Trio £10 SHOP NOW

6. Embellishments

"For 2025 I feel like we will be seeing a return of the intricate nail art and fully bedazzled nails," says Shelton. That's right, we're about to see a return to gems, chrome accents and pearls that not only have an air of Y2K nostalgia, but also feel like an extension of your jewellery. Achieve the look with nail sticks or apply your chosen embellishment with a clear top coat—it couldn't be easier to jump on this trend.

I'm obsessed with this silver chrome nail art.

So. Pretty.

Shop the trend:

jmeowio Marble Nail Art Stickers Decals £5 SHOP NOW

MYLEE Mylee Crown Jewels Nail Art Kit, 12-Piece Set + 5 in 1 Clear Builder Gel, Silver & Gold Decorations, Metal Rhinestones Studs, for Gel, Acrylic, & Natural Nails, Curving Tool, Professional & Beginner £20 SHOP NOW

Dior Dior Vernis in Lumiere £30 SHOP NOW

7. Press On Nails

Long gone are the days of bad false nails pinging off—there's a new generation of press on nails that are better than ever and make your hands look like you've just stepped out of the salon. "Press on nails are having a huge moment as people are able to achieve the salon look for less at home," says Shelton. "It also means they’re can chop and change their nails as and when they please and they’re also great for those who can’t necessarily commit to gel on their nails."

Press on nails come in all shapes and lengths so you can choose the best one for you.

I've religiously been wearing OPI's press on nails (this is in the shade Throw Me A Kiss, which has a chrome-like finish) and they genuinely last me nearly two weeks.

Shop the trend:

OPI Opi Xpress/on Artificial Nails £16 SHOP NOW

Elegant Touch Gel Finish - Magic Mirror £9 SHOP NOW