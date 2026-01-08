I'm a Mom of 2 Who Works in NYC—These Are the Sweater Styles I Wear to Look Chic at the Office and on Weekends

Versatile and modern.

By
published
in News
Tessa Faye O&#039;Connell wearing a striped sweater.
(Image credit: Tessa Faye O'Connell)

Tessa Faye O'Connell is a contributor known for her work at various fashion houses, specializing in media and public relations, currently working at Coach as its global PR director. She's a mom of two, working to expand her influence in the fashion space through styling while also just making it out the door on time.

Now that it's winter, getting dressed to make it into the city for work has a fun new challenge: braving the cold while looking put-together. But voilà, I have sweaters. I've amassed quite a collection over the years, but as I've worked hard to ensure that everything in my wardrobe is something I love and can mix and match with other items I own, I've come to appreciate certain styles over others.

Every fall, as I plan for the months ahead, I take inventory of the pieces I have, shed what doesn't work for me anymore, and make a list of what's missing so that I always have one that works. The best thing about sweaters is that there are different styles to fit the mood—polished, laid-back, elevated, neutral, and a variety of prints that make getting dressed in the winter fun. Worn with jeans, trousers, skirts, or casual silk pants, there is something for everyone.

As of now, these are my favorites, but as the snow keeps coming, there may be new additions to add to the rotation.

The Cotton Sweater

Tessa Faye O&#039;Connell wearing a cotton sweater.

(Image credit: Tessa Faye O'Connell)

A cotton sweater is lighter than wool or cashmere but extremely comfortable to throw on over a T-shirt and weather the day ahead. (Pun intended.) My current go-to is Honest Cotton's white pullover, but there is a variety of neutral-tone cotton sweaters that can be everyday pieces.

The Cardigan

Tessa Faye O&#039;Connell wearing a cardigan sweater.

(Image credit: Tessa Faye O'Connell)

I was against the cardigan for a long time until I realized the power of wearing a cardigan like a top. Unlike other sweaters that need to be layered, there is a certain type of cardigan that offers a polished look while keeping you warm in the office.

The V-Neck Sweater

Tessa Faye O&#039;Connell wearing a V-neck sweater.

(Image credit: Tessa Faye O'Connell)

I swore off V-necks entirely until I realized all that was missing was a T-shirt layered underneath. It is the perfect item to feel cozy in or elevated in with the right trousers. I have lost count of the number of times I've thrown on this Jenni Kayne sweater to feel put-together.

The Fair Isle Sweater

Tessa Faye O&#039;Connell wearing a Fair Isle sweater.

(Image credit: Tessa Faye O'Connell)

My favorite alter ego is the one where I am snowed in, in a cabin in the woods, so any way that I can incorporate a Fair Isle sweater into my wardrobe daily is a plus for me. Cozy and chic.