Priyanka Ganjoo Is Shifting the Beauty Narrative—Here’s How

Like many founders, Priyanka Ganjoo built a brand out of frustration. As the founder and CEO of Kulfi Beauty, a brand that has quickly made waves in the beauty industry by celebrating South Asian culture through bold, inclusive makeup essentials, she took matters into her own hands, completely shifting the industry’s narrative.
Yet, unlike many beauty entrepreneurs who grow up experimenting with cosmetics, Ganjoo didn't start wearing makeup until her late 20s. Her professional journey began far from the industry's glamour; she launched her career as a business consultant immediately after graduation. She then joined Estée Lauder, where she managed global retail strategy, ultimately gaining deep insights into how beauty products reach consumers worldwide. She pivoted to the merchandising space when Ipsy recruited her to lead their popular Glam Bag program. In this position, she thrived on curating personalized makeup and skincare selections for millions of subscribers, honing her eye for what customers truly wanted.
As a South Asian woman, Ganjoo grew increasingly frustrated by the lack of representation she encountered. While sourcing products from countless brands, she rarely saw her own heritage, skin tones, or cultural aesthetics reflected in the offerings. This gap inspired a bold vision: to create a beauty brand dedicated to celebrating South Asian culture with vibrant, inclusive essentials that spoke directly to underrepresented communities.
Drawing on her extensive background in business consulting, global retail strategy, and subscription-based merchandising, Ganjoo was uniquely equipped to turn her idea into reality. She launched Kulfi Beauty in 2021, focusing on approachable yet striking products that honor South Asian traditions and beauty needs. Just a year later, in 2022, Kulfi became the first South Asian–owned brand to be carried by Sephora—a major milestone that signaled the industry's growing embrace of diverse founders and inclusive beauty.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.