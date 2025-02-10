Of All the Jeans I've Tried On, I Always Come Back to COS's Best Styles

When it comes to building a long-lasting wardrobe, there are certain pieces that I'll always spend a bit more on. A great handbag is one. A coat to see me through the cooler months is another. And for a long time, I thought that finding the elusive perfect pair of jeans would also come with a high price tag. That was until I found COS's denim collection.

Be it jeans, shirts, jumpsuits or dresses—whatever form denim takes I'm destined to be a fan. But within those categories, I'm picky about the exact items that actually get my seal of approval. The fit must be just right, the shade versatile and the silhouette exactly what I'm looking for. After many years of wearing almost perfect denim, I found a brand that gets it right every single time, and that's COS.

It all started with the Arch jeans. During a shopping trip last year, I picked up a pair of the best-selling jeans before they'd claimed their high street icon status. Soon these became my most worn and most asked-about pair. Not only do these jeans come with editor-approved credentials, but are also highly rated by our own readers too. And as they have great taste, I went back to the store to discover the best jeans COS has to offer.

Below, you can explore the best COS jeans with the added benefit of guidance on sizing, fit, shape and shades available. For sizing reference, I'm 5'2" and wear a size 28 in jeans. From voluminous wide-leg cuts to trending barrel-leg silhouettes, scroll on to explore the best COS jeans now.

SHOP THE BEST COS JEANS:

1. The COS Arch Tapered Jeans

Style Notes: It wouldn't be a COS denim round-up without the iconic Arch jeans. As one of my favourite cuts, this pair is a middle-ground between barrel-leg shapes and classic straights thanks to the tapering at the ankle. If you're a fan of straight-leg jeans but want something that feels a little bit more modern, I'd suggest putting the Arch jeans to the test. Available in a range of colourways, my personal favourites are the classic black and the new indigo shade, which is set to be a trending colour for 2025. In terms of sizing, I take my regular size 28 for this pair and they fit comfortably as a high-rise cut.

Shop the Arch Jeans:

COS Arch Tapered Jeans £85 SHOP NOW

2. The COS Facade Jeans

Style Notes: In recent years wide-leg jeans have become a staple silhouette in our wardrobes, and the Facade jeans embrace all the key qualities of a hero jean. Languid, relaxed and surprisingly easy to style, these are a shape that can seamlessly move from casual coffee dates to smarter evenings out with the right shoe. I did find these came up slightly large, sitting closer to low-waist than I'd personally like. If you also prefer a higher rise I'd recommend sizing down for a mid-rise fit. The wide shape and soft denim make these a seriously comfortable option. As you can see, this pair is especially long, but at 5'2" I'm a frequent attendee of my local dry cleaners for hem alterations.

Shop the Facade Jeans:

COS Facade Straight-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

3. The COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans

Style Notes: In any denim collection, you're likely to find a pair of classic straight-leg jeans. Unlike some that verge closer to a skinny silhouette, COS's Column jeans are a true straight style with a slightly looser shape for a comfortable fit. When looking at these I thought they'd be excessively long on me, but I actually really like the slight puddling from the length. Of course, if you prefer an ankle-skimming cut and are on the petite side, I'd recommend taking a few inches off the hem. The fit for these was spot on, and I took my regular size.

Shop the Column Jeans:

4. The COS Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans

Style Notes: Compared to other barrel-leg jeans I've tried, COS's interpretation is a more subtle shape. The silhouette sits somewhere between the Arch jeans and striking horseshoe shapes, giving a nod to the shape that's already making waves for 2025. The rise is high, verging on ultra high waist, which helps to further accentuate the bold cut. The denim is lightweight, and this style is offered in this trending brown as well as a classic brown shade. Here, I took my regular size.

Shop the Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans:

COS Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW

5. The COS Voluminous Wide-Leg Jeans

Style Notes: The Volume jeans take inspiration from the naughties with a low-waist, wide-leg cut and slight distressed effect. The silhouette of the jeans is similar to the Facade, but with a lower rise and more relaxed feel throughout. Personally, I prefer a mid-rise or high-rise jean so I would size down to wear these slightly higher. But for those who prefer a low-rise cut, these are definitely a pair to consider. This pair also comes up quite long, but as petite dressers know, getting a few inches taken off the hem is an easy and affordable fix.

Shop the Voluminous Wide-Leg Jeans:

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

