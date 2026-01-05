The Modern Momtrepreneur: How a New Generation of Women Is Redefining Motherhood and Success

It's 8 a.m. My son has the flu and has just thrown up on his dad as he heads out the door for work. I'm two weeks behind on a deadline, chasing invoices that need to be paid before the year wraps, and mentally sorting through an impossible list. I need to send new pitches, finally face the project I've been procrastinating on, follow up on unpaid work, pick up groceries and medication, prepare lines for my next TV segment… or completely disconnect, crawl back into bed, and cuddle my sick child while binge-watching a series.
Mornings like this can feel isolating, especially when I scroll through Instagram and see "rock-star" moms launching businesses, collecting accolades, and landing on lists like Forbes 40 Under 40. That feeling began to shift when I started connecting with other mothers more intentionally. I found a community of women with similar ambitions who, like me, are trying to define what balance really means while building businesses and raising families. Those conversations became a community and reminded me that I'm part of a growing wave of women redefining success, structure, and self-expression through entrepreneurship. I spoke with eight women who are building companies and raising families on their own terms—not perfectly but powerfully.
What I discovered is a generational shift: Modern motherhood looks and feels different. The freedom to define motherhood on our own terms has emerged not just from desire but also from necessity. The once-clear separation between work and family has blurred, perhaps accelerated by COVID and the rise of working from home, but the change is undeniable. We are entering a new ethos of integration, one that allows for greater vulnerability in the workplace and more honesty about the flexibility required to even attempt to have it all.
Mandela Cocores, founder of Welcome Home, shares that flexibility has been the most meaningful change: "Having a flexible schedule means I can actually attend my kids' school events without feeling like I need to apologize to a boss for missing a couple of hours of work." Ingrid Best of IBest Wine echoes this shift, noting how it has shaped her leadership. "Motherhood has deeply influenced how I lead. It's made me more empathetic and more human-centered. I approach work with the understanding that we're all people first—each navigating our own experiences," she says. These women are visionaries in their own right, and what follows are key insights into how they're making it work.
The Legacy Builder
Denise Woodard, Founder and CEO of Partake Foods
Denise Woodard is the founder and CEO of Partake Foods, an allergy-friendly snack brand inspired by her daughter Vivienne's food allergies. Based in Los Angeles, Woodard built Partake after discovering how few safe and delicious options existed for families like hers. What began with three cookie flavors has grown into a national brand sold in over 18,000 stores, including Target, Whole Foods Market, and Kroger. The business was born from deeply personal circumstances. After multiple emergency-room visits when Vivienne was just 1 year old, Woodard began baking at home, won a local pitch competition, and built Partake on nights and weekends while working full-time at Coca-Cola. A year later, she left her job—emptying her 401(k), selling her engagement ring, and delivering cookies from the back of her car to fulfill early orders.
Her favorite part of the journey is seeing how entrepreneurship has shaped her daughter's view of what's possible. "She's grown up watching 'mommy's cookies' appear on grocery shelves, tagging along to events, trade shows, and in-store demos and even playing store and selling things to her friends at the park. I love seeing her entrepreneurial spirit come out!" she says. Like many founders, Woodard faced moments of doubt. "There have been many small moments rather than one dramatic one—late nights alone in my car after a demo or sitting at the kitchen table staring at spreadsheets [and] wondering how we'd make the next production run happen and still be present for Vivienne," she says. "Initial fundraising was one of the toughest stretches. After the 80th investor 'no,' it was hard not to take it personally and ask myself if I was crazy for pushing so hard." Still, she kept going. "I knew I could never look my daughter in the eye if I quit just because it got hard," she adds.
Her advice: "Use motherhood as an asset, not a liability. Motherhood has sharpened my crisis-management skills, my ability to stretch resources, and my long-term thinking, all of which are essential for building a company. Treat the skills you build at home as the advanced training they are."
The Caregiver
Mandela Cocores, Founder and Chef of Welcome Home
Cocores is the founder and chef behind Welcome Home, a meal-delivery service designed to support new parents during postpartum recovery. The idea was born after she realized how unprepared she was following the birth of her first son, Rye. While she felt strong and confident during pregnancy, postpartum left her depleted—largely due to a lack of proper nourishment. Determined not to repeat that experience after her second son, Lennon, she began researching what the body truly needs to recover and was surprised to find nothing like it existed. Welcome Home grew from that gap.
Motherhood has fundamentally changed how Cocores defines success. "I used to measure success by titles, hours worked, and how intensely involved I was in a corporate setting," she says. "Now, success is measured by impact and presence. It means that I only want to be in work environments or creating work that I believe in deeply. If it isn't something I am willing to work hard in and something that serves a true purpose (like giving parents the gift of nourishing recovery), then it is not worth leaving my kids for." Like many founders, she questioned everything in the early days. "The entire first year, I questioned it every single day. I cried every single day. I wore sweatpants every single day. I couldn't get out of them because they were my comfort blanket. I was truly just so scared and afraid of failing," she explains. A moment of tough love from her mother shifted everything, and she had a revelation when her mother said, "Then quit. If you are going to cry every single day and say how hard it is, then quit." Cocores says, "The thought of quitting and going back to corporate made me so angry. That was it. I was like, 'No. I am going to stop crying, and I am going to do this!'"
How motherhood has reshaped her: "The person I was two years ago, I don't even recognize [them], and I thought that person was pretty cool before! But this new version of myself—the one who built a business from the ground up while raising two boys—is infinitely more powerful and capable. Trust that the process of motherhood has already prepared you to be resilient, resourceful, and ready for reinvention."
The Digital Disruptor
Jessel Taank, Founder of Oushq and Cast Member of The Real Housewives of New York City
Jessel Taank founded Oushq after a familiar frustration. She was constantly asked "Where's that from?" about pieces she wore from designers across South Asia and the Middle East. Despite the abundance of extraordinary talent creating editorial, fashion-forward work, much of it wasn't accessible in the U.S. market. Oushq was created to bridge that gap, connecting global designers with Western consumers who value craftsmanship and seek something beyond the mainstream. Since launching, the platform has partnered with the CFDA, a major milestone in establishing credibility for the designers it represents.
For Taank, the work is deeply personal. "[I'm] showing my children what it looks like to build something meaningful. I want them to see that you can honor your cultural identity and turn it into something powerful rather than shrinking yourself to fit in," she says. Building Oushq while filming RHONY and raising young children pushed Taank to her limits. "There was a point where I thought, 'This is actually impossible,'" she says. What carried her forward was a clear sense of purpose. "I grew up trying to fit in, and I built this specifically so the next generation doesn't have to hide the beautiful parts of who they are," she continues. "When you're clear on the mission, you find the stamina." She also credits being "ruthlessly honest about what can wait and what can't."
Her advice: "Don't wait for perfect conditions—they don't exist. Start messy. Also, build something you genuinely care about because you'll need that passion when things get difficult, which they will."
The Multi-Hyphenate
Julia Lang, Founder and Creative Director of Veert and CEO of Julia Lang Worldwide
Julia Lang is the founder and creative director of Veert and the CEO of Julia Lang Worldwide. Veert was born from intuition during a moment when she felt called to create something deeply meaningful. She set out to design jewelry and objects that looked good and felt good—rooted in energy, self-expression, and authenticity. What began at her kitchen table has since grown into a global brand carried by retailers such as Selfridges, Kith, and The Webster alongside collaborations that still feel surreal. Long before Veert, Lang founded her creative agency, Julia Lang Worldwide, more than a decade ago. What started as a passion for building cultural relevance across beauty, luxury, automotive, and beyond has evolved into a global creative powerhouse. Today, she creates authentic momentum for brands and talent worldwide, bringing their stories to life with depth and purpose.
Balancing motherhood and ambition continues to be her greatest challenge. "I find it most challenging not to be with my daughter 24/7. I have to admit I'm one of those moms who doesn't really believe in balance," she says. "Juma is growing up so fast, and I want to be as present as I possibly can. At the same time, I'm running multiple companies that I deeply thrive in, which constantly pushes me to redefine what balance truly means." Like other moms, times got tough for her. "There were moments, especially during early motherhood, when I felt completely depleted. Trying to breastfeed, run a business, and manage production deadlines while barely sleeping felt impossible. What got me through it was my why, knowing I'm building a legacy for Juma and that she's watching. That thought alone always centers me and gives me strength," she says.
How motherhood has reshaped her: "Before Juma, success meant constant motion—more, faster, higher. Now, it's about peace, impact, and freedom. I work with more clarity, make decisions faster, and have no time for things that don't align with my values. She's my mirror, reminding me every day what truly matters."
The Connector
Ingrid Best, Founder, CEO, and Wine Négociant of IBest Wines
Best is the founder, CEO, and wine négociant behind IBest Wines, an award-winning wine brand rooted in excellence and cultural expression. With two signature blends sourced from the Stellenbosch region of South Africa, the brand blends wine, art, culture, innovation, and celebration into every pour. After more than 20 years in the global wine and spirits industry, working with companies like Diageo, LVMH, and Bacardi, Best decided to take a bold bet on herself. Driven by a lifelong love of wine and a desire to build something that reflected both her passion and heritage, IBest Wines became her namesake brand and the next chapter of her career.
Her days are intentional and fast-paced. "I usually wake up between 4 and 5 a.m. and start my day with an active, meditative walk. It's how I set my intention. From there, I dive into a full day of calls, meetings, team check-ins, partner collaborations, and new business pitches. No two days are ever the same, and that's exactly what I love about entrepreneurship," she says. Her favorite part of building a business as a mother is the perspective it's given her family. "I became a mom at a young age, so my son has seen me grow through every stage of my career. Now, as an adult, he gets to watch me build my own business—just as he once saw me build brands for others. That's been one of the most rewarding, full-circle moments of my life," she says.
Her advice: "Just start. Even if it's small, start. Have the courage, have the faith, and take that first step. You'll never feel 100% ready, but momentum comes from movement."
The Community Builder
Sharifa Murdock, Cocreator of Envsn and Chief Impact Officer of Kith
Sharifa Murdock is the cocreator of Envsn, a movement designed to empower the next generation of young women of color through live events, mindful networking, and dynamic programming. She also serves as chief impact officer at Kith, where she oversees the brand's philanthropic, community, and social-impact initiatives. Through both roles, Murdock and her team are driving meaningful change on a global scale.
Motherhood has sharpened her perspective and grounded her sense of purpose. "Now that I'm a mom, I know in the back of my mind that there's a payoff for everything. My sense of perspective is as sharp as it's ever been. I know I'll be wrong sometimes or look back and think I should have made a different move, but it feels great to know that I'm doing my very best and that that's good enough," she says. Her guiding principle is simple but powerful: "My mantra is 'Set your tone.' We don't become moms to play by someone else's rules. We are all worthy of deciding what's best for ourselves and our families. Even if we don't know exactly how to approach something, whether it's a family scenario or a business decision, we should have confidence in our values and our intention, which can take us far."
How motherhood has reshaped her: "Motherhood has taught me how to say no. I want to be everything to my family, which means I can't be everything to everyone else. My circle has gotten smaller, but everyone still in it understands this."
The Creative Storyteller
Seema Bansal Chadha, Cofounder and Creative Lead of Venus et Fleur
Seema Bansal Chadha is the cofounder and creative lead of Venus et Fleur, a luxury floral brand born from a moment of frustration. In 2015, a Valentine's Day delivery went wrong when the flowers ordered looked nothing like the photos, highlighting a lack of transparency in the floral industry. Determined to create something reliable, elevated, and honest, Bansal Chadha and her partner introduced Eternity florals, laying the foundation for a global brand centered on celebrating life's most meaningful moments through quality and craftsmanship.
Her days begin with a grounding morning ritual—getting her son, Windsor, ready for school and making his lunch. After drop-off, her focus shifts to creative direction, campaign reviews, product development, and team meetings. Some days are immersed in design and storytelling, others in operations and problem-solving. Through it all, she prioritizes moments of calm, whether through journaling, coffee or tea, a Pilates class, a sauna session, or a quiet pause before moving on to the next thing. Her favorite part of building a business as a mother is the legacy it creates. "Watching Windsor grow up around creativity, travel, and entrepreneurship, I'm hopeful it will teach him he can do anything he wants to do in life if he's willing to work hard and lead with passion," she says. "It makes the work feel deeper and more meaningful. Everything feels tied to legacy now." During challenging moments, she stays anchored in purpose and trust. "What got me through was remembering why I'm building this, leaning on Sunny, trusting my team, and having a sense of faith that things always rebalance and work out," she says.
Her advice: "Protect your energy. Get help where you can. Don't compare your pace to anyone else's. Your timeline is your own, and motherhood can make your vision even sharper."
The Accessible Visionary
Kahlana Barfield Brown, Founder of KBB by Kahlana
Kahlana Barfield Brown is the founder of KBB by Kahlana, a new clothing brand she launched this fall after years in fashion publishing as a beauty editor at InStyle. That experience revealed clear gaps in the market and inspired her to build a brand rooted in quality, style, and inclusivity—designed for women of all sizes at an accessible price point. Her favorite part of building the business as a mother is the example she's setting for her daughters. "[I'm] able to show my daughters that they can do whatever they set their minds to. This week, my youngest, who loves fashion, came to work with me. We had a shoot for our spring collection, and she was like a kid in a candy store. It's cool to see them excited about what I do and to know I'm setting an example for them," she says.
The most challenging part has been the travel. "I've been doing it for work my whole career, but now that I'm a mom, it's tough to be away from my family," she explains. Launching the brand came with moments of doubt, especially given the broader political and economic climate. "Launching a brand this year was definitely a moment where I had to question if I could handle it all," she says. "With everything going on in the world politically and economically, it felt like the odds were against me. But I was raised to finish what I start, so I pushed through." She's candid about the reality of juggling it all and the importance of support: "It's a lot to juggle, and you won't have it all down right away. Trust your gut and lean on your people when you need to."
How motherhood has reshaped her: "Motherhood gave me my why. When I was young in my career, it was all about climbing the ladder and working my way up the masthead. My definition of success has shifted to creating something I'm proud of, helping others, and building something my kids can look up to."
Across all of these women, the themes are clear: reinvention, flexibility, and redefining what productivity and success really mean. Again and again, they spoke about starting before feeling ready. As Lang shared, "Start where you are. You don't need to have it all figured out. Just begin with what's real and meaningful to you." Woodard reinforced something many of us forget in the chaos—that our children are watching, even when we don't realize it. She sees it in her daughter, who has "grown up watching 'mommy's cookies' appear on grocery shelves … and even playing store and selling things to her friends at the park." What these stories make clear is that the hustle is never as effortless as it looks. Building something meaningful takes dedication, sacrifice, and the courage to define balance on your own terms. There is no single way to do this—only the way that works for you, your family, and the life you're building.
Tiffany Reid is a New York–based fashion executive, freelance stylist, and brand consultant. Most recently serving as the senior vice president of fashion for Bustle Digital Group, Reid has editorial contributions in publications such as W, Elle, InStyle, Allure, Seventeen, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan. With her unique eye and ability to forecast trends, Reid has served as an expert for shows such as Good Morning America, the Today show, New York Live, and E! Entertainment.
In addition, Reid held a lead role on E!'s Red Carpet Icons and was previously on So Cosmo. Reid is a strong proponent of mentorship, serving as a guiding resource to young designers looking to launch their collections.