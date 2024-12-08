From Elegant Colours to Glossy Details, These 7 Nail Trends Are About to Dominate 2025
If there’s one thing we know about beauty, it’s that nail trends are the ultimate playground for self-expression. Whether you’re a minimalist who swears by barely-there shades (hello, milky white nails and sheer pink manis) or a maximalist leaning into bold patterns, textures and nail art, nails have become the accessory that completes any look. In 2025, this obsession shows no signs of slowing down.
While quiet luxury and minimalist nails dominated over the last 12 months, in 2025 we can expect the pendulum to shift to more maximalist designs. From TikTok-viral techniques like cat eye nails to polished colours (brown nails aren't going anywhere, FYI) the nail trends of 2025 strike a perfect balance between nostalgia and futurism. Think chrome metallics, Y2K nail art and embellishments and 3D charms that are works of art in their own right. The focus is on individuality, and your nails are the canvas.
To find out the nail trends that will dominate 2025, I asked celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton to detail the key nails trend we're about to see in 2025. Whether you're booking your next salon appointment or experimenting with DIY nail art at home, these are guaranteed to give you plenty of inspo. Scroll on to discover the nail trends everyone will be talking about this year—and trust us, you'll want to add these for your Pinterest board ASAP.
Nail Trends 2025
1. Cat Eye
Cat eye nails have been trickling back for a while now, with Google searches for the trend up 5,000%, and we can expect to see them more and more as we head into 2025. Cat eye nails are created by using a polish with particles that shift under a magnet, which makes a glassy, velvet-like effect to the nails. The technique is typically created with gel polishes, but there are also magnetic nail polishes and dual-chrome nail colours that create a similar look at home.
I'm bookmarking these rainbow cat eye nails immediately.
Red cat eye nails are so luxurious.
Shop the trend:
2. Mocha Brown
With Pantone declaring Mocha Mousse as it's Colour of the Year for 2025, we'll undoubtedly see our manicures following suit. Brown has been trending across fashion and beauty for a while as one of the leading luxury colours, so it's not going away anytime soon in 2025.
Brown and chrome is a chic combination.
Dark brown nails always look sophisticated.
Shop the trend:
3. 3D Nail Art
"I think of bold nails when it comes to 2025," says Shelton. "Ones that will make a statement and really showcase you and your personality, such as different textures like 3D nail art." And we're seeing it all over our social feeds, with fun 3D accents (think cherries and flowers), nail charms and abstract nail art designs with multiple textured effects. Think of it as the nail version of all the cute bag charms we've been seeing lately.
How cute are these 3D olives?
3D nail art is going to enhance your standard manicure.
Shop the trend:
4. Bold Colours
While the trend for quiet luxury and stealth wealth dominated in 2024, our manicures followed with neutral pinks, milky whites and soft beiges. But that is set to change in 2025, says Shelton. "There’s been a huge shift from everything once being beige to people incorporating colour into their lives, whether this is fashion or home interior, so I think there’ll definitely be more colourful nails in 2025," she says. "I’m thinking cobalt blues, deep reds and even metallics." This year is the return of colour and fun.
A bright red is a chic take on the bold nail colour trend.
Apple green is another fashion-forward nail colour we'll see in 2025.
Shop the trend:
5. Nail Art Revival
Alongside the 3D nail enhancements, we're also seeing a big return to nail art for 2025. "I’m not fully saying the quiet luxury trend has been put to bed, but it definitely has taken a back seat recently," says Shelton. "People are starting to opt for more nail art and fun colours for their nails, so I definitely think we’ll be seeing a change there," she says. From aura nails to animal print nail art, this is the time to get experimental.
Give your mani great vibes with aura nail art designs.
Animal print nail art is back, from cow print to crocodile.
Shop the trend:
6. Embellishments
"For 2025 I feel like we will be seeing a return of the intricate nail art and fully bedazzled nails," says Shelton. That's right, we're about to see a return to gems, chrome accents and pearls that not only have an air of Y2K nostalgia, but also feel like an extension of your jewellery. Achieve the look with nail sticks or apply your chosen embellishment with a clear top coat—it couldn't be easier to jump on this trend.
I'm obsessed with this silver chrome nail art.
So. Pretty.
Shop the trend:
7. Press On Nails
Long gone are the days of bad false nails pinging off—there's a new generation of press on nails that are better than ever and make your hands look like you've just stepped out of the salon. "Press on nails are having a huge moment as people are able to achieve the salon look for less at home," says Shelton. "It also means they’re can chop and change their nails as and when they please and they’re also great for those who can’t necessarily commit to gel on their nails."
Press on nails come in all shapes and lengths so you can choose the best one for you.
I've religiously been wearing OPI's press on nails (this is in the shade Throw Me A Kiss, which has a chrome-like finish) and they genuinely last me nearly two weeks.
Shop the trend:
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
Bye, Burgundy! Mocha Mousse Is So Much Trendier for 2025—18 Home and Beauty Items to Buy
It's all about "connection, comfort, and harmony."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Summer-Coded Mani Looks 10 Times Chicer in the Winter—Here's Proof
I know you're stylish if I see you with these nails.
By Jamie Schneider
-
This Trending Nail Color Looks Even More Elegant on Your Toes—Angelina Jolie's Pedi Is Proof
I'm taking screenshots for my next appointment.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Calling It: This Nail Design Trend Is Set to Be Everywhere This Season—I Found 10 Unique Takes
They're so stunning.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Scent Experts Say These 4 Major Fragrance Trends Will Define 2025
From genderless scents to yuzu and beyond.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
No Nail Polish Remover? No Problem—Manicurists Share the Best Tips (and What Not to Do)
This intel is vital.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Megan Fox's "Deep Red Jelly" Manicure Is the Coolest Way to Wear Holiday Nails
Edgy and untraditional.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Never Thought I'd Try Acrylic Nails, But This Manicurist Guide Has Me 100% Convinced
Now you know.
By Maya Thomas