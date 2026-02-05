I'm a Shopping Director and Have a Toddler—We're Going on Vacation, and I'm Eyeing These Adorable Clothing Options

As a shopping director, I well, shop a lot. Most of the time, this involves curating edits of standout finds to inspire your wardrobes, dear readers. But I clearly also shop for myself (love an elevated basic and a statement accessory) and for my two-year-old daughter. In fact, I probably take more pleasure in sourcing cute pieces for her than myself!
We're heading on a little family vacation in a few weeks somewhere warmer, so I've been scrolling through some of my favorite children's clothing sites for outfit inspiration for her. I thought I'd share some of the items I bookmarked in case you, too, are looking for any warmer-weather toddler girl's clothing. Below you'll find everything from a cute Zara top I'm ordering to a lovely swimsuit I found from Janie and Jack. Keep scrolling for more.