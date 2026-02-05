I'm a Shopping Director and Have a Toddler—We're Going on Vacation, and I'm Eyeing These Adorable Clothing Options

From cute dresses to darling tops.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
The best toddler girls&#039; clothing
(Image credit: Janie and Jack; Zara; All Small Co.; Ziggy Zaza; Ralph Lauren; Magnetic Me; Misha & Puff)

As a shopping director, I well, shop a lot. Most of the time, this involves curating edits of standout finds to inspire your wardrobes, dear readers. But I clearly also shop for myself (love an elevated basic and a statement accessory) and for my two-year-old daughter. In fact, I probably take more pleasure in sourcing cute pieces for her than myself!

We're heading on a little family vacation in a few weeks somewhere warmer, so I've been scrolling through some of my favorite children's clothing sites for outfit inspiration for her. I thought I'd share some of the items I bookmarked in case you, too, are looking for any warmer-weather toddler girl's clothing. Below you'll find everything from a cute Zara top I'm ordering to a lovely swimsuit I found from Janie and Jack. Keep scrolling for more.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.